7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Brian Blessed

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 43,872
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2320 on: Today at 12:19:46 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:32 pm
Isnt this just poor coaching?

And if you sold him who would you buy? 

You just buy players for too much money who flop time and time again..

Beware of what you wish for!

Other than who theyd buy, whos buying him on 300k a week? Saudi is the obvious choice. But maybe hed take a pay cut, should he get benched ala Maguire.
rob1966

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 42,635
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2321 on: Today at 08:12:21 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on September 30, 2023, 05:59:39 pm
Haha I had a feeling they'd get beat today after beating Palace in the league cup. It was nailed on.

I should have put money on it

Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2023, 06:38:06 pm
Be funny if Palace actually turn up this time and turn Mancs over
ScouserAtHeart

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,860
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2322 on: Today at 10:31:49 am
Sir Jim Ratcliffe could change bid to buy minority stake in Manchester United

Ineos founder hopes move will end the drawn-out sale process
Stake of 25% would allow Glazer family to retain majority control

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/02/sir-jim-ratcliffe-could-change-bid-to-buy-minority-stake-in-manchester-united
Persephone

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,981
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2323 on: Today at 10:59:28 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:13 pm
He's quickly become a huge problem. He seems to do that a lot. I wouldn't mind if he was sold.
It seems that having a toxic work environment can cause staff issues. The entire club from top to bottom is a cesspool, Rashford is the least of your problems.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much.

Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo

Statto Red

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,389
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2324 on: Today at 03:55:49 pm
Oh dear, beaking on sky sports, United likely selling Sancho in January.
Crosby Nick 128

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 107,196
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2325 on: Today at 04:03:20 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:55:49 pm
Oh dear, beaking on sky sports, United likely selling Sancho in January.

Reckon thered be English clubs willing to take a punt on him? Or is he most likely going back to Germany (specifically Dortmund)?
ScouserAtHeart

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,860
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2326 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 04:03:20 pm
Reckon thered be English clubs willing to take a punt on him? Or is he most likely going back to Germany (specifically Dortmund)?

The Saudis
bird_lfc

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,722
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #2327 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm
Sancho, Rashford, Martial, Anthony, Haaland from Wish

Premier league defenders, be afraid
