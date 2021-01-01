I thought Onana was Sold as an Ederson lite to them, as in good at distribution, just about okay at shot stopping and one on ones, but his current form is like a center half having to play in goal. 55 million robbed. At 27, he is in his peak years too. Maybe some of it is down to confidence and mentality hurt by previous errors, but even in that condition, you expect a bit more. I am just glad DDG is gone. There's a few too many games where he basically jinxed their goal for us in the not so distant pastm