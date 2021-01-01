« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 123545 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 05:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:04:48 pm
Thank goodness for that.

They'll be banging on about turned corners and swaggoh now.  :)

Agent E7H remains in position. ;)
Yep - 'corner turned', 'we're back!', 'Fergie time'........and the hope lives on.

It's the kind of result that'll mean they keep faith in him for long while yet, whilst he falls out with more players, buys more dross, and keeps them comfortably in mediocrity.

Eric at the wheel.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 05:21:16 pm »
I'd rather they lose every game but they are struggling to put away the likes of Forest and Brentford at home. And not just in results but performances too. They are completely irrelevant this season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 05:26:09 pm »
How many corners tuned now ?!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 05:47:03 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:26:09 pm
How many corners tuned now ?!

We've lost count at this point, but it keeps Ten Hag for longer, I'm all for that.
Onana though  :lmao :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 05:50:11 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:26:09 pm
How many corners tuned now ?!

They're in a maze with a lethal combination of no sense of direction and short term memory loss
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 05:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 05:07:40 pm
Sign of their luck that they can still scrape several victories whilst being mostly appalling since the season kicked off.

Based on their performances, they'd hardly be able to feel hard done by if they were on 0 points. They're absolutely dogshit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm »
Is it true they did a lap around the pitch afterwards?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 06:50:18 pm »
That One Nada is a hell of a goalie though.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 06:51:10 pm »
Undeserved. Gotta feel for Brentford
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 07:00:28 pm »
Clueless commentator Weve heard its Rashford coming off the home fans wont like that....... A big cheer goes up as Rashford leaves the field ....
Clueless commentator It must have been the Brentford fans glad to see the back of him
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 07:12:37 pm »
It's got them all giddy again on the Caf, that's always a good sign they'll turn to shit again 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 07:51:58 pm »
I watched the whole game and my God they were awful. Going into injury time they didn't even look capable of creating a chance, letting alone scoring two. As undeserved a win as you'll ever see, but I must say I don't mind that much - on that evidence, there is no resurgence coming and it'll buy that absolute bald chancer some time.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 07:58:36 pm »
We need agent Eric in charge as long as possible and for him to back Onana as long as possible!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2573 on: Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm »
Did anyone watch onana much at his previous club? Wtf has gone wrong? Our rose tinted glasses often see faults in players headed to them but it's like he should be playing at amateur level.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2574 on: Yesterday at 08:25:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm
Did anyone watch onana much at his previous club? Wtf has gone wrong? Our rose tinted glasses often see faults in players headed to them but it's like he should be playing at amateur level.

My guess is he had a much better defense to protect him so now he is exposed with Uniteds shite.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm
Did anyone watch onana much at his previous club? Wtf has gone wrong? Our rose tinted glasses often see faults in players headed to them but it's like he should be playing at amateur level.
At Inter, he still conceded some strange goals last season but United seem to be amplifying that. He dives funny as if he's overweight and struggles to carry himself.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 09:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 07:58:36 pm
We need agent Eric in charge as long as possible and for him to back Onana as long as possible!
Yeah. Keep Ten Hag at the wheel for as long as possible.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 09:12:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:12:37 pm
It's got them all giddy again on the Caf, that's always a good sign they'll turn to shit again 😂

It's like me getting all excited about finding a can of tonic water in the fridge and then realising there's no gin left.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2578 on: Yesterday at 09:17:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:00:51 pm
Did anyone watch onana much at his previous club? Wtf has gone wrong? Our rose tinted glasses often see faults in players headed to them but it's like he should be playing at amateur level.

The dangers of buying footballers purely off a youtube compilation.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2579 on: Yesterday at 09:20:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
At Inter, he still conceded some strange goals last season but United seem to be amplifying that. He dives funny as if he's overweight and struggles to carry himself.
based on paying attention to him for a whole 15 minutes today, he seems OK-ish at high shots.

is it "only" that he's complete rubbish at getting down to low shots?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2580 on: Yesterday at 09:28:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:20:02 pm
based on paying attention to him for a whole 15 minutes today, he seems OK-ish at high shots.

is it "only" that he's complete rubbish at getting down to low shots?
He conceded a from a poorly placed high shot by Joao Pedro against Brighton (it was in the middle of the goal).

On another note, yet another player has been thrown under the bus:

Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
Ten Hag on Casemiro's removal for Eriksen: 'I wanted more football.' #mufc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2581 on: Yesterday at 09:28:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:20:02 pm
based on paying attention to him for a whole 15 minutes today, he seems OK-ish at high shots.

is it "only" that he's complete rubbish at getting down to low shots?

Nah, i'm sure he got lobbed the other day as well :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2582 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 pm »
Good news for everyone not affiliated to Man Utd is that McTominay will probably get a big contract extension on the back of his heroics against mighty Brentford.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2583 on: Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm »
Keeps that fraud in charge, which is a long term win. They will be in major trouble by Christmas and I will be delighted to frolic in their misery.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2584 on: Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:28:30 pm
On another note, yet another player has been thrown under the bus:

Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
Ten Hag on Casemiro's removal for Eriksen: 'I wanted more football.' #mufc

must be a delight to play for such a manager.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2585 on: Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm
must be a delight to play for such a manager.

