Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 128172 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm »
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  8, 2023, 01:39:49 pm
https://x.com/MrMekzy_/status/1710993117954953293?s=20

Onana is really shit, isn't he?

Hadn't seen that last one before, that's absolutely horrendous goalkeeping.  What is he doing?  He just stays on his 6 yard line and then jumps straight up in the air and sits down.  I've never seen anything like that before.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:34:12 am
Didn't De Gea start the same way? And he was your player of the season more than once?

Think you lot should stick with Onana. He'll come good I'm sure.
I don't think De Gea was anywhere near as bad as Onana has been. He was dodgy on crosses and bullied, had a stinker against Blackburn, but recovered well at the end of the season. The difference for me is he had just turned 20 and had his first full season of senior football a year before, whereas Onana is 27 and meant to be at his peak.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 02:22:30 pm »
Who's the reserve keeper. They must start him soon?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 02:23:24 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm
I don't think De Gea was anywhere near as bad as Onana has been. He was dodgy on crosses and bullied, had a stinker against Blackburn, but recovered well at the end of the season. The difference for me is he had just turned 20 and had his first full season of senior football a year before, whereas Onana is 27 and meant to be at his peak.

I've just watch that highlights reel , from this season. No way was De Gea anywhere near that bad.  Honestly you'd be better off with Pickford , blindfolded.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.


De Gea was 20/21 when he came here, Onana is 27.

For all his weakness, De Gea was always a good shot stopper. As you say, De Gea improved - you can teach a young keeper how to deal with crosses better, how to act more confidently/decisively etc. I'm not sure what you can do with a 27 year old who apparently can't stop shots that are hit directly at him.
He's let in, what, 3 or 4 goals like that already this season?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 02:29:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:23:24 pm
I've just watch that highlights reel , from this season. No way was De Gea anywhere near that bad.  Honestly you'd be better off with Pickford , blindfolded.

Onana is far and away the worst keeper in the league and that takes some doing ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2647 on: Yesterday at 02:34:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:40:58 am
Yeah he's a dud and won't last. I don't recall ever seeing a keeper come back from a start like this anywhere, when keepers start like shit they usually continue that way.

Yep, so much of it boils down to confidence. His confidence can't be anything but shot, and there is no chance of regaining it at a club like United with that kind of spotlight, expectation and frustration. I feel that is the case for many United players over the last ten years. But it's definitely worse for keepers.

Long may it continue, of course  8)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2648 on: Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.

Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2649 on: Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm
Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.

:lmao

My lad is a really good player but won't play for a team anymore, ADFC killed his love of playing the game at their academy (low confidence issues) and I keep telling him if fucking Harry Maguire and Onana can be pros, you can too ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2650 on: Yesterday at 03:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm
Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.
Nonsense man.


Have you seen his ball distribution?


:)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2651 on: Yesterday at 03:44:58 pm »
Onana has elements of Pickford about him , will have a game where he saves everything but others where it is goals that look really weird. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2652 on: Yesterday at 03:47:19 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 03:44:58 pm
Onana has elements of Pickford about him , will have a game where he saves everything but others where it is goals that look really weird. 
Pickford is like the ghost of Ray Clemence, Gordon Banks, and Lev Yashin compared to Onana.
The biggest clown I have ever seen in the nets.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2653 on: Yesterday at 04:12:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:40:37 pm
Shush, they need to stick with Onana ;)

He was worse that Dracula when confronted with a cross.

He got battered and bullied in his first season, there were massive doubts about him at the start

And then he transformed into the GOAT.

No, sorry, he transformed into a goat. Thinnest face Ive ever seen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2654 on: Yesterday at 05:01:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:23:24 pm
I've just watch that highlights reel , from this season. No way was De Gea anywhere near that bad.  Honestly you'd be better off with Pickford , blindfolded.

