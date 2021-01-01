« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 127149 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm »
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,824
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  8, 2023, 01:39:49 pm
https://x.com/MrMekzy_/status/1710993117954953293?s=20

Onana is really shit, isn't he?

Hadn't seen that last one before, that's absolutely horrendous goalkeeping.  What is he doing?  He just stays on his 6 yard line and then jumps straight up in the air and sits down.  I've never seen anything like that before.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 11:34:12 am
Didn't De Gea start the same way? And he was your player of the season more than once?

Think you lot should stick with Onana. He'll come good I'm sure.
I don't think De Gea was anywhere near as bad as Onana has been. He was dodgy on crosses and bullied, had a stinker against Blackburn, but recovered well at the end of the season. The difference for me is he had just turned 20 and had his first full season of senior football a year before, whereas Onana is 27 and meant to be at his peak.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,389
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2643 on: Yesterday at 02:22:30 pm »
Who's the reserve keeper. They must start him soon?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,389
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2644 on: Yesterday at 02:23:24 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:21:12 pm
I don't think De Gea was anywhere near as bad as Onana has been. He was dodgy on crosses and bullied, had a stinker against Blackburn, but recovered well at the end of the season. The difference for me is he had just turned 20 and had his first full season of senior football a year before, whereas Onana is 27 and meant to be at his peak.

I've just watch that highlights reel , from this season. No way was De Gea anywhere near that bad.  Honestly you'd be better off with Pickford , blindfolded.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2645 on: Yesterday at 02:24:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.


De Gea was 20/21 when he came here, Onana is 27.

For all his weakness, De Gea was always a good shot stopper. As you say, De Gea improved - you can teach a young keeper how to deal with crosses better, how to act more confidently/decisively etc. I'm not sure what you can do with a 27 year old who apparently can't stop shots that are hit directly at him.
He's let in, what, 3 or 4 goals like that already this season?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2646 on: Yesterday at 02:29:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:23:24 pm
I've just watch that highlights reel , from this season. No way was De Gea anywhere near that bad.  Honestly you'd be better off with Pickford , blindfolded.

Onana is far and away the worst keeper in the league and that takes some doing ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2647 on: Yesterday at 02:34:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:40:58 am
Yeah he's a dud and won't last. I don't recall ever seeing a keeper come back from a start like this anywhere, when keepers start like shit they usually continue that way.

Yep, so much of it boils down to confidence. His confidence can't be anything but shot, and there is no chance of regaining it at a club like United with that kind of spotlight, expectation and frustration. I feel that is the case for many United players over the last ten years. But it's definitely worse for keepers.

Long may it continue, of course  8)
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,247
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2648 on: Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.

Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,962
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2649 on: Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm
Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.

:lmao

My lad is a really good player but won't play for a team anymore, ADFC killed his love of playing the game at their academy (low confidence issues) and I keep telling him if fucking Harry Maguire and Onana can be pros, you can too ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2650 on: Yesterday at 03:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:20:10 pm
Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.
Nonsense man.


Have you seen his ball distribution?


:)
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,693
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2651 on: Yesterday at 03:44:58 pm »
Onana has elements of Pickford about him , will have a game where he saves everything but others where it is goals that look really weird. 
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,386
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2652 on: Yesterday at 03:47:19 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 03:44:58 pm
Onana has elements of Pickford about him , will have a game where he saves everything but others where it is goals that look really weird. 
Pickford is like the ghost of Ray Clemence, Gordon Banks, and Lev Yashin compared to Onana.
The biggest clown I have ever seen in the nets.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,397
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2653 on: Yesterday at 04:12:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:40:37 pm
Shush, they need to stick with Onana ;)

He was worse that Dracula when confronted with a cross.

He got battered and bullied in his first season, there were massive doubts about him at the start

And then he transformed into the GOAT.

No, sorry, he transformed into a goat. Thinnest face Ive ever seen.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,338
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2654 on: Yesterday at 05:01:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:23:24 pm
I've just watch that highlights reel , from this season. No way was De Gea anywhere near that bad.  Honestly you'd be better off with Pickford , blindfolded.

Someone will have to tie the blindfold for him, though...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,674
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2655 on: Yesterday at 07:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:47:19 pm
Pickford is like the ghost of Ray Clemence, Gordon Banks, and Lev Yashin compared to Onana.
The biggest clown I have ever seen in the nets.
You might as well have a ghost in goal rather than wafer wrists.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,276
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2656 on: Yesterday at 07:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:47:19 pm
Pickford is like the ghost of Ray Clemence, Gordon Banks, and Lev Yashin compared to Onana.
The biggest clown I have ever seen in the nets.
He had a good predecessor in Bartez, another clown.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2657 on: Yesterday at 09:54:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm
:lmao

My lad is a really good player but won't play for a team anymore, ADFC killed his love of playing the game at their academy (low confidence issues) and I keep telling him if fucking Harry Maguire and Onana can be pros, you can too ;D

I know a few people whose kids have been at Abu Dhabi's academy and not one of them has had a decent thing to say about them. The kids are treated like cattle, it's ruthless as fuck from what I can gather.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2658 on: Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm »
ETH is reminding me of his fellow Dutchman Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal's signings were poor but he generally did good work in shipping out deadwood with Zaha and Evans being mistakes. ETH has had alot to deal with. Hated owners, Ronaldo, Greenwood and Sancho difficult for various reasons.

If your looking at a title winning side Rashford is possible the only player who could command a place. That is how far off it they are. I know Ferguson left an aeging side but I didn't think they would go ten years without winning the title. It's not beyond the bounds of possibilities they'll beat their previous 26 year drought.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm by norecat »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,797
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 06:51:39 am »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 10:49:54 pm
ETH is reminding me of his fellow Dutchman Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal's signings were poor but he generally did good work in shipping out deadwood with Zaha and Evans being mistakes. ETH has had alot to deal with. Hated owners, Ronaldo, Greenwood and Sancho difficult for various reasons.

If your looking at a title winning side Rashford is possible the only player who could command a place. That is how far off it they are. I know Ferguson left an aeging side but I didn't think they would go ten years without winning the title. It's not beyond the bounds of possibilities they'll beat their previous 26 year drought.

ten Hag has had stuff to deal with as all new managers do going into a big, high profile club that obviously is needing a whole lot of work done, thats the challenge of it all. So spare us the sympathy angle! A lot of it he has made more difficult for himself, the Greenwood situation being the most obvious.  But also the Sancho thing, is something he dealt with very poorly.  Its his job as a manager to deal with these things, he hasnt shown much ability in doing so. Sancho has been an issue to him from early on, yet the same problems resurface, either help sort them out, or ship him out.

Hes also had the luxury of been given a massive amount of money to spend on new players. Plus, a new manager going in, part of the remit is to make do with what you have - because its impossible to turn over a whole squad in 3 transfer windows, so if he cant do that effectively, that reflects poorly on his coaching and personality.  As much as we love to take the piss out of them he didnt take over a relegation team here, there was and is enough there combined with the huge transfer budget he had, to at least be stamping his style and authority on them.

Also, hasnt Rashford been utter shite this season? That Hojlund looks 10 times the player he is already, he does look a star in the making.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 