Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,909
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm
Would Man Utd fans take lower transfer budgets in order to help pay for it? Undoubtedly not
Well they cant spend any more onn transfers as they are already up to their FFP limit!

Yeah, will be interesting.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,256
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Well they cant spend any more onn transfers as they are already up to their FFP limit!

Yeah, will be interesting.

They'll expect all the money from this 25% to go on new stadium and will spit their dummies when that doesn't happen.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,914
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 10:27:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:07:28 pm
When is G Nev calling for mass protests and breaking back into OT ?

As soon we Liverpool hammer them. So, December.
Logged

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,186
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 10:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:25:09 pm
They'll expect all the money from this 25% to go on new stadium and will spit their dummies when that doesn't happen.
It will probably go to the couple of Glazer siblings that wanted to sell but Joel and Avram didn't and they will keep majority control of the club.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,168
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 11:29:01 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:43:45 pm
If Qatar do pull out and it's confirmed, just watch Neville coming out with his "money is ruining football" line again and start sniping at state ownership. Biggest hypocrite out there
No way he'll do that. He's Team Qatar all the way, was clearly angling for an exec role at the club (and approve use of his hotel across the road) or failing that now, the beIN sports gig when Gray & Keys retire or get caught doing something unseemly with a camel, whichever comes first.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,168
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm »
What's this 25% stake valued at? Not been reported anywhere I see.

Got to be around £1.5bn minimum you'd think given their inflated valuation on the club.

Ratcliffe is an idiot, given he won't be able to effect any change. His investment will only be used to service the debt long-term not clear it, and maybe a minor refurb of OT. The rest, Ten Hag will waste and the Glazers will just feed off as per usual.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,802
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 11:48:29 pm »
I bet pretty much all the tv pundits are going to be is a sour mood with another sportswasher not buying Man Utd.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,865
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 11:49:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm
A year of fucking about to sell 25%? Some club.
tbf, the initial statement was about "strategic alternatives" and "new investment". https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/man-utd-announces-process-to-explore-strategic-alternatives-to-enhance-club-growth
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,909
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
What's this 25% stake valued at? Not been reported anywhere I see.

Got to be around £1.5bn minimum you'd think given their inflated valuation on the club.

Ratcliffe is an idiot, given he won't be able to effect any change. His investment will only be used to service the debt long-term not clear it, and maybe a minor refurb of OT. The rest, Ten Hag will waste and the Glazers will just feed off as per usual.
It values them at £5.2bn.  Which is almost exactly twice their worth according to  their shares on the stock markey
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 12:29:05 am »
They would need to get the Rust bowl fixed right away, I haven't been in it for a few years and it was a complete shithole then.
Logged

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,422
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 12:39:33 am »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 06:55:07 pm
There's only one other club in the Premier League that thinks it has the world wide cachet that United have.

Shit.....are they are buying the BS now?
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,256
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 12:42:36 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
What's this 25% stake valued at? Not been reported anywhere I see.

Got to be around £1.5bn minimum you'd think given their inflated valuation on the club.

Ratcliffe is an idiot, given he won't be able to effect any change. His investment will only be used to service the debt long-term not clear it, and maybe a minor refurb of OT. The rest, Ten Hag will waste and the Glazers will just feed off as per usual.

Didn't the reports say that united wanted $8b and the bidders were more like $6.3b, presumably that means it is between $1.5b - $2b.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,802
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 01:27:53 am »
It used to be the claim of wanting a "sugar daddy" to own a club.

Now it's an "oil daddy".

Poor babies not getting one. Boo Hoo.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,884
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 04:58:08 am »
They panicked and wanted to sell when they thought FSG wanted to sell

They chose to sell a minority stake after seeing FSG wanted to do the same.

Coincidence I'm sure
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 05:28:12 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:58:08 am
They panicked and wanted to sell when they thought FSG wanted to sell

They chose to sell a minority stake after seeing FSG wanted to do the same.

Coincidence I'm sure
I agree, Scouser. And I reckon the thing that changed it for FSG was the 115 charges laid against City. It just opened up the possibility that the Premier League might enforce its rules, and that we could therefore compete with them. And then the Glazers copied FSG.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,557
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 07:20:32 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:58:08 am
They panicked and wanted to sell when they thought FSG wanted to sell

They chose to sell a minority stake after seeing FSG wanted to do the same.

Coincidence I'm sure

I mentioned this at the time. They shit themselves at the sudden prospect of us becoming an oil club, and hoped to leverage United's global reputation to get in first. When FSG clarified they were looking for investment rather than a full sale, the Glazers seemed to relax a bit.

I take it as backhanded respect. They're not arsed about City, or even Newcastle being at a level they can barely touch, but if Liverpool were to ascend to that level through a sportswasher, Old Trafford would descend into anarchy. They'd never be able to lay a glove on us ever again, and they know it.

