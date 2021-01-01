« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 123745 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,852
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:15:18 am
Ive never subscribed to the theory of wanting a crap rival manager to get the odd win and there to keep him in the job - teams that chop and change constantly just keep getting worse, let the rot set in, I say - but Harry "Winning Assist" Maguire reclaiming his rightful place as captain and first name on the teamsheet is something I can support wholeheartedly.
Oh come on. I want a slow and long death just enough points to keep him, just enough to get their hopes up before they slump again

Give them a glimmer of hope before kicking the chair out form under them
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,836
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 11:49:26 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:26:09 pm
How many corners tuned now ?!
so many they are lost in the centre of Hampton Court Maze
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 ... 61 62 63 64 65 [66]   Go Up
« previous next »
 