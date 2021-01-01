In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
Is he a fraud or the real deal?Did they get to the Europa , fa cup and league cup final last season?
I remember when we played Fulham in 2014(when Gerrard scored a last minute winner from the penalty spot). When Coutinho scored the equalizer he ran towards the fans celebrating like a mad man. But immediately Suarez and Gerrard told him off and dragged him back because there's still a game to win. Standards.
They will suffer a record defeat when they play us. Do you want Seven Hag sacked before that?
Pretty good tactic if it gets you subs and revenue.Good on him.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Don't think I've ever watched them in it. Tempting to break that duck, but will do something more productive and still enjoy the aftermath.
Secondly, Ole is genuinely not an intelligent person, he's a bit thick. I always got this impression as nothing he said really made sense, I kind of put it down to a language barrier but it's not, there's just no logic there with how one thought follows the next.
I'm not sure about intelligent, but he's not thick. Turning down all interviews before this and then doing this interview just at the first time his successor is under serious criticism is certainly not nothing.
Neville would've signed all of Varane, Casemiro, Ronaldo and Sancho. He thought there was absolutely no doubt Mourinho was a brillant managerial appointment.Not that the Glazers ever would, seeing as he blames them for world hunger and global warming, but lads, please give the job to that plum.
He was just a weak manager who let the players get away with what they wanted, after they'd been playing for a much tougher manager. That's how they got those results when he took over, the players felt a release and were actually playing for the manager. But eventually they realised they could take the piss and that's what they did, it only went so far.
For what it's worth, I think if they had stuck with Moyesieh and Ole, they would've been more successful than they had been.Ole would've gotten it right in the end, and functional. Not a manager that would win you the league in the midst of Kloppo and Guardiola, but he would've had a chance in those seasons when we were both off- like last season perhaps- and the season they came 2nd.. City was just still in a zone.His problem was that he was going to get rid of those players, but didn't have the time.Those were clearly troublemakers who are prolly still causing the same trouble.He did have something in him, plyaing that Ferguson/Moyes-ball, just not to the highest level.
The biggest mistake Moyes made was changing the backroom staff straight away.Had he have stuck with most of them, he may have been a success there.
I agree.He booted out all that experience in one go, and shipped in a pile of shite. It was doomed to failure, after that.
Disagree He was the chosen one, anointed by the gods of football. They shouldve never sacked him.Now they need to make sure to get behind ETH and not make the same mistake and back him. Give him serious money, 400m in a year is nothing, Chelsea spent more.
I made the wrong decision and that was my lowest point as United manager by a mile. Roberto Firmino was probably the opposition player who caused me the most problems as a manager. The 6-1 defeat at home to Spurs was different and affected by a sending-off.
Yes, and Ive had offers. Most recently, two from Saudi Arabia. My best mate, who is also my agent, sifts through them. If youve managed Man United, you put your own criteria about what you want to work with.
In depth article on The Athletic with OGS. He said:Interesting on Bobby. What a player. Deluded fucker has also said: Poor fella. Ideas above his station.
To be fair when he got given the job when he is completely unqualified it wouldn't help with that.I think he is probably a nice guy, just a bit deluded. His comments on not given the chance to spend are funny.
[iHe added: "Some werent as good as their own perception of themselves. I wont name names, but I was very disappointed when a couple turned down the chance to be captain.
Do the mancs get turned over by big teams other than us much? I have a feeling Bayern will play it cagey and it'll be a closer result than some are predicting, but still a win for Bayern.
The only defender they can bring on is Evans! This could be quite funny.
What's up with Maguire?
