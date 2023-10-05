« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 119825 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2520 on: October 5, 2023, 05:14:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October  5, 2023, 02:21:06 pm
Feels like the time you've lost watching football has instead been spent telling everyone repeatedly how you're not watching football anymore.

On a football website.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2521 on: October 5, 2023, 05:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on October  5, 2023, 04:39:50 pm
I bet you in the recent past they've sounded out Alex Ferguson about him taking over again, to which he's told them to 'fuck right off'.
Always was a selfish c*nt, Ferguson... ;D
Online vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2522 on: October 5, 2023, 05:32:41 pm »
Keep waiting for Ten Hag to do his magic. I have noticed that hes really good at keeping up the suspense and not letting us work out the secret of how he does it.
Still - I expect will be one hell of a show when it starts. Patience is all thats needed.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2523 on: October 5, 2023, 05:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on October  5, 2023, 05:01:32 pm
Mate. He is 81 and nearly died of a brain bleed a couple of years ago. Surely even that lot are not that desperate.

Changed it for you  ;)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2524 on: October 5, 2023, 05:56:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October  5, 2023, 02:21:06 pm
Feels like the time you've lost watching football has instead been spent telling everyone repeatedly how you're not watching football anymore.

How fucking slowly do you type :lmao
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2525 on: October 5, 2023, 05:58:30 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October  5, 2023, 05:14:38 pm
On a football website.

Is it a football website?


The best bits of this site have nothing to do with football

The transfer thread was always full of dickheads from the school of "I play Championship Manager" and a lot of the match day threads are wankers* that don't even fucking go

*I know plenty of people that have never been, love the club and are clued up - also met match going fans that are titheads
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2526 on: October 5, 2023, 06:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on October  5, 2023, 05:01:32 pm
Mate. He is 81 and nearly died of a brain bleed a couple of years ago. Surely even that lot are not that stupid.

He was running the show when Smaegol was manager
Offline ljycb

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2527 on: October 5, 2023, 06:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on October  5, 2023, 11:37:44 am
As funny as it is these knobheads getting beaten again, I marvel at those of you that haven't completely gibbed football over PGMOL/Saudis/Abi-Dabi cheating SuperStars XI

How can you still watch this shite?

I must admit, I've been having more fun doing other stuff rather than just pissing myself off watching cheating, diving, crying, whining millionares pansy their way across the field and their gobshite cheating owners wanking their way to titles and 'success' by buying everything in sight.

The trouble is that once the bubble starts bursting in football, it's going to be very difficult for them to pull you back in.

I still quite enjoy it to be honest. Really looking forward to the match tonight.
Offline leroy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2528 on: Yesterday at 01:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October  4, 2023, 02:58:41 pm
'ere's Andeh, Eric not to blame, it's the Playohs.

https://youtu.be/WLxigGH_-KE?si=exxpqD1byLgrQwOc

I see this guy get regularly posted - he's just some mouthy gobshite from outside the ground in some post game youtube shite right (I get that he's posted as a joke)?  I've never heard a word out of his mouth that made any sense.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2529 on: Yesterday at 01:53:34 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/db8l9nKeI5A?si=oSg1ygRmsbi0dDS_" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/db8l9nKeI5A?si=oSg1ygRmsbi0dDS_</a>
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 12:52:08 am »
Pogbas b drug test is positive. If its performance enhancing drugs he should sue for a refund.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2531 on: Today at 01:50:49 am »
Its true actually, when you think about it ajax is the ultimate "team" team they have their system and way total football and all that, maybe the most famous academy around, all this kind of thing. steeped in history as the team of the hard working talented teams. 7H had those guys rolling nicely in their weight class.

then you get to Manchester and its this shower of diving selfish rabid and maniacal pisstakers, at the time in a complete Ronaldo crisis now just in a general well performed shit show.


The man needs time. Its clear. Rome wasn't burnt in a day. Its not miles and miles outside his experience and ability level dealing with these egos with a paper mache iron fist. Its just, complicated. and slow.   
Offline ljycb

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2532 on: Today at 01:57:37 am »
What I would be concerned about with Ten Hag is that after all of this time and all of that money spent, there is still no evidence of his philosophy (besides perhaps a goalkeeper who likes to get involved, which isn't going great). People talk about how long Klopp took to be successful with Liverpool in terms of challenging at the top and winning trophies, but we were playing his way from the first game and it improved from there.
Online afc tukrish

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 02:27:50 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:57:37 am
What I would be concerned about with Ten Hag is that after all of this time and all of that money spent, there is still no evidence of his philosophy (besides perhaps a goalkeeper who likes to get involved, which isn't going great).

And that's not his philosophy so much as part of the Cruyff ethos he picked up at Ajax...
