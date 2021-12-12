There is never any plan from top to bottom, it's just a series of bad decisions, managers that don't suit the players, the managers then sign a bunch of players they've worked with in the past, or they sign players that are being bombed out of their club but are still a "name", then they can't understand why the players and managers seem stale. None of the managers they have gotten were dynamic or inventive in their setup, the players they decide to go after are either available for the wrong reasons, or are the wrong type for the style that the manager envisions and are only being signed for the "bantz" or sentimental reasons.



The funny thing I think, is that Ten Hag is their best chance at actually eventually going somewhere, I don't think he's that bad, it's just that he hasn't really had to think about who he should sign so he's signed too many players who simply played for him in the past. Antony was a bonkers signing for the price that he ended up going for, other players were simply too old to really justify their fees, yes they helped last season, but now you see a player like Casamiro who has played a ton of football and might be going the same way Fabinho went last year. It's just band aids after band aids, no plan, no patient to actually see out a plan, constant talk about how because they are United they shouldn't have to wait for success.



It's the whole reason why their fans want Qatar to buy them, they just want instant success, it's why they get so excited about names coming into the club instead of looking for up and coming players who are driven and might not be the biggest name yet. They've seen City, and as much as they would like to say they as a supporter base are different, that they aren't like their Manchester brethren, they simply are willing to sell their soul for the dough of a despotic owner with the same excuse that Newcastle owners have used crying about how awful their owners have been and that they deserve to owned by someone who "values" the club, and will invest in it.