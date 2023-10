He's beaten Moyes for First's.



- Galatasaray hadn't won a game on English soil in 117 years of existing, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never lost the opening 2 CL group games, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never conceded 7 goals in the opening 2 CL group games, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never conceded 3+ goals in back to back CL games, until Erik Ten Hag

- Galatasaray hadn't scored in or won an away goal in the CL since 2015, 3 in one game as soon as they meet Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't lost 4 of the opening 7 games in PL history, until Erik Ten Hag

- Manchester United haven't had as few as 9 points from the opening 7 games since 1989, until Erik Ten Hag

- Manchester United hadn't conceded 4 goals in a CL group game in 28 years, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't conceded 3+ goals in 3 consecutive games since 1978, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never lost at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't lost the opening two away games since 1973-74, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't conceded more than one goal in 4 consecutive league games since 1979, Until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United had never conceded 2 goals in the opening 4 minutes of a PL game at Old Trafford, Until Erik Ten Hag

- Manchester United had never conceded 23 shots in one game at Old Trafford in PL history, Until Erik Ten Hag

- Brighton had never won twice in a row at Old Trafford, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't lost 6 of their first 10 games in all competitions since 1986, until Erik Ten Hag.

- Manchester United hadn't conceded 18 goals in the opening 10 games since 1967, until Erik Ten Hag.