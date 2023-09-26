I read the Athletic interview with Solskjaer today. Lots of interesting insights and justification about his reign. However, the most striking part of his interview was the discussion around Utds win away to PSG in 2019. They won 3-1 and it led to the famous Oles at the wheel stuff from Ferdinand.



Whats incredible is the fact that result is described by the United journalist and Solskjaer as being a monumental achievement. In the interview its described as the best moment since Ferguson left. While it was impressive and important to Solskjaer, it was a Last 16 win in the CL. Not really seismic in the grand scheme of things. Emblematic of the fact that their successes have been so few and far between. It would barely make Klopps highlights reel. It would be a footnote, yet its a huge moment in their recent history.



Theyre feeding off crumbs these days.