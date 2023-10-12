« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Maybe he ought to tell his face that when the cameras cut to him scowling and puffing out his cheeks, contrasting with Kenny's Mersey-wide grin, every time we've pumped them over the last couple of seasons.

Oh and not having a go at you specifically but when did calling him Fergie here of all places, become a thing? It's unseemly.

I was actually partly referring to that, with how he appears in the media - it's like he's almost trying too hard to make it seem like he's angry or upset. His facial expressions when we've smashed them the last couple of years remind me of a time I had to sit amongst Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge when we beat them with Bruno Cheyrou's goal.

When it went in, I was obviously ecstatic inside, but I kept quiet and did a sort of a half-hearted head shake, so that the awful cockerney scumbags around me wouldn't notice I was a Liverpool fan. Ferguson puffing out his cheeks reminded me of that. He knew the cameras were on him and that he'd have to show an appropriate level of annoyance. I'm convinced he actually loves it though deep down.

Yeah I didn't even notice I called him Fergie, but honestly, does it really matter? It's one of those nicknames in football that's so commonplace that it's not used in any affectionate way. Having said that though, I do try to a avoid saying "Pep", as I absolutely detest the man.
Fergie for me all day long. Do you think United fans say Sir Kenny? They're too busy calling us scouse victims to worry about etiquette.
I was actually partly referring to that, with how he appears in the media - it's like he's almost trying too hard to make it seem like he's angry or upset. His facial expressions when we've smashed them the last couple of years remind me of a time I had to sit amongst Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge when we beat them with Bruno Cheyrou's goal.

When it went in, I was obviously ecstatic inside, but I kept quiet and did a sort of a half-hearted head shake, so that the awful cockerney scumbags around me wouldn't notice I was a Liverpool fan.

Similar thing happened to me as well, also at Stamford Bridge lol . Someone sitting behind me at one point asked me and my mate why we are so quiet and aren't singing  ;D
Similar thing happened to me as well, also at Stamford Bridge lol . Someone sitting behind me at one point asked me and my mate why we are so quiet and aren't singing  ;D

I guess you could say not being a regular you dont know all the words to Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea
Fergie for me all day long. Do you think United fans say Sir Kenny? They're too busy calling us scouse victims to worry about etiquette.
Not sure if this is some kind of dry humour or you've been uber whooshed. Quite likely the latter if you really think Rossi was demanding we use correct ettiquette ;D
I dunno why people get their knickers in a twist over stuff like Pep or Fergie.  It's just shorter versions of names and quicker and easier to type.
I dunno why people get their knickers in a twist over stuff like Pep or Fergie.  It's just shorter versions of names and quicker and easier to type.

Much easier to say cheating racist gobshite and hardshoulder shitter though to be fair.
Much easier to say cheating racist gobshite and hardshoulder shitter though to be fair.

Exactly.
Rafa called him Mr Ferguson.  That's good enough for me.
Rafa called him Mr Ferguson.  That's good enough for me.

Pretty sure that was the RAWK autocorrect for years, must be a recent policy change to allow the nickname. ;D
Pretty sure that was the RAWK autocorrect for years, must be a recent policy change to allow the nickname. ;D

It was funny when people in the off topic forums were talking about Fergie the Royal or Fergie from the peas
It was funny when people in the off topic forums were talking about Fergie the Royal or Fergie from the peas

Or where HP Lovecraft was taking about the aliens from Pluto

The Fergie from Yuggoth.
I dunno why people get their knickers in a twist over stuff like Pep or Fergie.  It's just shorter versions of names and quicker and easier to type.
Redgob takes as long to type as Fergie.
Maguire making an absolute twat of himself in the media seems to be an international break thing now, pretty funny using his "win %" to wank over how good he supposedly is as if he hasn't mainly played v shite in the Europa, FA Cup and League cup over the last 18 months or so.
Maguire making an absolute twat of himself in the media seems to be an international break thing now, pretty funny using his "win %" to wank over how good he supposedly is as if he hasn't mainly played v shite in the Europa, FA Cup and League cup over the last 18 months or so.
Apparently he's also threatened to leave Man U unless ten Hag starts picking him regularly.  Didn't they try to sell him in the summer but he refused to join West Ham?!

