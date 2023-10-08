Saw a video before of a United fan outside Old Trafford talking about Hojlund, and he was given other PL strikers and asked if he preferred them or Hojlund. When asked to choose between Hojlund or Nunez
Nah bro, Darwizzy is the GOAT! Has to be Nunez
A United fan, in his replica shirt, outside Old Trafford, referring to a Liverpool player by a nickname and hyping him up. Really really odd.
Flip it, in 2009 someone asks a Liverpool fan outside the Kop whether they prefer Torres or Ronaldo and the reply is Yeah mate its got to be Ronny innit, Viva Ronaldooooo
Not advocating rampant tribalism or anything but please hate our players. It makes it more fun when they score past you.