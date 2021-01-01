« Reply #2600 on: Today at 10:32:33 am »
Ive never subscribed to the theory of wanting a crap rival manager to get the odd win and there to keep him in the job - teams that chop and change constantly just keep getting worse, let the rot set in, I say - but Harry "Winning Assist" Maguire reclaiming his rightful place as captain and first name on the teamsheet is something I can support wholeheartedly.
Oh come on. I want a slow and long death
just enough points to keep him, just enough to get their hopes up
before they slump again
Give them a glimmer of hope before kicking the chair out form under them
