7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Knight

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 04:09:16 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:34:20 am
At least Hojlund is good!

Theyll ruin him, dont worry.
Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 04:19:51 pm
Tap In says full faith in Seven Hag. Club blaming "bad luck and injuries" for their misfortunes.

hehe.
BoRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 04:26:42 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 12:30:29 pm
Are they ending up in the EL? In their dreams.

EFL more like.
4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:58:41 pm
'ere's Andeh, Eric not to blame, it's the Playohs.

https://youtu.be/WLxigGH_-KE?si=exxpqD1byLgrQwOc

Andeh is spot on. Rinse, repeat. Rinse, repeat. Keep 7 Hag.
thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 04:36:31 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:19:51 pm
Tap In says full faith in Seven Hag. Club blaming "bad luck and injuries" for their misfortunes.

hehe.
I'll give them that they've had some bad luck with losing three left backs at the same time.  Reguilon has only missed the last three games though and they managed OK without him in the League Cup.  It seems like he will be available again for their next game.  It's funny when you hear one of them start reeling off the injuries in that woe-is-me style and before you know it they're talking about Mainoo and Traore, like anyone outside Carrington knows who they are.

They had £200m+ of signings on the bench against Galatasary so they're not exactly down to the kids.

The bad luck argument is watertight though... unless you take into account that six of their nine points were heavily assisted by the match officials (wins against Wolves and Forest).
Henry Gale

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:36:31 pm
I'll give them that they've had some bad luck with losing three left backs at the same time.  Reguilon has only missed the last three games though and they managed OK without him in the League Cup.  It seems like he will be available again for their next game.  It's funny when you hear one of them start reeling off the injuries in that woe-is-me style and before you know it they're talking about Mainoo and Traore, like anyone outside Carrington knows who they are.

They had £200m+ of signings on the bench against Galatasary so they're not exactly down to the kids.

The bad luck argument is watertight though... unless you take into account that six of their nine points were heavily assisted by the match officials (wins against Wolves and Forest).

They have had a few injuries but nowhere near as bad as we had, I'm sure we were playing both Henderson and Fab at centre back at some stage.
FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 05:01:01 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 12:57:55 pm
Mourinho and Van Gaal probably backed themselves to turn it around too.

Oleh deffo backed himself to turn it around

RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 05:33:19 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:48:29 pm
They have had a few injuries but nowhere near as bad as we had, I'm sure we were playing both Henderson and Fab at centre back at some stage.
Hendo and Fab played at CB together in the home game against the Cheats.

Only time they can beat us at Anfield when it was empty and no fit CBs.
Baby Huey

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 05:40:06 pm
Maybe it's time for this to happen. ;D



Slippers

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 06:46:45 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:01:01 pm
Oleh deffo backed himself to turn it around



Bring back The Middle Earth One!!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 07:02:35 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm
Andeh is spot on. Rinse, repeat. Rinse, repeat. Keep 7 Hag.


OoooooooooNana
12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 07:13:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:02:35 pm

OoooooooooNana

Its not Ten Hags fault, he werent on tpitch
No but the players he bought were, like that OOoooooooNana
Capon Debaser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 07:22:09 pm
gjgfjhg-1" border="0
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 11:44:25 pm
Capon Debaser

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 11:52:01 pm
#Adidas
Wingman

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2495 on: Today at 12:01:41 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:13:25 pm
Most definitely.
Where are the leaders in their squad?
They haven't got any.

Something is wrong at Yernited.
You can't put your finger on it, but something's not right.

Pretty clear to me - their players are shite, and so is the manager.
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2496 on: Today at 07:04:55 am
Who'd improve them more, a decent manager or a decent keeper?
BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2497 on: Today at 07:19:33 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:04:55 am
Who'd improve them more, a decent manager or a decent keeper?

Crosby Nick 128

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2498 on: Today at 07:19:53 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:04:55 am
Who'd improve them more, a decent manager or a decent keeper?

What if they switched roles? Got to be worth a try.
