7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:57:05 pm
Anyone could see this from a mile away, to be fair.

Quite a few (myself included) were perplexed at the rancor - nay, demand - to hire Ten Hag over other, significantly more qualified managers. It was really quite incredible to see how the fan and media hypetrain circled the wagon around Ten Hag as the new "Chosen One," when managers like Pochettino were on the market and gettable. I never understood it then and don't understand it now. I don't think he's a bad coach necessarily, but he's shown nothing he can manage a club with as much scrutiny as United.

The wheels will come off the season, no doubt; it's just a question how long they'll persist with another failed experiment. I don't think they're any of our business and that's not arrogance.

Their biggest problem is that the "footballing people" making the decisions all need to go, and those people are never going to hire someone who turns around and jettisons them all from the club, so they just keep going around in circles instead.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:02 pm
but they (and the media) lauded it as a brilliant signing for about 60% of the last season. Then they stopped talking about him.

Makes sense.  I would expect a midfielder known for being mobile and aggressive to look in his prime for about 60% of the season after he first hits his thirties  ;D

There's a reason why Kante and Fabinho are in Saudi.  And a reason why Madrid would keep Modric and Kroos into their thirties but not Casemiro.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:02 pm
but they (and the media) lauded it as a brilliant signing for about 60% of the last season. Then they stopped talking about him.

Real Madrid have to love united - giving them OVER 100m for two washed up players in Varane and Casemiro.

I said when Casemiro went there, he might do well for a short period of time but it's a terrible investment over 4 years and 60 million quid. Also he was doing well in games where teams sat off them/gave them the run of the midfield. Teams that really pressed them and ran at them exposed him.


They'll probably get a fair chunk of that back off the Saudis though now.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Craig Burley is a fucking idiot but his salvo on Ten Hag is pretty spot on:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HD2gIajopW4

i would rate burley better than the rat as a pundit just by watching that short clip. Both nicol and burley were pretty knowledgeable and came fully loaded with facts instead of just excuses and blaming glazers in every other sentence.  We all know what the rat and man u fans end game are and hope that would never happen.

the part where nicol pointed out that they get a ball playing keeper only to boot the ball out to rashford repeatedly was a pretty good observation.



Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:03:10 am
Isnt he in charge of struggling Chelsea now?!

You wouldnt think he was struggling the way the media portray him. Chelsea are really unlucky, just need. To get everyone back from injury.
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:51:17 am
True that. We all know what a classic City goal looks like. Same with Arsenal, invariably involving good link up between their front three and Odegaard getting on the end of it. With us, its interchange and then a bear post ball for Jota/Nunez/Diaz or Gakpo at the back post.

When you try and think of a United style of goal, still what comes to mind is a long ball into the channels for Rashford and then him to work a hard and twat it penalty. They dont seem to break sides down in the same way as the others around the top of the table.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:02:47 pm
What does he go on to say after it?

just generic stuff about them and Chelsea finding their rhythm. He said that while closing his eyes
There is never any plan from top to bottom, it's just a series of bad decisions, managers that don't suit the players, the managers then sign a bunch of players they've worked with in the past, or they sign players that are being bombed out of their club but are still a "name", then they can't understand why the players and managers seem stale.  None of the managers they have gotten were dynamic or inventive in their setup, the players they decide to go after are either available for the wrong reasons, or are the wrong type for the style that the manager envisions and are only being signed for the "bantz" or sentimental reasons. 

The funny thing I think, is that Ten Hag is their best chance at actually eventually going somewhere, I don't think he's that bad, it's just that he hasn't really had to think about who he should sign so he's signed too many players who simply played for him in the past.  Antony was a bonkers signing for the price that he ended up going for, other players were simply too old to really justify their fees, yes they helped last season, but now you see a player like Casamiro who has played a ton of football and might be going the same way Fabinho went last year.  It's just band aids after band aids, no plan, no patient to actually see out a plan, constant talk about how because they are United they shouldn't have to wait for success.

It's the whole reason why their fans want Qatar to buy them, they just want instant success, it's why they get so excited about names coming into the club instead of looking for up and coming players who are driven and might not be the biggest name yet.  They've seen City, and as much as they would like to say they as a supporter base are different, that they aren't like their Manchester brethren, they simply are willing to sell their soul for the dough of a despotic owner with the same excuse that Newcastle owners have used crying about how awful their owners have been and that they deserve to owned by someone who "values" the club, and will invest in it. 
They seriously had a chance to overhaul the club from top to bottom but discarded Rangnick with their arrogance of the United way that festers that club would be better instead.

I was so happy when it was announced they were not going to offer him that role at the club in an advisory position.

For a start they should have made him the defacto DoF and not some part time role, he would overhauled the whole club within 5 years they'd be begrudgingly competent again, Rangnick would have brought in a capable young DoF with modern ideas and they'd also be an identity for a playing style from Academy to First team and targeting talent from all ages within that framework, it would have been similar to the RedBull model with the advantage of actually keeping their best talent and also having the immense spending power which RedBull don't have.

Instead they have someone from Everton in John Murtough and the cultured Darren Fletcher doing those roles.  :D
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:49:05 pm
They seriously had a chance to overhaul the club from top to bottom but discarded Rangnick with their arrogance of the United way that festers that club would be better instead.

I was so happy when it was announced they were not going to offer him that role at the club in an advisory position.

For a start they should have made him the defacto DoF and not some part time role, he would overhauled the whole club within 5 years they'd be begrudgingly competent again, Rangnick would have brought in a capable young DoF with modern ideas and they'd also be an identity for a playing style from Academy to First team and targeting talent from all ages within that framework, it would have been similar to the RedBull model with the advantage of actually keeping their best talent and also having the immense spending power which RedBull don't have.

Instead they have someone from Everton in John Murtough and the cultured Darren Fletcher doing those roles.  :D

Agreed. The fact that they have some blueshite as their Director of Football speaks volumes.
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 01:22:15 pm
AWB out for two months.
We've been unluckeh and got load's injurehs too!!
Even now that he's gone, it's just never mentioned just what a calamitous fuck up Ed "Disneyland" Woodward was. The fact he spent an entire decade there from 2012-2022 pretty much speaks for itself.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:23:22 pm
We've been unluckeh and got load's injurehs too!!

But I thought that was just something everyone dealt with and good teams overcome that, at least that's what they said when we down to our 6th and 7th choice CBs.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:36:02 pm
but they (and the media) lauded it as a brilliant signing for about 60% of the last season. Then they stopped talking about him.

Real Madrid have to love united - giving them OVER 100m for two washed up players in Varane and Casemiro.

if real madrid wants to sell you players, you better scrutinize that shit closely  ;D

i think to a man, everyone on here was of the mind that Varane had been 'off' his best for 2 years when you utd were in for him and a liability on the injury side - i know i didn't care that they were buying him

and for a team that has no issue in keeping older players if they feel the quality is still there, a red flag should've been flapping in the faces of the mancs that they let casemiro go, that's bad enough but for the price they went in for him, bit crazy, even in these crazy times

both have been top players and in the odd match will be again but was a really poor investment
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 06:46:03 am


It's God tier

Wouldn't mind seeing it on every page as with the Mourinho condom on head image and the Champion Manager Ole.
