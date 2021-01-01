ETH is reminding me of his fellow Dutchman Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal's signings were poor but he generally did good work in shipping out deadwood with Zaha and Evans being mistakes. ETH has had alot to deal with. Hated owners, Ronaldo, Greenwood and Sancho difficult for various reasons.



If your looking at a title winning side Rashford is possible the only player who could command a place. That is how far off it they are. I know Ferguson left an aeging side but I didn't think they would go ten years without winning the title. It's not beyond the bounds of possibilities they'll beat their previous 26 year drought.



ten Hag has had stuff to deal with as all new managers do going into a big, high profile club that obviously is needing a whole lot of work done, thats the challenge of it all. So spare us the sympathy angle! A lot of it he has made more difficult for himself, the Greenwood situation being the most obvious. But also the Sancho thing, is something he dealt with very poorly. Its his job as a manager to deal with these things, he hasnt shown much ability in doing so. Sancho has been an issue to him from early on, yet the same problems resurface, either help sort them out, or ship him out.Hes also had the luxury of been given a massive amount of money to spend on new players. Plus, a new manager going in, part of the remit is to make do with what you have - because its impossible to turn over a whole squad in 3 transfer windows, so if he cant do that effectively, that reflects poorly on his coaching and personality. As much as we love to take the piss out of them he didnt take over a relegation team here, there was and is enough there combined with the huge transfer budget he had, to at least be stamping his style and authority on them.Also, hasnt Rashford been utter shite this season? That Hojlund looks 10 times the player he is already, he does look a star in the making.