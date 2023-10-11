Maybe he ought to tell his face that when the cameras cut to him scowling and puffing out his cheeks, contrasting with Kenny's Mersey-wide grin, every time we've pumped them over the last couple of seasons.



Oh and not having a go at you specifically but when did calling him Fergie here of all places, become a thing? It's unseemly.



I was actually partly referring to that, with how he appears in the media - it's like he's almost trying too hard to make it seem like he's angry or upset. His facial expressions when we've smashed them the last couple of years remind me of a time I had to sit amongst Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge when we beat them with Bruno Cheyrou's goal.When it went in, I was obviously ecstatic inside, but I kept quiet and did a sort of a half-hearted head shake, so that the awful cockerney scumbags around me wouldn't notice I was a Liverpool fan. Ferguson puffing out his cheeks reminded me of that. He knew the cameras were on him and that he'd have to show an appropriate level of annoyance. I'm convinced he actually loves it though deep down.Yeah I didn't even notice I called him Fergie, but honestly, does it really matter? It's one of those nicknames in football that's so commonplace that it's not used in any affectionate way. Having said that though, I do try to a avoid saying "Pep", as I absolutely detest the man.