Someone will have to tie the blindfold for him, though...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2655 on: Yesterday at 07:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:47:19 pm
Pickford is like the ghost of Ray Clemence, Gordon Banks, and Lev Yashin compared to Onana.
The biggest clown I have ever seen in the nets.
You might as well have a ghost in goal rather than wafer wrists.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2656 on: Yesterday at 07:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:47:19 pm
Pickford is like the ghost of Ray Clemence, Gordon Banks, and Lev Yashin compared to Onana.
The biggest clown I have ever seen in the nets.
He had a good predecessor in Bartez, another clown.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2657 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm
:lmao

My lad is a really good player but won't play for a team anymore, ADFC killed his love of playing the game at their academy (low confidence issues) and I keep telling him if fucking Harry Maguire and Onana can be pros, you can too ;D

I know a few people whose kids have been at Abu Dhabi's academy and not one of them has had a decent thing to say about them. The kids are treated like cattle, it's ruthless as fuck from what I can gather.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2658 on: Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm »
ETH is reminding me of his fellow Dutchman Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal's signings were poor but he generally did good work in shipping out deadwood with Zaha and Evans being mistakes. ETH has had alot to deal with. Hated owners, Ronaldo, Greenwood and Sancho difficult for various reasons.

If your looking at a title winning side Rashford is possible the only player who could command a place. That is how far off it they are. I know Ferguson left an aeging side but I didn't think they would go ten years without winning the title. It's not beyond the bounds of possibilities they'll beat their previous 26 year drought.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 06:51:39 am »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm
ETH is reminding me of his fellow Dutchman Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal's signings were poor but he generally did good work in shipping out deadwood with Zaha and Evans being mistakes. ETH has had alot to deal with. Hated owners, Ronaldo, Greenwood and Sancho difficult for various reasons.

If your looking at a title winning side Rashford is possible the only player who could command a place. That is how far off it they are. I know Ferguson left an aeging side but I didn't think they would go ten years without winning the title. It's not beyond the bounds of possibilities they'll beat their previous 26 year drought.

ten Hag has had stuff to deal with as all new managers do going into a big, high profile club that obviously is needing a whole lot of work done, thats the challenge of it all. So spare us the sympathy angle! A lot of it he has made more difficult for himself, the Greenwood situation being the most obvious.  But also the Sancho thing, is something he dealt with very poorly.  Its his job as a manager to deal with these things, he hasnt shown much ability in doing so. Sancho has been an issue to him from early on, yet the same problems resurface, either help sort them out, or ship him out.

Hes also had the luxury of been given a massive amount of money to spend on new players. Plus, a new manager going in, part of the remit is to make do with what you have - because its impossible to turn over a whole squad in 3 transfer windows, so if he cant do that effectively, that reflects poorly on his coaching and personality.  As much as we love to take the piss out of them he didnt take over a relegation team here, there was and is enough there combined with the huge transfer budget he had, to at least be stamping his style and authority on them.

Also, hasnt Rashford been utter shite this season? That Hojlund looks 10 times the player he is already, he does look a star in the making.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 08:36:22 am »
Try not to watch them, even though theres a lot more entertainment with them these days of course. Everyone says Hojlund looks great so not really going to argue otherwise (ok, just a little), but he hasnt scored in the Premier League yet has he? He seems big, strong and physical but can PL defenders match up to that better than European ones? Or is that just a bit of a cliche and is it just an anomaly and is he nailed on to score lots for them?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 08:44:52 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm
I know a few people whose kids have been at Abu Dhabi's academy and not one of them has had a decent thing to say about them. The kids are treated like cattle, it's ruthless as fuck from what I can gather.

It is. A scout had watched him a few times in games and in training, he was old school and only recommended players he thought were good enough, not like the young ones who hoover up everyone, so I knew my lad was at the level to go there, but they were brutal. He wanted to go, but with hindsight I'd have said no, he didn't enjoy being there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 09:39:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:36:22 am
Try not to watch them, even though theres a lot more entertainment with them these days of course. Everyone says Hojlund looks great so not really going to argue otherwise (ok, just a little), but he hasnt scored in the Premier League yet has he? He seems big, strong and physical but can PL defenders match up to that better than European ones? Or is that just a bit of a cliche and is it just an anomaly and is he nailed on to score lots for them?

