DeGea learned how to better deal with crosses.



from what I've seen of Onana, his weaknesses are more basic - positioning and anticipation to stop the ball going in - and if he hasn't got that skill developed well enough by now he won't suddenly start getting any better.



De Gea was 20/21 when he came here, Onana is 27.For all his weakness, De Gea was always a good shot stopper. As you say, De Gea improved - you can teach a young keeper how to deal with crosses better, how to act more confidently/decisively etc. I'm not sure what you can do with a 27 year old who apparently can't stop shots that are hit directly at him.He's let in, what, 3 or 4 goals like that already this season?