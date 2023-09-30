« previous next »
Haha I had a feeling they'd get beat today after beating Palace in the league cup. It was nailed on.
Goldbridge has posted some excellent content today. Big Liverpool hater but he tells it how it is after our game.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Hodgson unbeaten in 5 at Old Trafford apparently. Long live Roy.
Quote from: B0151? on September 30, 2023, 11:52:21 pm
Hodgson unbeaten in 5 at Old Trafford apparently. Long live Roy.
I still shudder at the thought of him as our manager
Quote from: Samie on September 30, 2023, 05:14:49 pm
The mancs are in the position we were in the 90's. They still believe they are top dogs.  Their empire is no more, crumbled to dust.  They just have more money.
It's hilarious seeing them say certain managers or players aren't up to their level when I go on to redcafe at times. They are deluded af and stuck in the past, thinking they are a great team when in reality they are mid-table at best.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:33:53 am
I still shudder at the thought of him as our manager
Agent Hodgo at OT, reporting for duty! ;)
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on September 30, 2023, 11:08:48 pm
Goldbridge has posted some excellent content today. Big Liverpool hater but he tells it how it is after our game.

Here's Mark Goldbridge video on it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThW1FmItG0c
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:30:33 am
Here's Mark Goldbridge video on it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThW1FmItG0c

Funnily enough it did remind me of arsenal brentford last season, but if anything this is actually worse. On that occasion they drew the lines at the wrong phase of play, there was another phase when the Brentford player was clearly offside. This time they just didnt bother to check.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:30:33 am
Here's Mark Goldbridge video on it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThW1FmItG0c

Yes he's right, interesting he calls it way before the end of the game, ruined what should have been one of the games of the season.
When will they sack Seven Hag? They are sleepwalking to a 6th/7th place finish.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:11:17 am
When will they sack Seven Hag? They are sleepwalking to a 6th/7th place finish.

Yes its their worst start in 34 years, but they didnt sack the manager then and we all know how that turned out.

ETH is a great manager. That fact is not up for debate.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:11:17 am
When will they sack Seven Hag? They are sleepwalking to a 6th/7th place finish.

Its all Sanchos fault for playing computer games.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:30:46 am
Yes its their worst start in 34 years, but they didnt sack the manager then and we all know how that turned out.

ETH is a great manager. That fact is not up for debate.
He's a great coach but not a great manager. Spurs winning yesterday was bad for them because I don't see them catching you, City and us.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:30:46 am
ETH is a great manager. That fact is not up for debate.
Humour?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:37:23 am
Humour?

Err

Yes

I dont want him to go, Spurs eventually stumbled on a good manager and they might do too.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:35:13 am
He's a great coach but not a great manager. Spurs winning yesterday was bad for them because I don't see them catching you, City and us.

5th could/should get cl, cant see them finishing above Newcastle though.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:45:30 am
5th could/should get cl, cant see them finishing above Newcastle though.
That depends on how English team do in Europe so I wouldn't bank on it. Look at the results of the first matchday.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38238696/champions-league-new-format-how-premier-league-gets-5-places%3fplatform=amp
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:45:30 am
5th could/should get cl, cant see them finishing above Newcastle though.

After that display at Spurs yesterday anything is possible if the officials WANT you to win.

Table never lies they used to say but it does now and imo VAR hasnt worked its not just our games it 2-3 a week.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:48:42 am
That depends on how English team do in Europe so I wouldn't bank on it. Look at the results of the first matchday.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38238696/champions-league-new-format-how-premier-league-gets-5-places%3fplatform=amp

Thats interesting, well youd think the teams going for 5th this season are newcastle,brighton, united, villa and west ham. All in Europe so they could help themselves
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:55:02 am
Thats interesting, well youd think the teams going for 5th this season are newcastle,brighton, united, villa and west ham. All in Europe so they could help themselves
Given that it depends on uncontrollables (how other teams do), it shouldn't be seen as an automatic CL spot. I think the top 4 is set in stone.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:44:52 am
Err

Yes

I dont want him to go, Spurs eventually stumbled on a good manager and they might do too.
:thumbsup
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:30:46 am
Yes its their worst start in 34 years, but they didnt sack the manager then and we all know how that turned out.

ETH is a great manager. That fact is not up for debate.

Wow. I'd not heard that.  I'd assumed the moysiah would forever hold that honour.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:44:52 am
Err

Yes

I dont want him to go, Spurs eventually stumbled on a good manager and they might do too.
I mean Spurs have the same amount of points after 7 games that they did last season under Conte. I would hold horses on calling big Ange their saviour.

To be honest, that has been the delusion of United fans. Get a new manager in, he has a good run and he's the man to spend hundreds of millions to get them back.
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:22:07 pm
I mean Spurs have the same amount of points after 7 games that they did last season under Conte. I would hold horses on calling big Ange their saviour.

Blimey didn't realise that and had to check. And saw this.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63273272
The one good thing from this weekend was united showing once again that their players and manager aren't as good as they're hyped up to be. 0-1 at home to Palace ;D
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 09:22:06 am
The one good thing from this weekend was united showing once again that their players and manager aren't as good as they're hyped up to be. 0-1 at home to Palace ;D

As joyous as that was, fans on Redcafe are beginning to prise their sticky eyes open with pliers to see if the world matches what was going on in their heads. And they're beginning to see the light which is not good. A Redcafe fan that can see reality is not really something we know how to handle.

They've turned on Ten-Three Hag already. From wanting them to get stuffed by Galatasaray tomorrow I'm now 🤮 wanting Utd to thrash them. When did hate become so complicated?
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 09:36:07 am
As joyous as that was, fans on Redcafe are beginning to prise their sticky eyes open with pliers to see if the world matches what was going on in their heads. And they're beginning to see the light which is not good. A Redcafe fan that can see reality is not really something we know how to handle.

They've turned on Ten-Three Hag already. From wanting them to get stuffed by Galatasaray tomorrow I'm now 🤮 wanting Utd to thrash them. When did hate become so complicated?
lol...You shouldn't worry about that, any win brings new hope to their fans that they've turned the corner. Their fan channels had them arrogantly challenging for the title. Watching them now defend Sven Haag and blame the Glazers is amusing.
Theyr laying into Rashy today, its mad, they have a talent as good as Mbappe if not better and they dont appreciate him.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:22:54 pm
Theyr laying into Rashy today, its mad, they have a talent as good as Mbappe if not better and they dont appreciate him.
Rasheh
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:22:54 pm
Theyr laying into Rashy today, its mad, they have a talent as good as Mbappe if not better and they dont appreciate him.
Nice little fishing trip you're going on.
