Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 102394 times)

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2160 on: September 26, 2023, 08:33:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 26, 2023, 06:51:52 pm
The owl says hi.

  ;D

The owl has put out a team of XI lottery winners. They can't control the ball or trap it to save their lives.

But I'll give some credit to Owl, he's forfeiting this cup for a decent league finish. Ten Hag might want to take Casemiro off soon for his own hamstrings sake.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2161 on: September 26, 2023, 09:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on September 26, 2023, 06:53:51 pm
Didn't they advertise some of their joysticks as having a metal shaft to them due to how many of the regular plastic ones get killed by these various track & field tribute acts got released for a while?

No wonder teenagers were injuring their wrists.
 :o
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,978
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2162 on: September 26, 2023, 09:51:10 pm »
Just seen Van de Beekat is still there? Been there over three years now, and played 34 times! I thought he was the next big thing, must be well down the pecking order now.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,016
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2163 on: September 26, 2023, 09:53:12 pm »
Up the full strength EFL Red Devils!!1111
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,963
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2164 on: September 26, 2023, 09:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 26, 2023, 09:53:12 pm
Up the full strength EFL Red Devils!!1111
8-1.  :lmao
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,054
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2165 on: September 26, 2023, 10:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 26, 2023, 09:59:29 pm
8-1.  :lmao
No doubt their website will say the U21s lost in a 9 goal thriller.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,339
  • Indefatigability
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2166 on: September 26, 2023, 10:57:51 pm »
I read the Athletic interview with Solskjaer today. Lots of interesting insights and justification about his reign. However, the most striking part of his interview was the discussion around Utds win away to PSG in 2019. They won 3-1 and it led to the famous Oles at the wheel stuff from Ferdinand.

Whats incredible is the fact that result is described by the United journalist and Solskjaer as being a monumental achievement. In the interview its described as the best moment since Ferguson left. While it was impressive and important to Solskjaer, it was a Last 16 win in the CL. Not really seismic in the grand scheme of things. Emblematic of the fact that their successes have been so few and far between. It would barely make Klopps highlights reel. It would be a footnote, yet its a huge moment in their recent history.

Theyre feeding off crumbs these days.
Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 802
  • ***JFT97***
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 12:34:46 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on September 26, 2023, 10:57:51 pm
I read the Athletic interview with Solskjaer today. Lots of interesting insights and justification about his reign. However, the most striking part of his interview was the discussion around Utds win away to PSG in 2019. They won 3-1 and it led to the famous Oles at the wheel stuff from Ferdinand.

Whats incredible is the fact that result is described by the United journalist and Solskjaer as being a monumental achievement. In the interview its described as the best moment since Ferguson left. While it was impressive and important to Solskjaer, it was a Last 16 win in the CL. Not really seismic in the grand scheme of things. Emblematic of the fact that their successes have been so few and far between. It would barely make Klopps highlights reel. It would be a footnote, yet its a huge moment in their recent history.

Theyre feeding off crumbs these days.
That is pathetic.

Since Fergie retired they've won an FA Cup, UEFA Cup and League Cup (twice).

And the tramp says the PSG away win was a monumental achievement and the best result the club has had since Fergie?!

Absolutely fucking pathetic.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 12:37:21 am »
He kept getting turned down when offering the armband  ;D
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,815
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 05:47:13 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:37:21 am
He kept getting turned down when offering the armband  ;D

I bet those players are still at the club too
Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,307
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 am »
They're going to go on one of their little runs to keep Seven Hag in a job, after they've already tanked their season.
Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,030
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 09:05:08 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:47:13 am
I bet those players are still at the club too
I read somewhere that it was Pogba and Rashford.  Other poor choices, especially the former
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on September 26, 2023, 10:57:51 pm
I read the Athletic interview with Solskjaer today. Lots of interesting insights and justification about his reign. However, the most striking part of his interview was the discussion around Utds win away to PSG in 2019. They won 3-1 and it led to the famous Oles at the wheel stuff from Ferdinand.

Whats incredible is the fact that result is described by the United journalist and Solskjaer as being a monumental achievement. In the interview its described as the best moment since Ferguson left. While it was impressive and important to Solskjaer, it was a Last 16 win in the CL. Not really seismic in the grand scheme of things. Emblematic of the fact that their successes have been so few and far between. It would barely make Klopps highlights reel. It would be a footnote, yet its a huge moment in their recent history.

Theyre feeding off crumbs these days.

