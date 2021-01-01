I'm normally guarded about tempting fate with Utd in Europe, especially after that improbable win against PSG a few years ago, but I just can't see how Bayern don't at least score a couple against them. Unless Kane, Musiala et al completely shit the bed, Bayern should be looking for a positive result.



Their only hope would be a Rashford masterclass and a brilliant european debut for Hojlund.



Yeah, they're going to go counter-attacking football again, eh? That has always suited United even before Ferguson.That's the only way United has played against big sides or sides that are a threat.... and it has stood them in good stead. They've always been a cowardly side in that respect. No problem doing that from time to time, but it has been their goto-tactic for all big games and against all big sides, whether under pressure or not.Hopefully, that will not spare them from a spanking tomorrow night.