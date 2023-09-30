Isnt this just poor coaching?And if you sold him who would you buy? You just buy players for too much money who flop
time and time again
..Beware of what you wish for!
Haha I had a feeling they'd get beat today after beating Palace in the league cup. It was nailed on.
Be funny if Palace actually turn up this time and turn Mancs over
He's quickly become a huge problem. He seems to do that a lot. I wouldn't mind if he was sold.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo
Oh dear, beaking on sky sports, United likely selling Sancho in January.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Reckon thered be English clubs willing to take a punt on him? Or is he most likely going back to Germany (specifically Dortmund)?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.15]