I havent seen him beyond a couple games either, so it is a small sample size I am going on, granted  ;D And yep, goals so far have come in the CL.

He just looks like hes got the attributes to be a top forward, he does hold the ball up well, strong on the ball, carries it well and skilled. 

And whereas you see ten Hags other big money signings like Antony, Martinez, Onana, Casemiro, and can easily pick holes in all of them really for various reasons (either just not very good player in Antony and Onanas case, vastly overrated in Martinez, likely well past it for this league in Casemiro), Hojlund does look like the one who you can see straight away what his qualities are and why he could flourish in this league. Of couse, hopefully he gets Manchester United-ised  :P
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 10:45:56 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm
I know a few people whose kids have been at Abu Dhabi's academy and not one of them has had a decent thing to say about them. The kids are treated like cattle, it's ruthless as fuck from what I can gather.
They're far from unique in this regard. Depend on the club ethos and the ultimate goal. Hence most are operated more like a salmon farm than a luxury hotel/restaurant with its own private lake.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 10:48:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:44:52 am
It is. A scout had watched him a few times in games and in training, he was old school and only recommended players he thought were good enough, not like the young ones who hoover up everyone, so I knew my lad was at the level to go there, but they were brutal. He wanted to go, but with hindsight I'd have said no, he didn't enjoy being there.
It's the one thing they do IMO if nothing else for the vast majority who don't make it. Totally ruin the joy those kids have of playing the game on any level.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 01:24:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:45:56 am
They're far from unique in this regard. Depend on the club ethos and the ultimate goal. Hence most are operated more like a salmon farm than a luxury hotel/restaurant with its own private lake.
My eldest is with Forest under 10s and they're really encouraging and patient with the kids.  Maybe it gets worse as they get older and I've also been steeling myself for the day he gets released since he was first invited  :o.

My nephew is nearly 20 now but was with Derby's academy until they ran out of money and pretty much mothballed the whole set-up.  It sounds a bit brutal but after nearly a decade at Derby he wasn't very good at football and stopped playing altogether after a few stints on the bench at non-league clubs.

Abu Dhabi do seem to produce disproportionate numbers of very good players but seemingly at the cost of being very tough on them.  It's a tricky one as there's no real point in academies that consume the lives of young kids but without improving them to the point that they'd actually make a living from the sport.

Anyway, all that's very off topic.  On topic; I've no sympathy for ten Hag for the off-field stuff he's had to deal with as that goes with the territory.  Klopp inherited Balotelli and had issues come up around players like Sakho, Flanagan and Clyne.  He had Coutinho going on strike to force a transfer, Can and Wijnaldum running down their contracts despite being first teamers and Sturridge perennially injured.  On top of that I'm sure there were other internal issues that we'll never know about.  Klopp steered us through all of that and, as far as I'm aware, never had splits within the dressing room.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 01:27:45 pm »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm
I know a few people whose kids have been at Abu Dhabi's academy and not one of them has had a decent thing to say about them. The kids are treated like cattle, it's ruthless as fuck from what I can gather.

There's a scout been trying to persuade my daughter and her partner to let their 5yr old lad sign up for their academy but they don't want to as he loves just playing and they know he won't if he goes there.

He's got loads of years to think about what level he wants to play at.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 02:00:09 pm »
Maybe not so much at city. But are some clubs running their academies to make a profit, even if the kids never 'make it'?
Do parents have to pay sizeable fees to the club? Or is it just me being cynical?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 02:08:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:00:09 pm
Maybe not so much at city. But are some clubs running their academies to make a profit, even if the kids never 'make it'?
Do parents have to pay sizeable fees to the club? Or is it just me being cynical?
I can only speak for Forest but they don't charge for anything.  Trial days are free to attend and there's no sign-up fee.  We pay £200/year at his local club but that is pretty much just covering costs and they don't have Premier League TV money to subsidise the costs of training and buying new kits  ;D

When we first went along we were given a pamphlet that stated the academy costs £4m/year to run.  The only income it generates - indirectly - are from player sales and through their school holiday clubs which are open to everyone.

