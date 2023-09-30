The one good thing from this weekend was united showing once again that their players and manager aren't as good as they're hyped up to be. 0-1 at home to Palace



As joyous as that was, fans on Redcafe are beginning to prise their sticky eyes open with pliers to see if the world matches what was going on in their heads. And they're beginning to see the light which is not good. A Redcafe fan that can see reality is not really something we know how to handle.They've turned on Ten-Three Hag already. From wanting them to get stuffed by Galatasaray tomorrow I'm now 🤮 wanting Utd to thrash them. When did hate become so complicated?