As the man who powered the Red Devils to FA Youth Cup glory in 2022 - scoring twice in the showpiece victory over Nottingham Forest - it has been evident for a while that the 19-year-old is destined for big things at the Theatre of Dreams.Following in the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, the Argentina international is the new golden boy among the United faithful, with chants of 'Viva Garnacho' regularly ringing around Old Trafford as a clear show of affection toward this emerging superstar.Likened to a 'young Ronaldo' by the likes of Paul Scholes, Garnacho already has six goals and five assists to his name in 42 appearances for the club at senior level, notably getting off the mark this season with a well-taken strike at home to Crystal Palace in midweek.