SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2640 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,819
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2641 on: Today at 02:12:18 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  8, 2023, 01:39:49 pm
https://x.com/MrMekzy_/status/1710993117954953293?s=20

Onana is really shit, isn't he?

Hadn't seen that last one before, that's absolutely horrendous goalkeeping.  What is he doing?  He just stays on his 6 yard line and then jumps straight up in the air and sits down.  I've never seen anything like that before.
tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2642 on: Today at 02:21:12 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:34:12 am
Didn't De Gea start the same way? And he was your player of the season more than once?

Think you lot should stick with Onana. He'll come good I'm sure.
I don't think De Gea was anywhere near as bad as Onana has been. He was dodgy on crosses and bullied, had a stinker against Blackburn, but recovered well at the end of the season. The difference for me is he had just turned 20 and had his first full season of senior football a year before, whereas Onana is 27 and meant to be at his peak.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,380
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2643 on: Today at 02:22:30 pm
Who's the reserve keeper. They must start him soon?
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,380
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2644 on: Today at 02:23:24 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:21:12 pm
I don't think De Gea was anywhere near as bad as Onana has been. He was dodgy on crosses and bullied, had a stinker against Blackburn, but recovered well at the end of the season. The difference for me is he had just turned 20 and had his first full season of senior football a year before, whereas Onana is 27 and meant to be at his peak.

I've just watch that highlights reel , from this season. No way was De Gea anywhere near that bad.  Honestly you'd be better off with Pickford , blindfolded.
RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2645 on: Today at 02:24:33 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:43:50 pm
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.


De Gea was 20/21 when he came here, Onana is 27.

For all his weakness, De Gea was always a good shot stopper. As you say, De Gea improved - you can teach a young keeper how to deal with crosses better, how to act more confidently/decisively etc. I'm not sure what you can do with a 27 year old who apparently can't stop shots that are hit directly at him.
He's let in, what, 3 or 4 goals like that already this season?
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,930
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2646 on: Today at 02:29:46 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:23:24 pm
I've just watch that highlights reel , from this season. No way was De Gea anywhere near that bad.  Honestly you'd be better off with Pickford , blindfolded.

Onana is far and away the worst keeper in the league and that takes some doing ;D
Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2647 on: Today at 02:34:28 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 09:40:58 am
Yeah he's a dud and won't last. I don't recall ever seeing a keeper come back from a start like this anywhere, when keepers start like shit they usually continue that way.

Yep, so much of it boils down to confidence. His confidence can't be anything but shot, and there is no chance of regaining it at a club like United with that kind of spotlight, expectation and frustration. I feel that is the case for many United players over the last ten years. But it's definitely worse for keepers.

Long may it continue, of course  8)
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,246
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2648 on: Today at 03:20:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:43:50 pm
DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.

from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in :) - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.

Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,930
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2649 on: Today at 03:26:00 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:20:10 pm
Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.

:lmao

My lad is a really good player but won't play for a team anymore, ADFC killed his love of playing the game at their academy (low confidence issues) and I keep telling him if fucking Harry Maguire and Onana can be pros, you can too ;D
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2650 on: Today at 03:40:19 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:20:10 pm
Onana only has one real weakness for me, his goalkeeping, he just needs to fix that one thing and he'll work out fine for them.
Nonsense man.


Have you seen his ball distribution?


:)
End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,691
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2651 on: Today at 03:44:58 pm
Onana has elements of Pickford about him , will have a game where he saves everything but others where it is goals that look really weird. 
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,381
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2652 on: Today at 03:47:19 pm
Quote from: End Product on Today at 03:44:58 pm
Onana has elements of Pickford about him , will have a game where he saves everything but others where it is goals that look really weird. 
Pickford is like the ghost of Ray Clemence, Gordon Banks, and Lev Yashin compared to Onana.
The biggest clown I have ever seen in the nets.
