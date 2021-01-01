I remember when we played Fulham in 2014(when Gerrard scored a last minute winner from the penalty spot). When Coutinho scored the equalizer he ran towards the fans celebrating like a mad man. But immediately Suarez and Gerrard told him off and dragged him back because there's still a game to win. Standards.



Definitely. It's a mentality thing, and a belief that any situation can be turned around - no matter what the scoreline or how shit you've been playing. Instead of getting the game re-started as soon as possible, Hannibal was too busy bouncing round like Sideshow Bob on crystal meth scoring a last minute world cup winner.There were 17 minutes left when he made it 3-1, which can easily become 25 minutes with added time now. Utd teams of old would relish that challenge. There would be Utd players in the 90's/2000's scoring that goal and immediately grabbing the ball out the net (often wrestling it off the keeper), revving up the fans and team mates, whilst Fergie went totally apeshit at the players to try and salvage something. That can often sow seeds of doubt into the opposition's mind, as they start thinking 'Shit, we'd better not throw it away from here'. It can even trigger a team to totally collapse as we witnessed against AC Milan and Barcelona, and numerous other teams.It was at Old Trafford, yet the fans cheered it like a consolation goal, and there were no signs in the stadium of any belief they could get more. That was one of the differences between Fergie and all the Utd managers/teams since - he refused to let players ever give up, and they fought to the last whistle. It was called 'Fergie-time' - not because of biased officials, but because they got so many equalisers or winners late in a game (like we do) - simply because they kept believing that they could (often from a losing position).That mentality, belief and fight is completely non-existent now, which is a sign of how far they've fallen.