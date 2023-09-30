94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Hodgson unbeaten in 5 at Old Trafford apparently. Long live Roy.
The mancs are in the position we were in the 90's. They still believe they are top dogs. Their empire is no more, crumbled to dust. They just have more money.
I still shudder at the thought of him as our manager
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Goldbridge has posted some excellent content today. Big Liverpool hater but he tells it how it is after our game.
Here's Mark Goldbridge video on it.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThW1FmItG0c
When will they sack Seven Hag? They are sleepwalking to a 6th/7th place finish.
Yes its their worst start in 34 years, but they didnt sack the manager then and we all know how that turned out. ETH is a great manager. That fact is not up for debate.
Humour?
He's a great coach but not a great manager. Spurs winning yesterday was bad for them because I don't see them catching you, City and us.
5th could/should get cl, cant see them finishing above Newcastle though.
That depends on how English team do in Europe so I wouldn't bank on it. Look at the results of the first matchday.https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.espn.co.uk/football/story/_/id/38238696/champions-league-new-format-how-premier-league-gets-5-places%3fplatform=amp
Thats interesting, well youd think the teams going for 5th this season are newcastle,brighton, united, villa and west ham. All in Europe so they could help themselves
Err Yes I dont want him to go, Spurs eventually stumbled on a good manager and they might do too.
I mean Spurs have the same amount of points after 7 games that they did last season under Conte. I would hold horses on calling big Ange their saviour.
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...
The one good thing from this weekend was united showing once again that their players and manager aren't as good as they're hyped up to be. 0-1 at home to Palace
As joyous as that was, fans on Redcafe are beginning to prise their sticky eyes open with pliers to see if the world matches what was going on in their heads. And they're beginning to see the light which is not good. A Redcafe fan that can see reality is not really something we know how to handle.They've turned on Ten-Three Hag already. From wanting them to get stuffed by Galatasaray tomorrow I'm now 🤮 wanting Utd to thrash them. When did hate become so complicated?
Theyr laying into Rashy today, its mad, they have a talent as good as Mbappe if not better and they dont appreciate him.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere clo