I think Brentford recently re-opened an academy but for a number of years they didn't have one as they said the running costs couldn't be justified.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 02:16:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:27:45 pm
There's a scout been trying to persuade my daughter and her partner to let their 5yr old lad sign up for their academy but they don't want to as he loves just playing and they know he won't if he goes there.

He's got loads of years to think about what level he wants to play at.

Tell them to swerve them - they take them, keep them for a few months, they don't try to develope them and if not at a specific level, fuck them off, it's horrible for the kids.

They use Rashford as an example of a kid they let go who then made it elsewhere (they do throw in that they don't regret it though - callous bastards)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 04:48:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:08:23 pm
I think Brentford recently re-opened an academy but for a number of years they didn't have one as they said the running costs couldn't be justified.

Not applicable to Brentford at this point, but you would think that for lower division sides, it's probably more cheaper and more efficient to wait until later and then hoover up the better ones who didn't make it at the PL level, they will have had a higher level of coaching than if they'd been in the lower division side's youth sides.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 08:17:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:44:52 am
It is. A scout had watched him a few times in games and in training, he was old school and only recommended players he thought were good enough, not like the young ones who hoover up everyone, so I knew my lad was at the level to go there, but they were brutal. He wanted to go, but with hindsight I'd have said no, he didn't enjoy being there.

You'd think there'd be more regulation around it, they're causing a lot of problems and at the end of the day they're just kids. It shouldn't be allowed to happen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2672 on: Today at 09:05:20 pm »
Shouldn't children be left to kick a ball around with their friends and just play for local teams until they're at the very least in secondary school?, children can be very severely mentally scarred by disappointment at a young age, it may well have an adverse affect into adulthood, so does it really do them any good to be signing for the likes of Abu Dhabi at 5 years old?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2673 on: Today at 09:07:21 pm »
Probably not. Bit it doesn't do the clubs to let the next superstar sign for a rival club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2674 on: Today at 09:33:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:00:09 pm
Maybe not so much at city. But are some clubs running their academies to make a profit, even if the kids never 'make it'?
Do parents have to pay sizeable fees to the club? Or is it just me being cynical?
Academies dont tend to charge. If the kids are in, thats it. Its enough money ferrying the kids around the country at weekends and training 2/3 times a week.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2675 on: Today at 09:58:04 pm »
Good to hear the academies aren't charging. I know they charge a king's ransom to be a mascot.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2676 on: Today at 10:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  9, 2023, 11:49:30 pm
The Moyes appointment was really odd. To be honest, I've often thought Ferguson used him as something of a fall guy. I'm not sure Ferguson's ego could have coped with any successor coming in and seamlessly taking over the reins of the empire he built. Mr Average coming in and quite naturally falling flat on his face left no doubt that Ferguson himself was the reason why United had enjoyed continued success. It was him who dragged them out of the two decade malaise that saw them become a laughing stock, and it was his departure that saw them slide back to being a laughing stock once more. I always thought that his ego would be lapping that up.

Moyes was very naive. I think his own ego got the better of him too. He got our water-treading neighbours flirting with the top half of the table then sat in his armchair in his grandads cardi sipping champagne, thinking he had made it. Pretty embarrassing for a guy who had won absolutely nothing.

He then gets the nod from Whisky Nose, and instead of easing in gently and carrying on what was already working, he bigged up his part and brought his own people in. That smacked or arrogance and lack of judgement. The rest is comedic history.

A rather bizarre mess. Did Ferguson set him up, or had Ferguson's judgement also gone? I don't suppose we'll ever know the truth of it.

I'm not sure if Fergie set him up to fail as such, but I definitely believe he was happy for an unproven appointment to be made  knowing it could fail. And I'm absolutely convinced that Fergie deep down is not at all upset by United's wilderness years. He'll always act to the media like it bothers him, but deep down, at least on some level, he knows and loves that every year of continuing failure only enhances his own legacy
