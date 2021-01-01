« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 77999 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 08:26:42 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 08:52:32 am »
Bayern has won 19 opening CL fixtures in a row now, I think. The record.
Think the last time they didn't win was in 2003?

They'll deffo make it 20 in a row! ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 08:58:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:11:49 am
Is he a fraud or the real deal?

Did they get to the Europa , fa cup and league cup final last season?

No
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 08:59:09 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on September 18, 2023, 07:48:54 pm
I remember when we played Fulham in 2014(when Gerrard scored a last minute winner from the penalty spot). When Coutinho scored the equalizer he ran towards the fans celebrating like a mad man. But immediately Suarez and Gerrard told him off and dragged him back because there's still a game to win. Standards.
Definitely. It's a mentality thing, and a belief that any situation can be turned around - no matter what the scoreline or how shit you've been playing. Instead of getting the game re-started as soon as possible, Hannibal was too busy bouncing round like Sideshow Bob on crystal meth scoring a last minute world cup winner.

There were 17 minutes left when he made it 3-1, which can easily become 25 minutes with added time now. Utd teams of old would relish that challenge. There would be Utd players in the 90's/2000's scoring that goal and immediately grabbing the ball out the net (often wrestling it off the keeper), revving up the fans and team mates, whilst Fergie went totally apeshit at the players to try and salvage something. That can often sow seeds of doubt into the opposition's mind, as they start thinking 'Shit, we'd better not throw it away from here'. It can even trigger a team to totally collapse as we witnessed against AC Milan and Barcelona, and numerous other teams.

It was at Old Trafford, yet the fans cheered it like a consolation goal, and there were no signs in the stadium of any belief they could get more. That was one of the differences between Fergie and all the Utd managers/teams since - he refused to let players ever give up, and they fought to the last whistle. It was called 'Fergie-time' - not because of biased officials, but because they got so many equalisers or winners late in a game (like we do) - simply because they kept believing that they could, and often from a losing position.

There can definitely be a psychological shift amongst players, fans and opposition if you don't celebrate, then you get the ball back on the centre spot asap, and get your players in position as soon as possible for the restart. It says to the opposition - you may have been 3-0 up, but we've got one back now and you're going to have to fight to keep your lead.

That mentality, belief and fight is completely non-existent now, which is a sign of how far they've fallen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 09:03:17 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 05:26:28 pm
They will suffer a record defeat when they play us. Do you want Seven Hag sacked before that?
Hmm... I like the way you think...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 09:53:28 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:41:50 pm
Pretty good tactic if it gets you subs and revenue.

Good on him.

I agree, gets loads of views from people laughing at him and he loves it. Got himself a radio show, and a big reputation from his act, and also was part of a charity game in front of 60,000 people the other day. Living quite the life off the back of his rants and meltdowns.

Just needs to watch how he approaches the sensitive issues around football.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 10:00:06 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:44:33 pm
Don't think I've ever watched them in it. Tempting to break that duck, but will do something more productive and still enjoy the aftermath.
Ive caught the odd match in the europa league? And the amount of times their arses go is unreal. Someone mentioned on here the other week how jammy they are usually with a decision that goes their way. But its also funny when they beat a shit Barca side and theyre Back

Bayern should be a hoot
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 10:45:55 am »
So what went wrong for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United? The Norwegian told The Athletic he did not feel like the players "threw him under the bus", but admitted certain players made life difficult.

He added: "Some werent as good as their own perception of themselves. I wont name names, but I was very disappointed when a couple turned down the chance to be captain.

"I was also disappointed when others said they wouldnt play or train because they wanted to force their way out.

"Some players wanted to go. Tiredness [set in], since we demanded a lot, and that caused injuries. The air came out of the balloon at the end of that first season but in my two full seasons, we finished third and second in the Premier League."

A few things stand out here, firstly players refusing to play or train. WTF!! I wonder if any of these are still at the club?

Secondly, Ole is genuinely not an intelligent person, he's a bit thick. I always got this impression as nothing he said really made sense, I kind of put it down to a language barrier but it's not, there's just no logic there with how one thought follows the next.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 10:51:48 am »
He was just a weak manager who let the players get away with what they wanted, after they'd been playing for a much tougher manager.  That's how they got those results when he took over, the players felt a release and were actually playing for the manager.  But eventually they realised they could take the piss and that's what they did, it only went so far.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 11:17:08 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:45:55 am
Secondly, Ole is genuinely not an intelligent person, he's a bit thick. I always got this impression as nothing he said really made sense, I kind of put it down to a language barrier but it's not, there's just no logic there with how one thought follows the next.
I'm not sure about intelligent, but he's not thick. Turning down all interviews before this and then doing this interview just at the first time his successor is under serious criticism is certainly not nothing.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 11:24:51 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:17:08 am
I'm not sure about intelligent, but he's not thick. Turning down all interviews before this and then doing this interview just at the first time his successor is under serious criticism is certainly not nothing.

