7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1480 on: Today at 08:21:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:37:28 pm
I thought hoijland looked a threat. Couple of times he burst into the box when rashford opted for a low xg shot.

I'm sure he thought "what's the xg on this chance" ;)

Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
Problem with Rashford though Rob is that he's greedy, always taking the harder option if it means him grabbing the glory. Seen plenty of occasions when he's got himself into a good position & a team-mate is in attendance just waiting for a tap-in & he'll fuck it up by hitting it wide or the keeper saves it. He could learn a lot by watching Mo Salah.

You're right, he's one ball greedy bastard, but his goals got them out of the shit so many times last season. The new fella was done by about 65 saturday he's not match fit, knowing the Mancs hes probably still carrying an injury, , so they're gonna rely on Rashford for a bit.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1481 on: Today at 08:40:30 am
Read this on Twitter, crazy if true:

Brighton Starting XI: Steele £0, Veltman £1m, Van Hecke £2m, Dunk £0, Lamptey £3m, Dahoud £0, Gross £3m, Adringa £8m, Mitoma £3m, Lallana £0, Welbz £0 = TOTAL £20m

In other words, 1/4th of a Maguire
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1482 on: Today at 08:43:07 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:01:14 am
Stevie Nicol grinning like a cat that got the cream the whole way through Burleys tirade as well.
They should have spent the money on a footballer, instead of a footballing goalkeeper

:lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1483 on: Today at 08:44:24 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:40:30 am
Read this on Twitter, crazy if true:

Brighton Starting XI: Steele £0, Veltman £1m, Van Hecke £2m, Dunk £0, Lamptey £3m, Dahoud £0, Gross £3m, Adringa £8m, Mitoma £3m, Lallana £0, Welbz £0 = TOTAL £20m

In other words, 1/4th of a Maguire

Shows how a system is needed to make a team competitive and also how Ten Haag has fuck all plan, as he's not got near any kind of patterns or 'style of play' with his players.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1484 on: Today at 09:03:10 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:55:23 am
When Shearer and his goblin were asked on MoD where we any good, the Goblin said yes. But the tone was one of they are in a transitional period so they wont win anything.
Obviously Arsenal and Arteta had a run as the faves last season and now its darling Pochs turn.

Isnt he in charge of struggling Chelsea now?!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1485 on: Today at 09:45:25 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:40:30 am
Read this on Twitter, crazy if true:

Brighton Starting XI: Steele £0, Veltman £1m, Van Hecke £2m, Dunk £0, Lamptey £3m, Dahoud £0, Gross £3m, Adringa £8m, Mitoma £3m, Lallana £0, Welbz £0 = TOTAL £20m

In other words, 1/4th of a Maguire
It is true.

In fact, its actually less than that - Lamptey was only £1.2m, which brings it down to £18.8m for a PL first 11. They have hardly any injuries either, so its not like that was a patched up team.

Incredible scouting, coaching and team building to achieve that - testament to hard work, players that fit the system, and making the whole better than the sum of its parts. Whereas Utd are actually worse than the very expensive sum of all their highly overpaid, overpriced parts. Brighton's wage bill is only around £33m a year. Utds soared to £385m this summer.

That £18.8m cost of Brighton's first 11 on Saturday is also £0.2m less than Utd pay the Glazers each year in debt interest payments  :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1486 on: Today at 10:17:36 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 09:45:25 am
It is true.

In fact, its actually less than that - Lamptey was only £1.2m, which brings it down to £18.8m for a PL first 11. They have hardly any injuries either, so its not like that was a patched up team.

Incredible scouting, coaching and team building to achieve that - testament to hard work, players that fit the system, and making the whole better than the sum of its parts. Whereas Utd are actually worse than the very expensive sum of all their highly overpaid, overpriced parts. Brighton's wage bill is only around £33m a year. Utds soared to £385m this summer.

That £18.8m cost of Brighton's first 11 on Saturday is also £0.2m less than Utd pay the Glazers each year in debt interest payments  :lmao


Don't tell FSG.....
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1487 on: Today at 10:30:39 am
I remember when Ten Haag was hired they had a European expert on the Football Ramble who basically said that it was a huge gamble for United, despite his decent record at Ajax. He surmised that he had the easiest job in world football because he was just being asked to coach players to play in the same way they had been playing since they were about 5 year olds, given how the club is ran and the academy they have in place. Because of this, there was very little managing or coaching to do, and he didn't have any say in recruitment either because another team was in charge of that to ensure the right types of players were being brought in.

