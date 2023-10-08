« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 125381 times)

Quote from: GreatEx on October  8, 2023, 02:15:18 am
Ive never subscribed to the theory of wanting a crap rival manager to get the odd win and there to keep him in the job - teams that chop and change constantly just keep getting worse, let the rot set in, I say - but Harry "Winning Assist" Maguire reclaiming his rightful place as captain and first name on the teamsheet is something I can support wholeheartedly.
Oh come on. I want a slow and long death just enough points to keep him, just enough to get their hopes up before they slump again

Give them a glimmer of hope before kicking the chair out form under them
Quote from: swoopy on October  7, 2023, 05:26:09 pm
How many corners tuned now ?!
so many they are lost in the centre of Hampton Court Maze
Saw a video before of a United fan outside Old Trafford talking about Hojlund, and he was given other PL strikers and asked if he preferred them or Hojlund. When asked to choose between Hojlund or Nunez

Nah bro, Darwizzy is the GOAT! Has to be Nunez

A United fan, in his replica shirt, outside Old Trafford, referring to a Liverpool player by a nickname and hyping him up. Really really odd.

Flip it, in 2009 someone asks a Liverpool fan outside the Kop whether they prefer Torres or Ronaldo and the reply is Yeah mate its got to be Ronny innit, Viva Ronaldooooo

Not advocating rampant tribalism or anything but please hate our players. It makes it more fun when they score past you.
Quote from: Caligula? on October  7, 2023, 07:58:08 am
It's a poisoned chalice. I'm pretty sure both Klopp and Guardiola would fail there as well at present given the circumstances. The club is fucked from the top down.
Don't agree with this.It felt like we were a mess until we got Klopp. He made everything fit together.

I'm not saying it's any easy job like. But their appointments since Fergie have not been what they needed for long term success and very far from a Pep or Klopp. Van Gaal and Mourinho closest thing to 'elite' appointments but they were short term huge ego coaches past their best... then there was Moyes and Ole. Bad appointments have cost them but even with them they have mostly been in or around CL, couple of 2nd place and 3rd finishes. Just the bad appointments always eventually show.

Like Ten Haag is the closest to a long term appointment they've made but his CV is miles off obviously and unproven in comparison.
Quote from: the_red_pill on October  8, 2023, 01:00:18 am
Come on - that's just normal manager talk. Very funny for us as rivals, but still just normal talk.

It's like when Rafa replaced Gerrard for Lucas, and said he wanted less emotion when asked about it(and we won that game) and there was no issue about it.

Yes, hilarious but I don't see how that is throwing someone under the bus.

Taken in isolation it'd be like that, but when you have a manager with a clear pattern of finding a new target to throw under the next bus, you have to consider the context.
Quote from: Jwils21 on October  8, 2023, 12:12:17 pm
Saw a video before of a United fan outside Old Trafford talking about Hojlund, and he was given other PL strikers and asked if he preferred them or Hojlund. When asked to choose between Hojlund or Nunez

Nah bro, Darwizzy is the GOAT! Has to be Nunez

A United fan, in his replica shirt, outside Old Trafford, referring to a Liverpool player by a nickname and hyping him up. Really really odd.

Flip it, in 2009 someone asks a Liverpool fan outside the Kop whether they prefer Torres or Ronaldo and the reply is Yeah mate its got to be Ronny innit, Viva Ronaldooooo

Not advocating rampant tribalism or anything but please hate our players. It makes it more fun when they score past you.

Hang on, real actual people actually say "Darwizzy" outside of children on the Internet? :o
Quote from: elsewhere on October  8, 2023, 10:19:25 am
Wayne Rooney now available as a manager
Aahhh - you genius! ;D

We got the right man for United, thanks to you. He will "bollock" the players, "take no shit", "galvanize" the supporters, and "bring back The United Way" (the idea of course stolen from "The Liverpool Way"), the media will love him, there will be a "new manager bounce", followed by hard running and lots of corners(both in play and "corners taken" in results)....

and he will ultimately fail... to the hilarious amusement of rival supporters! ;D

Genius call, mate!
Quote from: GreatEx on October  8, 2023, 02:15:18 am
Ive never subscribed to the theory of wanting a crap rival manager to get the odd win and there to keep him in the job - teams that chop and change constantly just keep getting worse, let the rot set in, I say - but Harry "Winning Assist" Maguire reclaiming his rightful place as captain and first name on the teamsheet is something I can support wholeheartedly.

