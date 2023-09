I read this in the Times earlier:



Since winning the League Cup, Man Utd have played a half season worth of PL games - 19. They have secured just 29 points from those 19 games. And that includes 4 successive wins at the end of last season when they played four teams with nothing to play for, three of of them at home. This ‘dip’ has been going on for some time?



That's a stat that has gone under most people's radars, including me. That's approaching Everton form.