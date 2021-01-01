« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43] 44   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 79577 times)

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:31 pm
What's up with Maguire?

Needs a break. His head is in a difficult space.
Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,706
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 07:36:38 pm »
Shit AND non-specific "injury"
Logged
* * * * *

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,190
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 07:38:03 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:36:35 pm
Needs a break. His head is in a difficult space.

Must be a massive difficult space
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,646
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 07:43:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:35:25 pm
He's shit.

You're in for it now. Just messaged his mum.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,250
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 07:53:47 pm »
Just saw him stating Davies as not being a very good defender as the reason for playing Pellestri.

Hed have first hand knowledge of not very good defenders.
Logged
AHA!

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,973
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 07:56:23 pm »
Way to motivate the opposition and dump loads of pressure on a young lad, Erik.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,717
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:09:05 pm
I agree.

He booted out all that experience in one go, and shipped in a pile of shite.  It was doomed to failure, after that.

Phil Boersma as physiotherapist, and later we found out that he had no qualifications in that area.
I remember Digger Barnes injury being described as a dead leg by the club at the time. And then Mark Wright got injured and it was another dead leg.
Both were serious ligament injuries.
We never knew whether the treatment made them worse
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,398
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 08:30:01 pm »
Arf
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 08:35:10 pm »
Onana is dog shit and that's a big understatement.
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,451
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 08:39:39 pm »
How these got CL last season is a mystery to me

They got even worse after the transfer window.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,123
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 08:39:39 pm
How these got CL last season is a mystery to me

They got even worse after the transfer window.

No mystery really, we were really bad last year and let them in.
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,826
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 08:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:54:07 pm
Some of them highlighting Kieran McKenna(at Ipswich) as maybe someone who could take over after Ten Hag. This to me smacks of when Roy Evans was struggling in late 1997 and people were talking up Steve McMahon at Swindon because he's done OK so far.

Since Purple Nose left, there has been no planning. They hired Moyes without thinking about the sort of players he would want or the squad needed. After Moyes failed, they went for a different type of manager who wanted a different type of players. They repeated that mistake several times since. Contrast the transition from Rogers to Klopp where he was able to work well with signings such as Firmino, Lallana and Milner.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,030
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:40:05 pm
No mystery really, we were really bad last year and let them in.

Helps when they were allowed to score a matchwinning offside goal against us (and we're given Manchester United supporting refs most weeks and the general help they get). Not to mention that insane offside call against City which turned a defeat into a win and both those wins gave them momentum. Arsenal at home another one.

We always have to be much better than Manchester United to finish above them (this doesn't apply in Europe) and last season we weren't. They've actually finished above us 3 out the last 6 seasons including the Ole year they got pens every week.

Regardless of how shite we were last season if both clubs were treated fairly by PGMOL, we'd be in the CL tonight and they'd be playing tomorrow.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:51:54 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,646
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 08:46:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:35:10 pm
Onana is dog shit and that's a big understatement.

A bit harsh. On dogshit.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,030
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:54:07 pm
Some of them highlighting Kieran McKenna(at Ipswich) as maybe someone who could take over after Ten Hag. This to me smacks of when Roy Evans was struggling in late 1997 and people were talking up Steve McMahon at Swindon because he's done OK so far.

It would have been Michael Carrick talked up if Boro hadn't had a slow start.

Back in the 90s the likes of Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce were talked up as the heir to Ferguson.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,092
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm »
dammit - just like last season - when they had a terrible start - they will have righted the ship by December
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 09:03:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:59:56 pm
dammit - just like last season - when they had a terrible start - they will have righted the ship by December

Have you any reason other than superstition why you think that will happen? There are absolutely no signs that they know how to play football.
Logged
#JFT97

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 09:03:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:59:56 pm
dammit - just like last season - when they had a terrible start - they will have righted the ship by December
Not with Onana in goal.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,868
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 09:05:19 pm »
I'm amazed we didn't put more than 7 past this lot.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 09:13:57 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 07:10:14 pm
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, Eriksen, Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Martial, Garnacho, Heaton, Evans, McTominay, Vítek, Gore, Mejbri, Forson.

Resting the good players for the weekend?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,652
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 09:14:04 pm »
G Nev claims the Glazers need to back the manager.

The Glazers gave the club enough money to buy Onana.

In G Nev's logic, the Glazers are at fault for buying Onana in the first place.

The Glazers can't win.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 09:18:22 pm »
Onana is so poor. You could see him flopping from a mile away. Drug cheats always have a poor mentality. Hell never recover from this start. Shocking keeper.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,260
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 09:25:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:14:04 pm
G Nev claims the Glazers need to back the manager.

The Glazers gave the club enough money to buy Onana.