The longer each manager can draw out their failure just makes the job even harder for the next one.

The comical thing with the more recent ones is that they had a path to getting out of this spiral, they had Ragnick who was better suited to a DoF type of role, he had time with the squad to formulate a plan about who could fit a system and who needed to go and replaced him with a coach suited to working within a fixed system, if they had stuck to their guns and phased out the backroom people that haven't been working then they could have stabilised things. Instead, they opt to not use the former to bomb out the likes of Ronaldo, drop any plans for him to plan their new framework and let the new coach waste so much money on overpaying for all his old players you'd think he was a Saudi-backed American.
Quote from: Skeeve on October  8, 2023, 12:34:58 pm
The longer each manager can draw out their failure just makes the job even harder for the next one.

The comical thing with the more recent ones is that they had a path to getting out of this spiral, they had Ragnick who was better suited to a DoF type of role, he had time with the squad to formulate a plan about who could fit a system and who needed to go and replaced him with a coach suited to working within a fixed system, if they had stuck to their guns and phased out the backroom people that haven't been working then they could have stabilised things. Instead, they opt to not use the former to bomb out the likes of Ronaldo, drop any plans for him to plan their new framework and let the new coach waste so much money on overpaying for all his old players you'd think he was a Saudi-backed American.

Ragnik dropped too many truth bombs, they didn't like it
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  8, 2023, 12:26:59 pm
Hang on, real actual people actually say "Darwizzy" outside of children on the Internet? :o
A Snoopism.
They are basically a bigger budget version of Everton at this point, they let their fans dictate policy far too much, are far too obsessed with us to the extent they'd rather lose to other teams to stop us, spend far too much while having large debts to service, have no overall plan or formation played throughout all levels of the club and let almost every new manager piss away millions on signing new players and try to sign names over players that would fit a system.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  8, 2023, 12:26:59 pm
Hang on, real actual people actually say "Darwizzy" outside of children on the Internet? :o

Should I stop?

I only say it in jest to my son to annoy/embarrass him. It works.
Quote from: the_red_pill on October  8, 2023, 12:34:43 pm
Aahhh - you genius! ;D

We got the right man for United, thanks to you. He will "bollock" the players, "take no shit", "galvanize" the supporters, and "bring back The United Way" (the idea of course stolen from "The Liverpool Way"), the media will love him, there will be a "new manager bounce", followed by hard running and lots of corners(both in play and "corners taken" in results)....

and he will ultimately fail... to the hilarious amusement of rival supporters! ;D

Genius call, mate!

Dont forget, he will also be able to tell referees to F*cking F*ck off with out any issues.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  8, 2023, 01:39:49 pm
https://x.com/MrMekzy_/status/1710993117954953293?s=20

Onana is really shit, isn't he?

Olivier Giroud has kept more clean sheets in October than Onana :lmao
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 02:52:01 pm
Olivier Giroud has kept more clean sheets in October than Onana :lmao

;D
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 02:52:01 pm
Olivier Giroud has kept more clean sheets in October than Onana :lmao

Nice. :D
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 02:52:01 pm
Olivier Giroud has kept more clean sheets in October than Onana :lmao

Your local brothel probably has more clean sheets in October than Onana.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:27:43 pm
Your local brothel probably has more clean sheets in October than Onana.

I know Rob is an oversharer but I dont recall him telling us about his local brothel before.
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 05:30:46 pm
I know Rob is an oversharer but I dont recall him telling us about his local brothel before.
Hmm I always felt his references to a 'tool hire' place were a tad euphemistic...
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 05:30:46 pm
I know Rob is an oversharer but I dont recall him telling us about his local brothel before.

