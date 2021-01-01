« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 74563 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:27:37 pm
Cant wait to watch these in the CL LOL

Gonna be something else
Don't think I've ever watched them in it. Tempting to break that duck, but will do something more productive and still enjoy the aftermath.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 01:46:18 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:36:22 pm
Conte is all about the money, but he's not going to want to settle in rainy parochial Manchester. Unless they have to, who does?

On paper yes (I remember that fawning and cringey open letter asking United to "look after our Donny"), but VD Sar had a a serious stroke this summer so I'd be shocked if he relocates from Amsterdam, especially for that famously stress-free environment in Salford.

Ah, I didn't know that...hope he is ok. It would of just made sense with the club and Ajax connections. Would almost make too much sense. Anyway, I hope he has a full recovery.

Someone mentioned Murtaugh above...sorry, I didn't realise he was actually the DOF. You mean they planned this! :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 01:50:28 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:44:33 pm
Don't think I've ever watched them in it. Tempting to break that duck, but will do something more productive and still enjoy the aftermath.

I'm normally guarded about tempting fate with Utd in Europe, especially after that improbable win against PSG a few years ago, but I just can't see how Bayern don't at least score a couple against them. Unless Kane, Musiala et al completely shit the bed, Bayern should be looking for a positive result.

Their only hope would be a Rashford masterclass and a brilliant european debut for Hojlund.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 02:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:47:19 am
Scrappin in the dressing room now, McT and Bruno going at it. I abhor violence but I'd pay good money to see someone properly chin Bruno.
So who won?  My bet is big Scott took it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 01:50:28 pm
I'm normally guarded about tempting fate with Utd in Europe, especially after that improbable win against PSG a few years ago, but I just can't see how Bayern don't at least score a couple against them. Unless Kane, Musiala et al completely shit the bed, Bayern should be looking for a positive result.

Their only hope would be a Rashford masterclass and a brilliant european debut for Hojlund.
Yeah, they're going to go counter-attacking football again, eh? That has always suited United even before Ferguson.
That's the only way United has played against big sides or sides that are a threat.... and it has stood them in good stead. They've always been a cowardly side in that respect. No problem doing that from time to time, but it has been their goto-tactic for all big games and against all big sides, whether under pressure or not.

Hopefully, that will not spare them from a spanking tomorrow night.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 03:15:09 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 03:27:34 pm »
To be honest, I am hoping they will get at least a draw against Bayern. It is always nice to see Tuchel upset, and Seven Hag would solidify his position after the recent results ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 03:39:09 pm »
I think they're definitely capable of getting a result against Bayern, who looked really average against Leverkusen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 04:04:17 pm »
A couple of decent results wouldn't go amiss for them though. Don't want 7 Hahahag getting the boot too soon
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:39:09 pm
I think they're definitely capable of getting a result against Bayern, who looked really average against Leverkusen.

Their away record vs half decent teams is shocking under Ten Hag... so could be a hammering.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 04:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:04:17 pm
A couple of decent results wouldn't go amiss for them though. Don't want 7 Hahahag getting the boot too soon
I read that as 7 hashtag - 7# for short. Could work.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 04:25:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:27:34 pm
To be honest, I am hoping they will get at least a draw against Bayern. It is always nice to see Tuchel upset, and Seven Hag would solidify his position after the recent results ...

Yes we need to keep feeding them straws to clutch onto, otherwise, god forbid, they might eventually employ a manager who knows what he's doing.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:39:09 pm
I think they're definitely capable of getting a result against Bayern, who looked really average against Leverkusen.

Isn't Leverkusen playing some decent footie with their new up and coming spanish coach? :P

I know its pre season but we looked pretty poor vs bayern and they gave us a bit of a match. That version of bayern could easily beat the version of man u that played against brighton. Gnabry and Davies would be fun viewing if Shaw was playing.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 05:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:25:28 pm
Yes we need to keep feeding them straws to clutch onto, otherwise, god forbid, they might eventually employ a manager who knows what he's doing.

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:04:17 pm
A couple of decent results wouldn't go amiss for them though. Don't want 7 Hahahag getting the boot too soon

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:27:34 pm
To be honest, I am hoping they will get at least a draw against Bayern. It is always nice to see Tuchel upset, and Seven Hag would solidify his position after the recent results ...

Not all this nonsense again!

I want them to suffer a record defeat.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 05:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:25:28 pm
Yes we need to keep feeding them straws to clutch onto, otherwise, god forbid, they might eventually employ a manager who knows what he's doing.

The club is fucked from top to bottom, a new manager won't make a difference. What loon would go there anyway?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 05:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:23:20 pm
Not all this nonsense again!

I want them to suffer a record defeat.

They will suffer a record defeat when they play us. Do you want Seven Hag sacked before that?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 05:28:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:26:28 pm
They will suffer a record defeat when they play us. Do you want Seven Hag sacked before that?

We have this every bloody season, ooohhh do you want Moyes sacked, do you want Van Gaal sacked etc etc etc. No matter who they get their still shit, I hope they get fucking hammered tomorrow
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 05:30:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:28:30 pm
We have this every bloody season, ooohhh do you want Moyes sacked, do you want Van Gaal sacked etc etc etc. No matter who they get their still shit, I hope they get fucking hammered tomorrow

We need them to sink deeper, before they eventually appoint the right people by accident. Seven Hag can still do more damage ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 05:30:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:28:30 pm
We have this every bloody season, ooohhh do you want Moyes sacked, do you want Van Gaal sacked etc etc etc. No matter who they get their still shit, I hope they get fucking hammered tomorrow

This is how I feel about them and Everton.  Unless it's late in the season and will do us a favour.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 05:38:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:30:01 pm
We need them to sink deeper, before they eventually appoint the right people by accident. Seven Hag can still do more damage ...

Hodgson has us bottom 3. The bigger worry is if the Glazers actually copy us or ADFC and put the right staff in place, that's when they will get stronger
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:26:28 pm
They will suffer a record defeat when they play us. Do you want Seven Hag sacked before that?
I love seeing them get thrashed. Whoever does it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 05:42:54 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:40:10 pm
I love seeing them get thrashed. Whoever does it.

Its great - even better when the team isn't that good