They were lucky as fuck in that game. It was proper smash and grab stuff. Spawned an early goal and then a second after being pegged back, then didn't look like doing anything else before being given an incredibly harsh penalty in the last minute from an innocuous handball that no one noticed in real time. They had 27% possession and scored from 3 of their 5 shots.

And it's not like PSG are some European powerhouse. They get knocked out every year in increasingly hilarious fashion.

They went on to get annihilated by Barcelona, 4-0 on aggregate and lost both games. Barcelona were great though - they won the first leg of their semi final 3-0 against Liverpool!
Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 09:10:42 am »
Don't know what you's are on about that was one of the best Man United results of all time. Got us where we are today :D
Offline Gerard00

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 09:22:33 am »
They're a top 6 outfit who are capable of putting together a purple patch where they look hard to beat and nick a goal or two on the counter. The football is never going to be great under Ten Head. Think they've a couple of easy fixtures now so that will take the pressure off and the circus will look somewhat functional until they get dumped out of the CL then it will all go to shite again.
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,301
  • Scrubbers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 am »
First time i've driven the car to work for a long time.  Talksport was on and the first thing uttered by Brazil was "Have United turned a small corner".  Went straight to Heart 80's for a bit of Simple Minds.
Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,658
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 10:29:17 am
First time i've driven the car to work for a long time.  Talksport was on and the first thing uttered by Brazil was "Have United turned a small corner".  Went straight to Heart 80's for a bit of Simple Minds.

But you were already listening to simple minds!!!! :D
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,255
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 10:41:14 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 10:29:17 am
First time i've driven the car to work for a long time.  Talksport was on and the first thing uttered by Brazil was "Have United turned a small corner".  Went straight to Heart 80's for a bit of Simple Minds.
Talksport is full of dickheads stealing a living.
Offline Wigwamdelbert

  • Well wickidd, innit
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,825
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 11:06:26 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:41:14 am
Talksport is full of dickheads stealing a living.
Yup - only time I would ever tune in is for a live commentary if it's Liverpool and I happen to have misjudged my day by being out and bout. Absolute Radio is where it is at for general listening. Anyway - back to dickheads stealing a living, had to snigger a bit at Tin Head's post-match comments - "a lot to come but we are moving forward".
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 am »
Imagine getting so excited about beating Palace's second string  :o.  On the radio they said Hodgson made seven changes from the weekend and of the four that kept their place in the team only two played in their normal position.

The same Hodgson that managed us in that defeat to Northampton Town in this competition.

United rent-a-gobs saying it's clear that Rashford is the problem is funny though.  If only those damn Glazers would listen to the fans and acknowledge they'd win everything were it not for Maguire Martial McFred De Gea Rashford.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September 26, 2023, 09:51:10 pm
Just seen Van de Beekat is still there? Been there over three years now, and played 34 times! I thought he was the next big thing, must be well down the pecking order now.
He had that unforgettable spell on loan at Everton though.  Had his face on a mural to celebrate how successful it was too  :P
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,926
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 01:50:26 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:35:53 am
Imagine getting so excited about beating Palace's second string  :o.  On the radio they said Hodgson made seven changes from the weekend and of the four that kept their place in the team only two played in their normal position.

The same Hodgson that managed us in that defeat to Northampton Town in this competition.

United rent-a-gobs saying it's clear that Rashford is the problem is funny though.  If only those damn Glazers would listen to the fans and acknowledge they'd win everything were it not for Maguire Martial McFred De Gea Rashford.
They can't make up their minds..
First it was the Glazers, then it's the CEO, then Shitcoat, then it's Ronaldo... then it's Ole, McFred, the team, then it's Maguire, then Martial, Sven-Hag, then it's the Glazers, Casemiro, then it's Gree..., then Sancho, now Crashford?
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,757
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 03:52:05 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:09:15 am
They were lucky as fuck in that game. It was proper smash and grab stuff. Spawned an early goal and then a second after being pegged back, then didn't look like doing anything else before being given an incredibly harsh penalty in the last minute from an innocuous handball that no one noticed in real time. They had 27% possession and scored from 3 of their 5 shots.

And it's not like PSG are some European powerhouse. They get knocked out every year in increasingly hilarious fashion.

They went on to get annihilated by Barcelona, 4-0 on aggregate and lost both games. Barcelona were great though - they won the first leg of their semi final 3-0 against Liverpool!
:wellin :lmao
Offline William Regal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 02:47:44 pm »
Anyone seen they've broke the record for their 12th successive home draw in domestic cup competitions, apparently the odds are over 4000/1 for that to happen.
Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 02:47:44 pm
Anyone seen they've broke the record for their 12th successive home draw in domestic cup competitions, apparently the odds are over 4000/1 for that to happen.

