No mystery really, we were really bad last year and let them in.



Helps when they were allowed to score a matchwinning offside goal against us (and we're given Manchester United supporting refs most weeks and the general help they get). Not to mention that insane offside call against City which turned a defeat into a win and both those wins gave them momentum. Arsenal at home another one.We always have to be much better than Manchester United to finish above them (this doesn't apply in Europe) and last season we weren't. They've actually finished above us 3 out the last 6 seasons including the Ole year they got pens every week.Regardless of how shite we were last season if both clubs were treated fairly by PGMOL, we'd be in the CL tonight and they'd be playing tomorrow.