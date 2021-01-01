« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 78690 times)

jacobs chains

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1680 on: Today at 07:36:35 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:31 pm
What's up with Maguire?

Needs a break. His head is in a difficult space.
fredfrop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1681 on: Today at 07:36:38 pm
Shit AND non-specific "injury"
FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1682 on: Today at 07:38:03 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 07:36:35 pm
Needs a break. His head is in a difficult space.

Must be a massive difficult space
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1683 on: Today at 07:43:32 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:35:25 pm
He's shit.

You're in for it now. Just messaged his mum.
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1684 on: Today at 07:53:47 pm
Just saw him stating Davies as not being a very good defender as the reason for playing Pellestri.

Hed have first hand knowledge of not very good defenders.
Father Ted

  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1685 on: Today at 07:56:23 pm
Way to motivate the opposition and dump loads of pressure on a young lad, Erik.
12C

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1686 on: Today at 07:57:09 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:09:05 pm
I agree.

He booted out all that experience in one go, and shipped in a pile of shite.  It was doomed to failure, after that.

Phil Boersma as physiotherapist, and later we found out that he had no qualifications in that area.
I remember Digger Barnes injury being described as a dead leg by the club at the time. And then Mark Wright got injured and it was another dead leg.
Both were serious ligament injuries.
We never knew whether the treatment made them worse
Musketeer Gripweed

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1687 on: Today at 08:30:01 pm
Arf
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1688 on: Today at 08:35:10 pm
Onana is dog shit and that's a big understatement.
PIPA23

  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1689 on: Today at 08:39:39 pm
How these got CL last season is a mystery to me

They got even worse after the transfer window.
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1690 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 08:39:39 pm
How these got CL last season is a mystery to me

They got even worse after the transfer window.

No mystery really, we were really bad last year and let them in.
MrGrumpy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1691 on: Today at 08:43:19 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:54:07 pm
Some of them highlighting Kieran McKenna(at Ipswich) as maybe someone who could take over after Ten Hag. This to me smacks of when Roy Evans was struggling in late 1997 and people were talking up Steve McMahon at Swindon because he's done OK so far.

Since Purple Nose left, there has been no planning. They hired Moyes without thinking about the sort of players he would want or the squad needed. After Moyes failed, they went for a different type of manager who wanted a different type of players. They repeated that mistake several times since. Contrast the transition from Rogers to Klopp where he was able to work well with signings such as Firmino, Lallana and Milner.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1692 on: Today at 08:46:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:40:05 pm
No mystery really, we were really bad last year and let them in.

Helps when they were allowed to score a matchwinning offside goal against us (and we're given Manchester United supporting refs most weeks and the general help they get). Not to mention that insane offside call against City which turned a defeat into a win and both those wins gave them momentum. Arsenal at home another one.

We always have to be much better than Manchester United to finish above them (this doesn't apply in Europe) and last season we weren't. They've actually finished above us 3 out the last 6 seasons including the Ole year they got pens every week.

Regardless of how shite we were last season if both clubs were treated fairly by PGMOL, we'd be in the CL tonight and they'd be playing tomorrow.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1693 on: Today at 08:46:28 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:35:10 pm
Onana is dog shit and that's a big understatement.

A bit harsh. On dogshit.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1694 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:54:07 pm
Some of them highlighting Kieran McKenna(at Ipswich) as maybe someone who could take over after Ten Hag. This to me smacks of when Roy Evans was struggling in late 1997 and people were talking up Steve McMahon at Swindon because he's done OK so far.

It would have been Michael Carrick talked up if Boro hadn't had a slow start.

Back in the 90s the likes of Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce were talked up as the heir to Ferguson.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1695 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm
dammit - just like last season - when they had a terrible start - they will have righted the ship by December
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1696 on: Today at 09:03:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:59:56 pm
dammit - just like last season - when they had a terrible start - they will have righted the ship by December

Have you any reason other than superstition why you think that will happen? There are absolutely no signs that they know how to play football.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1697 on: Today at 09:03:54 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:59:56 pm
dammit - just like last season - when they had a terrible start - they will have righted the ship by December
Not with Onana in goal.
damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1698 on: Today at 09:05:19 pm
I'm amazed we didn't put more than 7 past this lot.