People within the game speak very highly of Maguire as a person and he's had dogs abuse from his own supporters for years now so I have a lot of sympathy for him.  He's just not suited to being a defender at an elite Premier League club in the current era.  There is no comparably cumbersome, flat footed and awkward-on-the-ball central defender at any CL chasing clubs.  That Man U paid £80m for him isn't his issue but why he didn't take the opportunity to escape in the summer is anyone's guess.
What's to guess? No-one will have offered him the money he's on at MU. That's probably most of it. Plus his sure knoweldge that he'd drop down and never play at such a level again. That's bound to give you pause for thought as a player.
Maguire making an absolute twat of himself in the media seems to be an international break thing now, pretty funny using his "win %" to wank over how good he supposedly is as if he hasn't mainly played v shite in the Europa, FA Cup and League cup over the last 18 months or so.

Do you have a link? Maguire does seem to have a rather high opinion of himself which makes it difficult to sympathise with him - I seem to recall an interview before one of our matches against them where he was talking about all of his achievements and how managers wouldn't pick him if he wasn't good enough. Oh and cupping his ears after scoring against Albania.
I guess you could say not being a regular you dont know all the words to Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea

It's such a difficutl song to get the words right.

Every time I'm singing it I keep forgetting the words and end up singing "Chelsea c*nts Chelsea c*nts Chelsea c*nts"
Pretty sure that was the RAWK autocorrect for years, must be a recent policy change to allow the nickname. ;D
Probably saving the autocorrect quota for #deccers.
Fergie for me all day long. Do you think United fans say Sir Kenny? They're too busy calling us scouse victims to worry about etiquette.
I just call him Fuckerson, or Ferguson.
Fergie is too cute and endearing.. and calling him "Sir Ferguson" makes me want to throw up. As you say, United supporters don't call the king, "Sir Kenny"... so why should I do them the honour?

Onto Pep - In my area- and in my culture, the name "Pep" is a nickname used to make fun of someone. You DO NOT want to have that as a nickname! ;D

In addition, there is also a huge clothing chain store that sells the cheapest, lowest quality clothing/footware/household items etc... that money can buy, and it's called "Pep"... so if someone wants to make fun of your cheap whatever- doesn't matter if it's tech, or apparel, or appliances- they would call it "Pep".

So I am totally on-board with the name "Pep"! ;D


In addition, there is also a huge clothing chain store that sells the cheapest, lowest quality clothing/footware/household items etc... that money can buy, and it's called "Pep"... so if someone wants to make fun of your cheap whatever- doesn't matter if it's tech, or apparel, or appliances- they would call it "Pep".

I'd rather be a "Pep" than a Tory c*nt.
Quote from: thaddeus on October 12, 2023, 04:18:57 pm
Apparently he's also threatened to leave Man U unless ten Hag starts picking him regularly.  Didn't they try to sell him in the summer but he refused to join West Ham?!

People within the game speak very highly of Maguire as a person and he's had dogs abuse from his own supporters for years now so I have a lot of sympathy for him.  He's just not suited to being a defender at an elite Premier League club in the current era.  There is no comparably cumbersome, flat footed and awkward-on-the-ball central defender at any CL chasing clubs.  That Man U paid £80m for him isn't his issue but why he didn't take the opportunity to escape in the summer is anyone's guess.

