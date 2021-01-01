A sportwasher wouldn't make much of a difference because of FFP.



Don't you believe it. We're already financially strong, competitive, and have a good stadium. The upfront cost to buy us would be steep, but we don't need anything like the work Newcastle or Man United do.A couple of Chelsea style dodgy sponsorship deals and we would be away. We saw last summer how certain sections of the fanbase are desperate to see the club take the financial gloves off, as they see it.Alternatively, a sportswasher may see the best way to placate the Liverpool fanbase and win them over would be to leave well alone, or invest further in infrastructure. Rebuilding the other two stands would be of little issue to an entity capable of rehousing residents and completely overhauling the transport links to handle increased footfall.If it's about laundering your reputation, then there's more than one way to go about it.