Basically saying Casemiro cant play football, sure he is motivated to give his all now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2586 on: Yesterday at 10:37:39 pm »
She's just put MOTD on, that Onana is even more shite than I thought. De Gea is still available you daft c*nts :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2587 on: Yesterday at 11:02:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:37:39 pm
She's just put MOTD on, that Onana is even more shite than I thought. De Gea is still available you daft c*nts :lmao

It would not surprise me in the slightest if they re-signed De Gea.
I wonder how many of them today were about to ring the phone in's and pollute the internet with the "Glazers out" stuff only to be talking now about turning points and corners. Until the next defeat. Same old slurry put from them
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 01:00:18 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:28:30 pm
He conceded a from a poorly placed high shot by Joao Pedro against Brighton (it was in the middle of the goal).

On another note, yet another player has been thrown under the bus:

Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
Ten Hag on Casemiro's removal for Eriksen: 'I wanted more football.' #mufc
Come on - that's just normal manager talk. Very funny for us as rivals, but still just normal talk.

It's like when Rafa replaced Gerrard for Lucas, and said he wanted less emotion when asked about it(and we won that game) and there was no issue about it.

Yes, hilarious but I don't see how that is throwing someone under the bus.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2589 on: Today at 02:15:18 am »
Ive never subscribed to the theory of wanting a crap rival manager to get the odd win and there to keep him in the job - teams that chop and change constantly just keep getting worse, let the rot set in, I say - but Harry "Winning Assist" Maguire reclaiming his rightful place as captain and first name on the teamsheet is something I can support wholeheartedly.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2590 on: Today at 02:22:38 am »
Its quite rare to see a team as clueless as they are at basically everything. They make all the football basics seem ridiculously difficult. Not over exaggerating by saying this is the worst assembled squad in recent football history considering the money spent (more than any other club in the world).

Nothing works and they have no hope in it working. Everything is broken beyond any chance of repair.

What a truly awful football team they are !!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2591 on: Today at 02:53:47 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 01:00:18 am
Come on - that's just normal manager talk. Very funny for us as rivals, but still just normal talk.

It's like when Rafa replaced Gerrard for Lucas, and said he wanted less emotion when asked about it(and we won that game) and there was no issue about it.

Yes, hilarious but I don't see how that is throwing someone under the bus.
It's out of touch to say something like that about a player. "More football" from a footballer?

Long may he reign :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 04:08:27 am »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 02:22:38 am
Its quite rare to see a team as clueless as they are at basically everything. They make all the football basics seem ridiculously difficult. Not over exaggerating by saying this is the worst assembled squad in recent football history considering the money spent (more than any other club in the world).

Nothing works and they have no hope in it working. Everything is broken beyond any chance of repair.

What a truly awful football team they are !!

Great isn't it ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 04:43:33 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:53:47 am
It's out of touch to say something like that about a player. "More football" from a footballer?

Long may he reign :D
What's his English like? It could well have meant casemiro was tiring.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 05:16:05 am »
thought the last 10 minutes of fergie time after they equalized, they played quite well. just keep pressuring brentford backline til the goal

maguire with the assist. knew he would be the catalyst once he started the game. Such brave and committed performance from an ex captain shows he cares more about the club than just big bucks he could have gotten somewhere else.

brilliant world class man management from 7hag. they are well and truly back and corner is turned
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 07:17:56 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:16:05 am
thought the last 10 minutes of fergie time after they equalized, they played quite well. just keep pressuring brentford backline til the goal

maguire with the assist. knew he would be the catalyst once he started the game. Such brave and committed performance from an ex captain shows he cares more about the club than just big bucks he could have gotten somewhere else.

brilliant world class man management from 7hag. they are well and truly back and corner is turned

That's the hilarious bit with the fans. 

They were expecting and wanting possession based football with 7hag as "they'd been left behind the modern game" yet that was pure fergie and "the United way" so they're loving it!!

So long as they win and keep winning they don't give a shit whether it's good luck, good coaching, world class players, good judgement, poor opposition, referees, they're back baby!!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2596 on: Today at 08:20:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:43:33 am
What's his English like? It could well have meant casemiro was tiring.
After 45 minutes? He's just not the same player. However, Tenth Hag could have made an excuse to protect him.

He has form for this.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2597 on: Today at 08:27:13 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:53:47 am
It's out of touch to say something like that about a player. "More football" from a footballer?

Long may he reign :D

I honestly think that`s a normal comment. There`s not a need to react to everything.

If I were a United fan I would worry about the football, but I think too much is made out of Ten Hag`s comments. Also the Sancho one. Sancho is obviously not a serious professional. He`s showed it in all the clubs he`s been. Getting late to training in all the clubs he`s been in. Playing Playstation all night while earning that amount of money? Ridiculous. That`s seriously unprofessional behaviour. He should be thrown under the bus. If Sancho gets any sympathy from United fans, fine. It contributes to the noise, but it`s totally not understandable.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2598 on: Today at 10:02:04 am »
This season is just a continuation of the last one. They were shite in loads of games but scraped results regularly.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2599 on: Today at 10:19:25 am »
Wayne Rooney now available as a manager
