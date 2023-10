What's this 25% stake valued at? Not been reported anywhere I see.



Got to be around £1.5bn minimum you'd think given their inflated valuation on the club.



Ratcliffe is an idiot, given he won't be able to effect any change. His investment will only be used to service the debt long-term not clear it, and maybe a minor refurb of OT. The rest, Ten Hag will waste and the Glazers will just feed off as per usual.