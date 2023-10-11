Fergie for me all day long. Do you think United fans say Sir Kenny? They're too busy calling us scouse victims to worry about etiquette.
I just call him Fuckerson, or Ferguson.
Fergie is too cute and endearing.. and calling him "Sir Ferguson" makes me want to throw up. As you say, United supporters don't call the king, "Sir Kenny"... so why should I do them the honour?
Onto Pep - In my area- and in my culture, the name "Pep" is a nickname used to make fun of someone. You DO NOT want to have that as a nickname!
In addition, there is also a huge clothing chain store that sells the cheapest, lowest quality clothing/footware/household items etc... that money can buy, and it's called "Pep"... so if someone wants to make fun of your cheap whatever- doesn't matter if it's tech, or apparel, or appliances- they would call it "Pep".So I am totally on-board with the name "Pep"!