Apparently their Injuries are the worst of any team ever. Funny how the narrative changes when it's their turn and when we dealt with half our team out last season it was because Klopp had lost his magic and we were back to being a mid table team again. Cue the violins folks.



I remember us going to Old Trafford near the end of the 'no-centrebacks' season. We were missing 5 senior cb's (Virg, Matip, Gomez and the 'panic-buys' Kabak and Davies all injured) and 4 senior cm's (Hendo, Milner as well as the not unexpected pair of Ox and Keita). Ben Woodburn made the bench, we were that short.We won 4-2 despite going a goal down early on. Great mentality!