From the quotes on Twitter, seems one of the ones getting the most attention is his comments about the club not being willing to buy the players he wanted and suggested to them.

And here they are now, his successor given free rein it seems, and is getting his own choices in more often than not. 

So yeah, I agree, defo good timing in the sense of getting his story out!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 12:50:10 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm
Neville would've signed all of Varane, Casemiro, Ronaldo and Sancho. He thought there was absolutely no doubt Mourinho was a brillant managerial appointment.

Not that the Glazers ever would, seeing as he blames them for world hunger and global warming, but lads, please give the job to that plum.
That's the problem with the twat.
He lauds these appointments, he even builds cases for them, and he praises the signings.... but when it all goes tits up- "it's the Glazohs!"!
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 12:54:07 pm »
Some of them highlighting Kieran McKenna(at Ipswich) as maybe someone who could take over after Ten Hag. This to me smacks of when Roy Evans was struggling in late 1997 and people were talking up Steve McMahon at Swindon because he's done OK so far.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 12:57:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:51:48 am
He was just a weak manager who let the players get away with what they wanted, after they'd been playing for a much tougher manager.  That's how they got those results when he took over, the players felt a release and were actually playing for the manager.  But eventually they realised they could take the piss and that's what they did, it only went so far.
For what it's worth, I think if they had stuck with Moyesieh and Ole, they would've been more successful than they had been.

Ole would've gotten it right in the end, and functional. Not a manager that would win you the league in the midst of Kloppo and Guardiola, but he would've had a chance in those seasons when we were both off- like last season perhaps- and the season they came 2nd.. City was just still in a zone.

His problem was that he didn't have time to get rid of those players. He was deffo going to replace them. I think he signed Ronaldo as standby and enforcer in the dressing room and to validate him in front of the players, but Ronaldo's more trouble than his worth it in the end.

Those were clearly troublemakers who are prolly still causing the same trouble. (I can tell anyone with almost absolute certainty that one of them was Pogba- sounds to me like the lad who told him point-blank he was trying to force his way out)
He did have something in him, plyaing that Ferguson/Moyes-ball, just not to the highest level.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 01:02:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:57:32 pm
For what it's worth, I think if they had stuck with Moyesieh and Ole, they would've been more successful than they had been.

Ole would've gotten it right in the end, and functional. Not a manager that would win you the league in the midst of Kloppo and Guardiola, but he would've had a chance in those seasons when we were both off- like last season perhaps- and the season they came 2nd.. City was just still in a zone.

His problem was that he was going to get rid of those players, but didn't have the time.
Those were clearly troublemakers who are prolly still causing the same trouble.
He did have something in him, plyaing that Ferguson/Moyes-ball, just not to the highest level.
The biggest mistake Moyes made was changing the backroom staff straight away.
Had he have stuck with most of them, he may have been a success there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 01:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:02:06 pm
The biggest mistake Moyes made was changing the backroom staff straight away.
Had he have stuck with most of them, he may have been a success there.
Yep- that is my opinion also.
Sorta the same mistake Souness made.
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 01:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:02:06 pm
The biggest mistake Moyes made was changing the backroom staff straight away.
Had he have stuck with most of them, he may have been a success there.

I agree.

He booted out all that experience in one go, and shipped in a pile of shite.  It was doomed to failure, after that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 01:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:09:05 pm
I agree.

He booted out all that experience in one go, and shipped in a pile of shite.  It was doomed to failure, after that.
Imagine Sir Bob doing that, or Joe, or Kenny... we would never have gotten as far as we did. Old Ronny Moran being the everpresent figure in a dynasty.
The backroom staff will bollocks anyone disrespecting the manager and will have none of that around them or on the pitch. Standards will be kept as high as they had been. The manager wouldn't have to struggle much.
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:02:06 pm
The biggest mistake Moyes made was changing the backroom staff straight away.
Had he have stuck with most of them, he may have been a success there.

Disagree

He was the chosen one, anointed by the gods of football. They shouldve never sacked him.

Now they need to make sure to get behind ETH and not make the same mistake and back him. Give him serious money, 400m in a year is nothing, Chelsea spent more.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 01:30:28 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:28:22 pm
Disagree

He was the chosen one, anointed by the gods of football. They shouldve never sacked him.

