7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
It's bad enough that muppets in the Guardian or BBC talk about what a nice guy he is - I really don't want to see it on here.

It is weird the way the media choose to portray some quite nasty and petty characters as nice guys.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:42:38 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
Sorry, no. He's a dickhead. One of the most small-time, petty, needly wankers in the history of that club. Throwing a game vs Leicester in April 2021 to fuck LFC over, when United still had a mathematical chance of the league, summed him up as a manager and as a man. And the best part was, we then went and smashed them at their place anyway.

He was a little goblin-faced prick. And the most annoying thing about him is his self-satisfaction and misplaced belief that he's a genuine United legend, just cos he scored a few goals off the bench. He was basically a slightly more prolific Origi and an awful, awful out-of-his-depth manager - clearly an absolute chancer for years, but kept getting away with it until it was so unbelievably bad that he had to get the boot.

It's bad enough that muppets in the Guardian or BBC talk about what a nice guy he is - I really don't want to see it on here.

This.

Add to that his couldnt care less post match interview as Cardiff manager in 13/14 when asked about Rodgers team chances of going all the way.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm


Kudos to the picture editor 😀
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
Does anyone have a clip of the Onana howler tonight? I was at a meeting and didnt see their game and Id like a laugh.

https://dubz.co/c/7ae448

There you go mate, enjoy, it's hilarious  :lmao :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:46:39 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm


Kudos to the picture editor 😀
Someone seems to have edited out a couple of melons and a violin
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
A bit suprised with how bad Onana has been. Getting rid of De Gea was the correct decision. He was, I actually think, the worst goalkeeper in the league by some distance. Living proof that when a goalkeeper loses it...they really lose it.

But Onana seemed like a decent enough signing. Have they just got unlucky in the sense that the best available keeper was still a level below top-class?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 07:36:35 pm
Needs a break. His head is in a difficult space.

Yeah, when its on top of HIS shoulders.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:39:05 pm
Sorry, no. He's a dickhead. One of the most small-time, petty, needly wankers in the history of that club. Throwing a game vs Leicester in April 2021 to fuck LFC over, when United still had a mathematical chance of the league, summed him up as a manager and as a man. And the best part was, we then went and smashed them at their place anyway.

He was a little goblin-faced prick. And the most annoying thing about him is his self-satisfaction and misplaced belief that he's a genuine United legend, just cos he scored a few goals off the bench. He was basically a slightly more prolific Origi and an awful, awful out-of-his-depth manager - clearly an absolute chancer for years, but kept getting away with it until it was so unbelievably bad that he had to get the boot.

It's bad enough that muppets in the Guardian or BBC talk about what a nice guy he is - I really don't want to see it on here.

And there was also that time he injured Hyypia and then went on to score while we were down to ten men.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm


Kudos to the picture editor 😀

"edged" out?

they were battered!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
"edged" out?

they were battered!!

Yeah, same old press obsession. Did Arsenal actually play tonight?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
https://dubz.co/c/7ae448

There you go mate, enjoy, it's hilarious  :lmao :lmao

mag-fucking-nificent.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 11:06:52 pm
Yeah, same old press obsession. Did Arsenal actually play tonight?

they did - but I don't think they broke a sweat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:20:47 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:56:43 pm
I knew that guy was dodgy and would be a downgrade. I just didn't think it would be this bad.
Jeepers, he's got the worst pair of hands I've seen from a professional goalie!
It's like their glazed with butter.
He's reactions/reflexes are slow more often than not!
Another Phil Jones/Wan-Bissaka/Harry Maguire- just a massive calamity.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:40 am by the_red_pill »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:00:47 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
"edged" out?

they were battered!!

She's got huge ... tracts of land.

Hmm, not quite so funny without the picture  :-[to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:34:34 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
A bit suprised with how bad Onana has been. Getting rid of De Gea was the correct decision. He was, I actually think, the worst goalkeeper in the league by some distance. Living proof that when a goalkeeper loses it...they really lose it.

But Onana seemed like a decent enough signing. Have they just got unlucky in the sense that the best available keeper was still a level below top-class?

They could have got Raya or Sanchez. They are both better goalkeepers than Onana ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:47:47 am
They should go for Pickford in Jan.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:18:56 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:58:28 pm
"edged" out?

they were battered!!

I didn't watch it but just read a report in the guardian that says Bayern hold on so you's assume Man u were unlucky / dominant?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:21:35 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:34:34 am
They could have got Raya or Sanchez. They are both better goalkeepers than Onana ...

Sanchez is atrocious mate.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:27:36 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:18:56 am
I didn't watch it but just read a report in the guardian that says Bayern hold on so you's assume Man u were unlucky / dominant?

That's generous from the Guardian. The game was not at all as close as the score suggests.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:35:46 am
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 01:27:36 am
That's generous from the Guardian. The game was not at all as close as the score suggests.


It was never close.

Bayern were always a couple of goals clear barring a total of about 4 minutes. 2-0, 3-1, 4-2.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:53:53 am
United, who lost 3-1 to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in their previous two games, have now conceded three goals or more in three consecutive matches for the first time since December 1978.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:17:02 am
But then there is an anti-energy to this club now. Sign for Manchester United as a sprightly up-and-comer with your own sense of destiny. Almost immediately you become something else: you become a Manchester United player, part of this listing ship, a place where all the trolleys have missing wheels, where everyone seems always to be losing something vital.


Stolen from Guardian article and so very true. They have had ten years of ruining everyone they sign and pissing away a billion quid. Hell even the additional money these players get for playing for them isnt worth it, just ask Sancho.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:17:37 am
O-nananana! nananana! Hey hey hey good byeeee
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:29:15 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm


Kudos to the picture editor 😀
They should appoint Weigman. LOL
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:55:41 am
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 10:57:12 pm
And there was also that time he injured Hyypia and then went on to score while we were down to ten men.
I remember last one of Danny Murphy winners at OT matches when Smicer in injury time was clear through about to have a 1v1 and the Norwegian Hobbit hacked Smicer with a 2 footed lunge from behind and got sent off.


Onana though anyway. ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:59:34 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:55:41 am
I remember last one of Danny Murphy winners at OT matches when Smicer in injury time was clear through about to have a 1v1 and the Norwegian Hobbit hacked Smicer with a 2 footed lunge from behind and got sent off.


Onana though anyway. ;D

you mean FIFA 2023 Yashin award nominee Andre Onana (Manchester United)   ;D
