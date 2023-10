Reckon there’d be English clubs willing to take a punt on him? Or is he most likely going back to Germany (specifically Dortmund)?



He needs to go back to Dortmund or Leipzig, someone who plays kamikaze football affording him chances in front of goal and to run in behind and get assists. That's how he ended up going for such a huge fee and others have done the same from over there, see Timo Werner. Those clubs are just happy doing that, they'd probably rather 4-4 every game than 1-0. I reckon they could do some poor suckers again in a few years time but players today very rarely recover from doing nothing for 2 and a half years so he wouldn't even be guaranteed to succeed in Dortmund again.