Now they need to make sure to get behind ETH and not make the same mistake and back him. Give him serious money, 400m in a year is nothing, Chelsea spent more.
;D
Yeah- the manager needs time!
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 02:04:59 pm »
Can really see a true asskicking coming tonight. A foot up anus level beatdown.

« Reply #1661 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
In depth article on The Athletic with OGS.

He said:

Quote
I made the wrong decision and that was my lowest point as United manager by a mile. Roberto Firmino was probably the opposition player who caused me the most problems as a manager. The 6-1 defeat at home to Spurs was different and affected by a sending-off.

Interesting on Bobby. What a player.

Deluded fucker has also said:

Quote
Yes, and Ive had offers. Most recently, two from Saudi Arabia. My best mate, who is also my agent, sifts through them. If youve managed Man United, you put your own criteria about what you want to work with.

Poor fella. Ideas above his station.
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 02:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:42:15 pm
In depth article on The Athletic with OGS.

He said:
Interesting on Bobby. What a player.

Deluded fucker has also said:
Poor fella. Ideas above his station.

To be fair when he got given the job when he is completely unqualified it wouldn't help with that.

I think he is probably a nice guy, just a bit deluded. His comments on not given the chance to spend are funny.
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 02:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:44:41 pm
To be fair when he got given the job when he is completely unqualified it wouldn't help with that.

I think he is probably a nice guy, just a bit deluded. His comments on not given the chance to spend are funny.

spent too much time in mordor and forgot that he was just an upjumped hobbit
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 03:03:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:28:22 pm
Disagree

He was the chosen one, anointed by the gods of football. They shouldve never sacked him.

Now they need to make sure to get behind ETH and not make the same mistake and back him. Give him serious money, 400m in a year is nothing, Chelsea spent more.

Or if they do sack him. The staff behind the scenes should stay. Darren Fletcher and Murtogh are invaluable to maintaing their continued success.
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 02:42:15 pm
In depth article on The Athletic with OGS.

He said:
Interesting on Bobby. What a player.

Deluded fucker has also said:
Poor fella. Ideas above his station.
Their dressing room has always been a mess.
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 03:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:45:55 am
[i

He added: "Some werent as good as their own perception of themselves. I wont name names, but I was very disappointed when a couple turned down the chance to be captain.


Won't mention names because the defamation lawyers would suuuuiiiiii. Ole the simp would have 100 per cent offered it to ronaldo 140 times he has been the captain of Portugal. The vibes the vibes.

« Reply #1667 on: Today at 05:10:41 pm »
Probably shorter odds on Bayern scoring 6 or more goals tonight than not scoring at all.
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 06:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:17:08 am
I'm not sure about intelligent, but he's not thick. Turning down all interviews before this and then doing this interview just at the first time his successor is under serious criticism is certainly not nothing.

Might have been an appropriate time to ask him about how he dealt with Interpol fugitive Babacar Sarr during his time managing Molde. Pass on some tips. Or maybe not.
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 06:55:40 pm »
Do the mancs get turned over by big teams other than us much? I have a feeling Bayern will play it cagey and it'll be a closer result than some are predicting, but still a win for Bayern.
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 07:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:55:40 pm
Do the mancs get turned over by big teams other than us much? I have a feeling Bayern will play it cagey and it'll be a closer result than some are predicting, but still a win for Bayern.

By city yeah. Their bench against Bayern, considering money spent and their wage bill, is absolutely hilarious.
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 07:02:07 pm »
They are just there to make up the numbers🤣🤣🤣🤣
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 07:10:14 pm »
Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, Eriksen, Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Martial, Garnacho, Heaton, Evans, McTominay, Vítek, Gore, Mejbri, Forson.
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 07:13:19 pm »
For the amount of money they've spent in recent years, that squad is a huge pile of shite. Just wow. Ok, first eleven there is some element of quality in there for sure, but the bench...
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 07:18:58 pm »
That United substitute bench fuck me.
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 07:21:43 pm »
That's a terrible match day squad despite costing a fortune. They are going to get battered tonight. Can't wait :hally
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 07:24:02 pm »
Since when have the Mancs ever been top of the European table to climb back on it again?

They've got a shite record in Europe despite qualifying so often.

Talk about how far up their arses are you wanting to lick 🤢
« Reply #1677 on: Today at 07:30:48 pm »
The only defender they can bring on is Evans! This could be quite funny.
« Reply #1678 on: Today at 07:33:31 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 07:30:48 pm
The only defender they can bring on is Evans! This could be quite funny.

What's up with Maguire?
« Reply #1679 on: Today at 07:35:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:31 pm
What's up with Maguire?

He's shit.