That's not really a good representation of the probability.

Let's pretend it is coin flips and there's nothing shady going on.
If AT THE BEGINNING (which is the really important part) you wanted to bet on one side of a 50/50 event happening 12 times in a row, of course the odds are massive.
However these are not actually connected events. They are all separate 50/50 events. In the same way that a run of 5 heads in a row does NOT mean that tails is more or less likely next time.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,910
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 03:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:25:48 pm
That's not really a good representation of the probability.

Let's pretend it is coin flips and there's nothing shady going on.
If AT THE BEGINNING (which is the really important part) you wanted to bet on one side of a 50/50 event happening 12 times in a row, of course the odds are massive.
However these are not actually connected events. They are all separate 50/50 events. In the same way that a run of 5 heads in a row does NOT mean that tails is more or less likely next time.

It's the perfect representation

The odds of 1 home tie is 50/50. Either home or away
The odds of 2 home ties in a row is 4/1 as there are 4 possibilities - Home/Home, Home/Away, Away/Home or Away/Away
The odds of 3 home ties in a row is double again as there are 8 posibilties - Home/Home/Home or Home/Home/Away or Home/Away/Home or Away/Home/Home or Home/Away/Away or Away/Home/Away or Away/Away/Home or Away/Away/Away.

No one is saying the odds of their next draw being at home draw is thousands to 1, it is of course back to 50/50, but the odds of 13 home ties in a row is still 8000+/1
Offline Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 06:43:52 pm »
Out of the 2^12 various outcomes, there are many combinations where you end up with 6 home and 6 away games (can't be bothered to count). There is only one where you end up with 12 home games.
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,730
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 08:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:45:54 pm
It's the perfect representation

The odds of 1 home tie is 50/50. Either home or away
The odds of 2 home ties in a row is 4/1 as there are 4 possibilities - Home/Home, Home/Away, Away/Home or Away/Away
The odds of 3 home ties in a row is double again as there are 8 posibilties - Home/Home/Home or Home/Home/Away or Home/Away/Home or Away/Home/Home or Home/Away/Away or Away/Home/Away or Away/Away/Home or Away/Away/Away.

No one is saying the odds of their next draw being at home draw is thousands to 1, it is of course back to 50/50, but the odds of 13 home ties in a row is still 8000+/1


But you are starting from a non-arbitrary point in time.

Imagine you toss a coin hundreds of times. Within that, at some point there will be almost certainly be a run of Heads.
If you look at just that run of Heads, and say "what are the chances?" while ignoring all the other coin tosses, it gives a false impression.

Similarly, to focus solely on a run of home draws at a single club gives a false impression. Given the number of clubs, and the length of time the cup competitions have been running, long runs of home draws occurring is completely expected.

A quick google suggest that just in the last decade, Aston Villa had a run of 10 Home matches (2013-2015), and Shrewsbury 11 (2017-2019).
That is three "1000-1" events in ten years.


12 in a row is an outlier, but not as much as the headline 4000-1 odds make it seem.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,596
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 09:55:48 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:50:31 pm

But you are starting from a non-arbitrary point in time.

Imagine you toss a coin hundreds of times. Within that, at some point there will be almost certainly be a run of Heads.
If you look at just that run of Heads, and say "what are the chances?" while ignoring all the other coin tosses, it gives a false impression.

Similarly, to focus solely on a run of home draws at a single club gives a false impression. Given the number of clubs, and the length of time the cup competitions have been running, long runs of home draws occurring is completely expected.

A quick google suggest that just in the last decade, Aston Villa had a run of 10 Home matches (2013-2015), and Shrewsbury 11 (2017-2019).
That is three "1000-1" events in ten years.


12 in a row is an outlier, but not as much as the headline 4000-1 odds make it seem.


Start your own Manc thread if you want to be boring.

This is the piss take threaad.

Ta.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,706
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 10:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:48 pm

Start your own Manc thread if you want to be boring.

This is the piss take threaad.

Ta.

 :lmao
Online Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,101
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2190 on: Today at 11:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:48 pm

Start your own Manc thread if you want to be boring.

This is the piss take threaad.

Ta.
;D ;D ;D ;D

Fucking nobheads, coming in ere with barely a grasp of probability ;D ;D ;D ;D
Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2191 on: Today at 11:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 11:11:52 pm
;D ;D ;D ;D

Fucking nobheads, coming in ere with barely a grasp of probability ;D ;D ;D ;D

what are the odds  ;D