In G Nev's logic, the Glazers are at fault for buying Onana in the first place.

The Glazers can't win.  ;D

Neville will prob blame the owners for Onana fluffing that save, that's how fucking ridiculous he has become. Pretty sure he's prob on the Qatari books.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,186
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 09:26:42 pm »
Not sure who the extra on radio 5 is but I turned on as the second half kicked off. And he was saying how he thought the crowd would go quiet if United scored. And I was thinking, surely they won't as most are tanked up from octoberfest. Then I figured he probably only said that as it was so unlikely u ited would score.  Then they did. But before I could hear if it was quiet Kane was picking up the ball 😂
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,652
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 09:28:21 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao


Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,092
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 09:33:11 pm »
Good move starting Pallistri today
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,646
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 09:35:48 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:25:47 pm
Pretty sure he's prob on the Qatari books.

Well according to him, the only way you can criticise abhorrent regimes is by being on their payroll. So more power to Manc socialist.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,030
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 09:44:22 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:14:04 pm
G Nev claims the Glazers need to back the manager.

The Glazers gave the club enough money to buy Onana.

In G Nev's logic, the Glazers are at fault for buying Onana in the first place.

The Glazers can't win.  ;D

Ten Hag doing his Rodgers tribute act in just wanting to sign his old players (that aren't that good to sign for one of the biggest clubs).  Not got much of an eye for a player by the looks of it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,929
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 09:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:44:22 pm
Ten Hag doing his Rodgers tribute act in just wanting to sign his old players (that aren't that good to sign for one of the biggest clubs).  Not got much of an eye for a player by the looks of it.
Brendy Rodgers who infamously signed a total of 1 player from his former Swansea team, I definitely see the similarities
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,030
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 09:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:48:32 pm
Brendy Rodgers who infamously signed a total of 1 player from his former Swansea team, I definitely see the similarities

He spent his first summer budget on Allen and Borini. He was overruled on signing about 10 more after that (and the likes of Bertrand).

Ten Hag just wants his old Ajax team.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,929
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 09:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:51:03 pm
He spent his first summer budget on Allen and Borini. He was overruled on signing about 10 more after that (and the likes of Bertrand).


Ten Hag just wants his old Ajax team.
So that's 1 player from his former team like I just said then?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,440
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 09:58:08 pm »
I didnt see the first half as o wasnt back from work, but the commentary says they were much better in the second. And they were abject in the second half. Just nothing to them, no drive, no game plan, no purpose.  God knows how bad they must have been first half
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,151
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 09:59:51 pm »
So, I see that United won without winning! Hey, a one goal deficit can be considered a victory, right?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,246
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 10:00:13 pm »
Should of kept Ole ya wankers, 7hag is fucking shite ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 10:05:31 pm »
How much did these spent on the keeper, he's as much comedy as Pickford is. :lmao :lmao
Logged
#Sausages

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,973
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 10:14:51 pm »
Spent £50m on a worse keeper and his supposed skills with the ball at his feet are irrelevant, as his team mates will immediately lose the ball he's just artfully pinged 60-yards to them.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,312
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 10:18:43 pm »
Hilarious thing is, David De Gea is still available. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,246
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 10:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:14:51 pm
Spent £50m on a worse keeper and his supposed skills with the ball at his feet are irrelevant, as his team mates will immediately lose the ball he's just artfully pinged 60-yards to them.

He's great with his feet ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ree8D26ZRQ4&amp;t=49s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ree8D26ZRQ4&amp;t=49s</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,770
  • YNWA
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 10:29:43 pm »
Does anyone have a clip of the Onana howler tonight? I was at a meeting and didnt see their game and Id like a laugh.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1719 on: Today at 10:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:44:41 pm
To be fair when he got given the job when he is completely unqualified it wouldn't help with that.

I think he is probably a nice guy, just a bit deluded. His comments on not given the chance to spend are funny.

Sorry, no. He's a dickhead. One of the most small-time, petty, needly wankers in the history of that club. Throwing a game vs Leicester in April 2021 to fuck LFC over, when United still had a mathematical chance of the league, summed him up as a manager and as a man. And the best part was, we then went and smashed them at their place anyway.

He was a little goblin-faced prick. And the most annoying thing about him is his self-satisfaction and misplaced belief that he's a genuine United legend, just cos he scored a few goals off the bench. He was basically a slightly more prolific Origi and an awful, awful out-of-his-depth manager - clearly an absolute chancer for years, but kept getting away with it until it was so unbelievably bad that he had to get the boot.

It's bad enough that muppets in the Guardian or BBC talk about what a nice guy he is - I really don't want to see it on here.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:53 pm by decosabute »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43] 44   Go Up
« previous next »
 