You obviously know more people in the game than me as the couple I do know reckon he's an arrogant gobshite who thinks he's the bees knees. Pretty much concurred with by the Greeks. A £12 million pay off was what he wanted to leave and they're still laughing over at the toilet. Shite player but good old Becks told him he was golden....fooking hell!
You obviously know more people in the game than me as the couple I do know reckon he's an arrogant gobshite who thinks he's the bees knees. Pretty much concurred with by the Greeks. A £12 million pay off was what he wanted to leave and they're still laughing over at the toilet. Shite player but good old Becks told him he was golden....fooking hell!
my brother in law was a very good friend of Maguire's uncle. Maguire is a total arrogant knobhead.
I think Maguire ended any conversation on his character during the whole incident on Mykonos. The Albanians, the sister, the kidnap paranoia, the lies, the alleged attempts to bribe the police and standard "don't you know who I am?!".

Still, these days reckon he'd welcome the sweet release of a transfer into a Greek prison XI when his retrial come round in the January window. He'll probably ask if they'd match his current wages.
You obviously know more people in the game than me as the couple I do know reckon he's an arrogant gobshite who thinks he's the bees knees. Pretty much concurred with by the Greeks. A £12 million pay off was what he wanted to leave and they're still laughing over at the toilet. Shite player but good old Becks told him he was golden....fooking hell!
Just the usual talking heads on the tele and radio, regurgitating their nonsense endlessly.  I do get the impression all professional footballers are arrogant gobshites these days so that wouldn't mark Maguire out particularly.

He didn't go to Saudi Arabia so that's a small point in his favour.
He didn't go to Saudi Arabia yet so that's a small point in his favour.
I'd rather be a "Pep" than a Tory c*nt.

Fucking right, who the fuck mocks people because they're seen to have cheap clothes/belongings. Tory behaviour down to a fucking tee
Onto Pep - In my area- and in my culture, the name "Pep" is a nickname used to make fun of someone. You DO NOT want to have that as a nickname! ;D

In addition, there is also a huge clothing chain store that sells the cheapest, lowest quality clothing/footware/household items etc... that money can buy, and it's called "Pep"... so if someone wants to make fun of your cheap whatever- doesn't matter if it's tech, or apparel, or appliances- they would call it "Pep".

So I am totally on-board with the name "Pep"! ;D


Not so sure that's the winning argument you think it is.
Not so down with picking on people for being poor myself.
I just call him Fuckerson, or Ferguson.
Fergie is too cute and endearing.. and calling him "Sir Ferguson" makes me want to throw up. As you say, United supporters don't call the king, "Sir Kenny"... so why should I do them the honour?

Onto Pep - In my area- and in my culture, the name "Pep" is a nickname used to make fun of someone. You DO NOT want to have that as a nickname! ;D

In addition, there is also a huge clothing chain store that sells the cheapest, lowest quality clothing/footware/household items etc... that money can buy, and it's called "Pep"... so if someone wants to make fun of your cheap whatever- doesn't matter if it's tech, or apparel, or appliances- they would call it "Pep".

So I am totally on-board with the name "Pep"! ;D



You'd do well not to make fun of people for being poor on here (or anywhere else for that matter) lad. Bad take, that.
Qataris reportedly walking away from the bidding process.
Qataris reportedly walking away from the bidding process.

Relief for all concerned.
Relief for all concerned.
They are scared of the ineos guy? Or want to see rat face beg.
Good stuff, though let's hope that's more accurate than their "this is our final bid" briefings.
I wonder if this means well known Tory, brexit loving, union-buster Jim Ratcliffe gets involved now
Qataris reportedly walking away from the bidding process.

They'll reappear somewhere else, no doubt.
Qataris reportedly walking away from the bidding process.

Confirmed ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67107688
They'll reappear somewhere else, no doubt.

Hopefully not us. After it was claimed the main guy supported Man Utd as a kid, it'll be odd if pictures started appearing of him with posters of Kvarme on his bedroom wall.
Confirmed ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67107688

What is the point of withdrawing your bid, when it already has effectively been turned down.

Maybe we should follow suit on monday and we should announce to the media that we are withdrawing from the race to sign Moises caicedo from Brighton

