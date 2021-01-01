Tap In says full faith in Seven Hag. Club blaming "bad luck and injuries" for their misfortunes.



hehe.



I'll give them that they've had some bad luck with losing three left backs at the same time. Reguilon has only missed the last three games though and they managed OK without him in the League Cup. It seems like he will be available again for their next game. It's funny when you hear one of them start reeling off the injuries in that woe-is-me style and before you know it they're talking about Mainoo and Traore, like anyone outside Carrington knows who they are.They had £200m+ of signings on the bench against Galatasary so they're not exactly down to the kids.The bad luck argument is watertight though... unless you take into account that six of their nine points were heavily assisted by the match officials (wins against Wolves and Forest).