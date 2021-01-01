« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm
Onana always looks like he's never stood in goal when faced one on one with a striker. He's going to have Phil Jones and Maguire level memes by the end of the season.

I jokingly suggested Pickford for them in the summer when it looked like the bitters were trying to flog him, but at this point he would actually be an improvement even with all his issues.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm
Amusingly, that's true in european games this season too. :lmao
Ha ha very good
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2402 on: Today at 12:07:10 am
I jokingly suggested Pickford for them in the summer when it looked like the bitters were trying to flog him, but at this point he would actually be an improvement even with all his issues.

English, PL proven, and a big character. Im sure Neville would approve.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2403 on: Today at 12:08:02 am
from Sky...

Man Utd's misery in numbers

Manchester United have opened a Champions League campaign with consecutive defeats for the first time.
Manchester United have lost six of their 10 matches in all competitions this season. They have also conceded 18 goals in 10 matches in all competitions. That is their most at this stage since 1966.
This was Galatasaray's first away win in the competition since a 3-2 victory against Schalke in the last 16 in March 2013, and the first time they had scored in a Champions League away match since November 2015 against Benfica, going seven matches in the competition on the road without scoring before tonight.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2404 on: Today at 12:22:22 am
It gets ignored because of all the Harry Maguire jokes, but I'm not sure there's as bad a centre back in the premier league as Victor Lindelof. Name me anything he does to an average standard? He has no pace, negative spatial awareness and can't pass the ball. Might be ok at heading it, but that's about it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2405 on: Today at 12:39:05 am
It gets ignored because of all the Harry Maguire jokes, but I'm not sure there's as bad a centre back in the premier league as Victor Lindelof. Name me anything he does to an average standard? He has no pace, negative spatial awareness and can't pass the ball. Might be ok at heading it, but that's about it.

Even Varane is living off his reputation. He let the ball pass between his legs for the second goal, awful. They need completely new back line.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2406 on: Today at 12:48:53 am
I thought Onana was Sold as an Ederson lite to them, as in good at distribution, just about okay at shot stopping and one on ones, but his current form is like a center half having to play in goal. 55 million robbed. At 27, he is in his peak years too. Maybe some of it is down to confidence and mentality hurt by previous errors, but even in that condition, you expect a bit more. I am just glad DDG is gone. There's a few too many games where he basically jinxed their goal for us in the not so distant pastm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2407 on: Today at 12:58:46 am
I thought Onana was Sold as an Ederson lite to them, as in good at distribution, just about okay at shot stopping and one on ones, but his current form is like a center half having to play in goal. 55 million robbed. At 27, he is in his peak years too. Maybe some of it is down to confidence and mentality hurt by previous errors, but even in that condition, you expect a bit more. I am just glad DDG is gone. There's a few too many games where he basically jinxed their goal for us in the not so distant pastm

DDG is always still available at the moment. And free........ it could happen!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2408 on: Today at 01:23:40 am
DDG is always still available at the moment. And free........ it could happen!

Can't quite work out why no-one has picked him up? Presumably he has priced himself out of the market? Hard to believe when the Saudis are throwing money round like it's sand.

Yes there are obvious issues with his game but he was still (confusingly - I still can't fathom how) the golden gloves winner last season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2409 on: Today at 03:41:47 am
from Sky...

Man Utd's misery in numbers

Manchester United have opened a Champions League campaign with consecutive defeats for the first time.
Manchester United have lost six of their 10 matches in all competitions this season. They have also conceded 18 goals in 10 matches in all competitions. That is their most at this stage since 1966.
This was Galatasaray's first away win in the competition since a 3-2 victory against Schalke in the last 16 in March 2013, and the first time they had scored in a Champions League away match since November 2015 against Benfica, going seven matches in the competition on the road without scoring before tonight.

The commentators saying this was Galatasaray's, and any Turkish club's, first ever win on English soil.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2410 on: Today at 03:58:19 am
Can't quite work out why no-one has picked him up? Presumably he has priced himself out of the market? Hard to believe when the Saudis are throwing money round like it's sand.

Yes there are obvious issues with his game but he was still (confusingly - I still can't fathom how) the golden gloves winner last season.

De Gea is a great shot stopper but often found wanting in the all round game, often stays rooted to, or near his line rather than running out to narrow the angle on one & ones [see Mo's goal in the 4-2 for prime example] not great with the ball at his feet, which is why the fans wanted United to get rid of him for a ball playing keeper, & they brought that clown.

Old Trafford is now the theater of comedy. ;D
