Assuming that Ferguson wasn't just taking the piss to enhance the perception of his final seasons, you have to assume that they were expecting Moyes to take the promotion and not try and shake things up too much to ease the transition and it is so weird that they let him bring in his whole team as he was hardly going to refuse the job.



The Moyes appointment was really odd. To be honest, I've often thought Ferguson used him as something of a fall guy. I'm not sure Ferguson's ego could have coped with any successor coming in and seamlessly taking over the reins of the empire he built. Mr Average coming in and quite naturally falling flat on his face left no doubt that Ferguson himself was the reason why United had enjoyed continued success. It was him who dragged them out of the two decade malaise that saw them become a laughing stock, and it was his departure that saw them slide back to being a laughing stock once more. I always thought that his ego would be lapping that up.Moyes was very naive. I think his own ego got the better of him too. He got our water-treading neighbours flirting with the top half of the table then sat in his armchair in his grandads cardi sipping champagne, thinking he had made it. Pretty embarrassing for a guy who had won absolutely nothing.He then gets the nod from Whisky Nose, and instead of easing in gently and carrying on what was already working, he bigged up his part and brought his own people in. That smacked or arrogance and lack of judgement. The rest is comedic history.A rather bizarre mess. Did Ferguson set him up, or had Ferguson's judgement also gone? I don't suppose we'll ever know the truth of it.