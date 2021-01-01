« previous next »
Ten hag is more Rafa than Klopp as a man manager it seems. No arm around the shoulder there like good old 'arry

Don't even go there, he's more Joey Barton.
Ten hag is more Rafa than Klopp as a man manager it seems. No arm around the shoulder there like good old 'arry
Rafa seemed outwardly cold, but obviously he's a thoroughly decent fella, what with his support for the 97.
I can't fucking help myself...
Well, if you can work out why pizza is round
To cook it evenly
cut into triangles
Equal distribution of crust, cheese, toppings per serving
served in a square box
Cheaper than round boxes

FML and fuck you for making me answer that ;D
Apparently their Injuries are the worst of any team ever. Funny how the narrative changes when it's their turn and when we dealt with half our team out last season it was because Klopp had lost his magic and we were back to being a mid table team again. Cue the violins folks.

I remember us going to Old Trafford near the end of the 'no-centrebacks' season. We were missing 5 senior cb's (Virg, Matip, Gomez and the 'panic-buys' Kabak and Davies all injured) and 4 senior cm's (Hendo, Milner as well as the not unexpected pair of Ox and Keita). Ben Woodburn made the bench, we were that short.
We won 4-2 despite going a goal down early on. Great mentality!
I remember us going to Old Trafford near the end of the 'no-centrebacks' season. We were missing 5 senior cb's (Virg, Matip, Gomez and the 'panic-buys' Kabak and Davies all injured) and 4 senior cm's (Hendo, Milner as well as the not unexpected pair of Ox and Keita). Ben Woodburn made the bench, we were that short.
We won 4-2 despite going a goal down early on. Great mentality!

Not forgetting their delightful fans trying to get the game called off again.
