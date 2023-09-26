It's the perfect representation
The odds of 1 home tie is 50/50. Either home or away
The odds of 2 home ties in a row is 4/1 as there are 4 possibilities - Home/Home, Home/Away, Away/Home or Away/Away
The odds of 3 home ties in a row is double again as there are 8 posibilties - Home/Home/Home or Home/Home/Away or Home/Away/Home or Away/Home/Home or Home/Away/Away or Away/Home/Away or Away/Away/Home or Away/Away/Away.
No one is saying the odds of their next draw being at home draw is thousands to 1, it is of course back to 50/50, but the odds of 13 home ties in a row is still 8000+/1
But you are starting from a non-arbitrary point in time.
Imagine you toss a coin hundreds of times. Within that, at some point there will be almost certainly be a run of Heads.
If you look at just that run of Heads, and say "what are the chances?" while ignoring all the other coin tosses, it gives a false impression.
Similarly, to focus solely on a run of home draws at a single club gives a false impression. Given the number of clubs, and the length of time the cup competitions have been running, long runs of home draws occurring is completely expected.
A quick google suggest that just in the last decade, Aston Villa had a run of 10 Home matches (2013-2015), and Shrewsbury 11 (2017-2019).
That is three "1000-1" events in ten years.
12 in a row is an outlier, but not as much as the headline 4000-1 odds make it seem.