But then there is an anti-energy to this club now. Sign for Manchester United as a sprightly up-and-comer with your own sense of destiny. Almost immediately you become something else: you become a Manchester United player, part of this listing ship, a place where all the trolleys have missing wheels, where everyone seems always to be losing something vital.
Stolen from Guardian article and so very true. They have had ten years of ruining everyone they sign and pissing away a billion quid. Hell even the additional money these players get for playing for them isnt worth it, just ask Sancho.