7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:47:24 am
Seems perfectly normal that many footballers play FIFA. I mean it's a golden opportunity to play out the career of their dreams, unimpeded by agents and transfer fees and training, and where injuries and form are not applicable.

Hence why Mbappe always plays as Liverpool.

Oh, I'm not so sure about that as I once injured myself playing Daley Thompson's Decathlon. You had to hit alternate keys and run at a speed dependent on how fast you can do that - used to give you extreme RSI injuries.
 ;D



https://superchartisland.com/daley-thompsons-decathlon/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPcdDovVHtk

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 01:03:26 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm
There are players out there like Kante and Mata who drive normal cars, do a lot of work and funding for charitable causes, and do it with little fanfare. Champagne socialism can be as offensive as conservatism.

There are masses of players who get paid loads, drive flash cars and DON'T do the work that Rashford has done in the community.

See, we can both play that game.

As for 'fanfare' - could you please explain (and be as detailed as possible) how someone can QUIETLY embarrass a sitting government into feeding the poor children of the country? How exactly effective would QUIET pressure have been?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 01:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:12:11 am
Nonsense. Rashf :waveord by all accounts is decent guy who does good work for the charity sector, he's just a massively over rated player.

Agreed.  Very much overrated and will be in trouble once his pace goes.hello mancs!   :wave :wave
Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 01:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:03:26 pm
There are masses of players who get paid loads, drive flash cars and DON'T do the work that Rashford has done in the community.

See, we can both play that game.

As for 'fanfare' - could you please explain (and be as detailed as possible) how someone can QUIETLY embarrass a sitting government into feeding the poor children of the country? How exactly effective would QUIET pressure have been?

Exactly.

Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:21:17 pm
;D
Anyway- depends on Sven-Hag's priorities now..

A trophy inbetween inconsistent league form might just be what he needs to keep his job... on the other end, it may also worsen their league form if they field first-teamers in the cups.

It was the only thing they even looked like winning last year, they're just as shit if not even worse this year, we're not shit anymore, Arsenal still decent, Spurs are looking good for top 4, Brighton are better than them, so unless he can somehow spawn 5th (highly unlikely), CL next season is a non starter, so if he wants a shiny pot he's going to have to go for it.
Fuck the Tories

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 01:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:44:22 pm
Oh, I'm not so sure about that as I once injured myself playing Daley Thompson's Decathlon. You had to hit alternate keys and run at a speed dependent on how fast you can do that - used to give you extreme RSI injuries.
 ;D



https://superchartisland.com/daley-thompsons-decathlon/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPcdDovVHtk



What a game! That and Hyper Sports. Did you not have a joystick? That was, interesting.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2125 on: Today at 02:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:44:22 pm
Oh, I'm not so sure about that as I once injured myself playing Daley Thompson's Decathlon. You had to hit alternate keys and run at a speed dependent on how fast you can do that - used to give you extreme RSI injuries.
 ;D



https://superchartisland.com/daley-thompsons-decathlon/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPcdDovVHtk


Geezus, how old ARE you?! ;)

But seriously, I ruined my Spectrum keyboard playing this game.  They keys took such a hammering that they no longer worked.  I had to buy a programmable joystick to use for games and as an alternative to those 2 keys (can't remember which ones). Broke the joystick too. Probably got through about 4 of those Kempston joysticks!
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2126 on: Today at 02:01:55 pm »
In the next show of the circus, Sancho has now deactivated his social media.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2127 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:01:55 pm
In the next show of the circus, Sancho has now deactivated his social media.
What about his PSN and EA accounts?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2128 on: Today at 02:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:01:55 pm
In the next show of the circus, Sancho has now deactivated his social media.

Can't really blame him. The weird media seems to be supporting the loser manager instead of being even remotely even-handed. Because of that - the just innumerable idiots that pervade social media are probabaly giving him endless grief like the lemmings** that they are.



** that was a fun strategy game.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2129 on: Today at 02:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:01:55 pm
In the next show of the circus, Sancho has now deactivated his social media.