If we do ever fall under the sway of a sportswasher, watching the collective mental breakdown of rival fans in the league will be one of my few, bitter tasting crumbs of comfort.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,218
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 07:29:02 am »
Any chance this Shiekh will now target the likes of Spurs or Everton now?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,884
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 07:42:40 am »
Everton look like being 777's next conquest.

Spurs maybe, but they already have a lot of debt and I'm sure their asking price won't be as cheap as Newcastle were or Everton would've been
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • Bring the noise
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 07:47:40 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:29:02 am
Any chance this Shiekh will now target the likes of Spurs or Everton now?



Turning Everton around would be too expensive even for the sheikh .
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,218
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 07:56:54 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:42:40 am
Everton look like being 777's next conquest.


 Thats true.
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:47:40 am


Turning Everton around would be too expensive even for the sheikh .

Hopefully, you're right. Looks like they're 777 owned for the foreseeable future anyway. Couldn't be arsed with the shite being owned by an oil state.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 08:29:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:20:32 am
I mentioned this at the time. They shit themselves at the sudden prospect of us becoming an oil club, and hoped to leverage United's global reputation to get in first. When FSG clarified they were looking for investment rather than a full sale, the Glazers seemed to relax a bit.

I take it as backhanded respect. They're not arsed about City, or even Newcastle being at a level they can barely touch, but if Liverpool were to ascend to that level through a sportswasher, Old Trafford would descend into anarchy. They'd never be able to lay a glove on us ever again, and they know it.

If we do ever fall under the sway of a sportswasher, watching the collective mental breakdown of rival fans in the league will be one of my few, bitter tasting crumbs of comfort.
A sportwasher wouldn't make much of a difference because of FFP.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 08:31:33 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:29:02 am
Any chance this Shiekh will now target the likes of Spurs or Everton now?

As long as they stay the fuck away from us.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,705
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 08:58:04 am »
I think a country could take over Everton but they'd have to shift to another City, no one comes to Liverpool to see Everton
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 09:06:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:16:50 pm
Question for them is whether the Glazer invest any of the money in the decrepit stadium.

Which will win out? Greed or necessity?

This is overblown. It's about United not having shiniest car on the drive anymore.

We'd bite your hand off for a 76k stadium with the potential to expand further.

They could maintain it better than they have but they were way ahead of the curve in the 90s and 2000s. We're only catching up with what they were doing with our two new stands.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,218
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 09:10:25 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:31:33 am
As long as they stay the fuck away from us.

 And the shite. Couldn't be arsed with that.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,218
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 09:11:37 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:58:04 am
I think a country could take over Everton but they'd have to shift to another City, no one comes to Liverpool to see Everton

 Nobody came to Manchester to see Man City either, once upon a time.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 09:24:18 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:11:37 am
Nobody came to Manchester to see Man City either, once upon a time.

They still dont...
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 09:24:50 am »
Ratcliffe is ideal for them. He's at least a wealthy fan, selling out to Qatar might be what the fans wanted but the soul of the club goes with it. It's also good for us because it becomes impossible to compete against two Manchester clubs with endless wealth (in addition to Newcastle and the big London clubs).

Our problem is when FSG do eventually sell, who buys us? For multi-billions you're looking at a state. A 'wealthy fan' isn't going to stump up 4 billion quid and then invest in the team.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 09:25:44 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:24:18 am
They still dont...

I don't know, they managed to nearly fill a whole street for their treble parade.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,705
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 09:30:08 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:11:37 am
Nobody came to Manchester to see Man City either, once upon a time.

Yeah but most people have still heard of Manchester, whether it was Utd or City

Doing that with Everton, that's another thing altogether I would think
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,557
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 09:46:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:29:01 am
A sportwasher wouldn't make much of a difference because of FFP.

Don't you believe it. We're already financially strong, competitive, and have a good stadium. The upfront cost to buy us would be steep, but we don't need anything like the work Newcastle or Man United do.

A couple of Chelsea style dodgy sponsorship deals and we would be away. We saw last summer how certain sections of the fanbase are desperate to see the club take the financial gloves off, as they see it.

Alternatively, a sportswasher may see the best way to placate the Liverpool fanbase and win them over would be to leave well alone, or invest further in infrastructure.  Rebuilding the other two stands would be of little issue to an entity capable of rehousing residents and completely overhauling the transport links to handle increased footfall.

If it's about laundering your reputation, then there's more than one way to go about it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 09:55:17 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:29:02 am
Any chance this Shiekh will now target the likes of Spurs or Everton now?

West Ham or Leeds must be a good bet. Leeds a huge one club city with a big history and massive fanbase. West Ham have the stadium in place and a massive fanbase and a good team at the moment.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