Deffo never been in a brothel

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:36:51 pm
Hmm I always felt his references to a 'tool hire' place were a tad euphemistic...

We did used to get phone calls asking how much to hire a vibrator or a poker ;D
Quote from: Skeeve on October  8, 2023, 12:44:57 pm
They are basically a bigger budget version of Everton at this point, they let their fans dictate policy far too much, are far too obsessed with us to the extent they'd rather lose to other teams to stop us, spend far too much while having large debts to service, have no overall plan or formation played throughout all levels of the club and let almost every new manager piss away millions on signing new players and try to sign names over players that would fit a system.
That began with the Chosen One, who lit the Evertonisation blue touchpaper by getting rid of Ferguson's backroom and being allowed to bring in his own. That United allowed that was probably their biggest mistake....well, after allowing Ferguson to annoint him in the first place.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:08:50 pm
That began with the Chosen One, who lit the Evertonisation blue touchpaper by getting rid of Ferguson's backroom and brining in his own. And then mysterious feat of signing Fellaini for more than his release clause.
That was the start of the "Chosen One's" demise before his shite reign had even started at Snake Mountain.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:12:12 pm
That was the start of the "Chosen One's" demise before his shite reign had even started at Snake Mountain.

Its not Castle Grayskull?
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm
Its not Castle Grayskull?

That's where He-man lived. The good guy.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:12:12 pm
Snake Mountain.
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm
Its not Castle Grayskull?
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 09:41:23 pm
That's where He-man lived. The good guy.
Should be a RAWK drinking game, the amount of times this gets raised.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:08:50 pm
That began with the Chosen One, who lit the Evertonisation blue touchpaper by getting rid of Ferguson's backroom and being allowed to bring in his own. That United allowed that was probably their biggest mistake....well, after allowing Ferguson to annoint him in the first place.

Assuming that Ferguson wasn't just taking the piss to enhance the perception of his final seasons, you have to assume that they were expecting Moyes to take the promotion and not try and shake things up too much to ease the transition and it is so weird that they let him bring in his whole team as he was hardly going to refuse the job.
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:48:36 pm
Assuming that Ferguson wasn't just taking the piss to enhance the perception of his final seasons, you have to assume that they were expecting Moyes to take the promotion and not try and shake things up too much to ease the transition and it is so weird that they let him bring in his whole team as he was hardly going to refuse the job.
The Moyes appointment was really odd. To be honest, I've often thought Ferguson used him as something of a fall guy. I'm not sure Ferguson's ego could have coped with any successor coming in and seamlessly taking over the reins of the empire he built. Mr Average coming in and quite naturally falling flat on his face left no doubt that Ferguson himself was the reason why United had enjoyed continued success. It was him who dragged them out of the two decade malaise that saw them become a laughing stock, and it was his departure that saw them slide back to being a laughing stock once more. I always thought that his ego would be lapping that up.

Moyes was very naive. I think his own ego got the better of him too. He got our water-treading neighbours flirting with the top half of the table then sat in his armchair in his grandads cardi sipping champagne, thinking he had made it. Pretty embarrassing for a guy who had won absolutely nothing.

He then gets the nod from Whisky Nose, and instead of easing in gently and carrying on what was already working, he bigged up his part and brought his own people in. That smacked or arrogance and lack of judgement. The rest is comedic history.

A rather bizarre mess. Did Ferguson set him up, or had Ferguson's judgement also gone? I don't suppose we'll ever know the truth of it.

I still believe Moyes earned his opportunity at a bigger club than Everton, as he definitely did a good job at the shite, maybe the Theatre of Memes job was just too big for him.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm
Should be a RAWK drinking game, the amount of times this gets raised.

Sorry, that was the joke, as it were.
Anyone know which page the RAWK Meltdown thread is on the caff these days?