Thank God theres yet more things to laugh at these for because I have no idea hope we gave  two days talking about Marcus Rashfords car when we have so much material
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2130 on: Today at 02:31:24 pm »
Marcus Rashford can spend his money on whatever he wants. That he has millions doesn't mean he can't also want better for those less off, and he'll always have my respect for the good causes he champions and helps out with. Many kids in this city benefitted from his campaign and it shows that football can go deeper than a spiky rivalry. He's a good lad.

That said, if he's got a spare supercar he doesn't use, I'll take it off him if he wants :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2131 on: Today at 02:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:44:22 pm
Oh, I'm not so sure about that as I once injured myself playing Daley Thompson's Decathlon. You had to hit alternate keys and run at a speed dependent on how fast you can do that - used to give you extreme RSI injuries.
 ;D



https://superchartisland.com/daley-thompsons-decathlon/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPcdDovVHtk


That's not how you injured your wrist as a teenage boy .
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2132 on: Today at 02:55:15 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 02:00:14 pm
Geezus, how old ARE you?! ;)

But seriously, I ruined my Spectrum keyboard playing this game.  They keys took such a hammering that they no longer worked.  I had to buy a programmable joystick to use for games and as an alternative to those 2 keys (can't remember which ones). Broke the joystick too. Probably got through about 4 of those Kempston joysticks!
I sometimes need to move down a list and alter it slightly with similar keyboard stokes.  Chatgpt can do it for me but I enjoy the nostalgia.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2133 on: Today at 02:59:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:47:24 am
Seems perfectly normal that many footballers play FIFA. I mean it's a golden opportunity to play out the career of their dreams, unimpeded by agents and transfer fees and training, and where injuries and form are not applicable.

Hence why Mbappe always plays as Liverpool.

Phil Jones playing Daley Thompson Decathlon

"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2134 on: Today at 03:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 03:21:05 pm
Thats not a car, thats Harry Maguires motorbike helmet. Just has wheels on it as its too heavy to carry.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:23:24 pm
The only Manc I've ever seen out is Evra at the lights on the parkway, in a cracking Merc sports car and I mouthed c*nt at him
;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2135 on: Today at 03:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:59:03 pm
Phil Jones playing Daley Thompson Decathlon



 :lmao
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2136 on: Today at 04:35:41 pm »
Jadon Sanchos public fall-out with Erik ten Hag shows no sign of ending with the player now reportedly banned from all of Manchester Uniteds first-team facilities, including the team dining room.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2137 on: Today at 04:37:10 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:35:41 pm
Jadon Sanchos public fall-out with Erik ten Hag shows no sign of ending with the player now reportedly banned from all of Manchester Uniteds first-team facilities, including the team dining room.

They should've banned Shaw from there ages ago.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2138 on: Today at 04:39:02 pm »
Sir Jim Ratcliffe restructures his bid to buy Manchester United after concerns

Latest bid is to address concerns of minority shareholders
Ratcliffe hopes to have offer accepted by the Glazers

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is restructuring his bid for Manchester United to address concerns of minority shareholders and hopes to have his offer accepted in a potential sale process begun by the Glazers last November.

Ratcliffe, one of Britains richest people, has made an offer to become the majority shareholder in United by purchasing shares owned by the six American siblings. It is understood this was unattractive to the shareholders who own the remainder of the club, who include Lindsell Train, Ariel Investments LLC and Eminence Capital.

Ratcliffes restructured bid, first reported by Bloomberg, comes five months after he made what was referred to as his final offer. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is the only other publicly declared prospective purchaser of United. Sheikh Jassim, a Qatari banker, has made a series of bids for the club that culminated in the lodging of a fifth and final offer in June of no more than £6bn.

The length of the process is causing doubt regarding the Glazers intent to sell. Although Ratcliffe and his advisers remain confident the family do want a deal, Sheikh Jassims camp are less sure.

On 22 November last year the Glazers said they were commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club in a move that signalled their controversial and unpopular proprietorship, started by their father, Malcolm, in 2005, could end.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/26/sir-jim-ratcliffe-to-restructure-his-bid-to-buy-manchester-united-after-concerns
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm »
It's rather sweet and funny that Jim Ratcliffe still thinks the Glazers want to sell the club.

Ratcliffe must have spent his entire childhood wondering who got his nose.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75