It kind of went against the grain at the time, with most people thinking the success would be transferable. In reality, they now have a guy with no defined way of playing, making terrible signings and being unable to manage the dressing room. He's faced with issues he never encountered at Ajax and doesn't have a clue what to do about it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1488 on: Today at 10:36:58 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:17:36 am

Don't tell FSG.....

Don't you fucking start ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1489 on: Today at 10:39:22 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:30:39 am
I remember when Ten Haag was hired they had a European expert on the Football Ramble who basically said that it was a huge gamble for United, despite his decent record at Ajax. He surmised that he had the easiest job in world football because he was just being asked to coach players to play in the same way they had been playing since they were about 5 year olds, given how the club is ran and the academy they have in place. Because of this, there was very little managing or coaching to do, and he didn't have any say in recruitment either because another team was in charge of that to ensure the right types of players were being brought in.

It kind of went against the grain at the time, with most people thinking the success would be transferable. In reality, they now have a guy with no defined way of playing, making terrible signings and being unable to manage the dressing room. He's faced with issues he never encountered at Ajax and doesn't have a clue what to do about it.
It's a very interesting take, puts into perspective why he was so keen to get ex-Ajax players in.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1490 on: Today at 10:45:24 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:30:39 am
I remember when Ten Haag was hired they had a European expert on the Football Ramble who basically said that it was a huge gamble for United, despite his decent record at Ajax. He surmised that he had the easiest job in world football because he was just being asked to coach players to play in the same way they had been playing since they were about 5 year olds, given how the club is ran and the academy they have in place. Because of this, there was very little managing or coaching to do, and he didn't have any say in recruitment either because another team was in charge of that to ensure the right types of players were being brought in.

It kind of went against the grain at the time, with most people thinking the success would be transferable. In reality, they now have a guy with no defined way of playing, making terrible signings and being unable to manage the dressing room. He's faced with issues he never encountered at Ajax and doesn't have a clue what to do about it.

I posted a few months ago about how much he was being praised for doing very little.

Under Ole they were just as limited as they are right now their only style of play is hit and run football which basically means play it long to a really fast lad and hope he gets in.

They then got into a cock swinging contest and signed Ronaldo who killed that style of play so they sacked Ole and brought in the Dutch messiah who very quickly bombed Ronaldo out and reverted to hit and run football. In his second season and thats still their only effective tactic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1491 on: Today at 10:51:17 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:44:24 am
Shows how a system is needed to make a team competitive and also how Ten Haag has fuck all plan, as he's not got near any kind of patterns or 'style of play' with his players.



True that. We all know what a classic City goal looks like. Same with Arsenal, invariably involving good link up between their front three and Odegaard getting on the end of it. With us, its interchange and then a bear post ball for Jota/Nunez/Diaz or Gakpo at the back post.

When you try and think of a United style of goal, still what comes to mind is a long ball into the channels for Rashford and then him to work a hard and twat it. They dont seem to break sides down in the same way as the others around the top of the table.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1492 on: Today at 10:55:41 am
They're in a position and have been for years where they can't hire someone without there being some (big) questions over them. I'd also say there isn't enough top managers who'd go there. If they went for someone now it'd be, I guess, De Zerbi, Zidane and Nagelsmann as favourites and they all would have big questions over them being good enough to challenge at the very top over a long period, which I'm assuming would be the aim. Their recruitment is still awful and really the biggest issue, Ten Hag has fucked them there as well. Cant believe they managed to get to the stage where FFP was an issue and they still haven't sorted it, honestly didn't think they could be that wasteful for so long at one point, thought they'd just fluke something good eventually.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1493 on: Today at 10:57:15 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:55:41 am
They're in a position and have been for years where they can't hire someone without there being some (big) questions over them. I'd also say there isn't enough top managers who'd go there. If they went for someone now it'd be, I guess, De Zerbi, Zidane and Nagelsmann as favourites and they all would have big questions over them being good enough to challenge at the very top over a long period, which I'm assuming would be the aim. Their recruitment is still awful and really the biggest issue, Ten Hag has fucked them there as well. Cant believe they managed to get to the stage where FFP was an issue and they still haven't sorted it, honestly didn't think they could be that wasteful for so long at one point, thought they'd just fluke something good eventually.

ETH has done a poor job and its just hilarious seeing all the United fans back him so much.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1494 on: Today at 10:59:40 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:37:10 pm
I'm genuinely shocked if you're genuinely asking. Didn't they beat us around the head with it for long enough? Esp. Clive Tylsdley

Unless you're very young, of course

Tydesley would mention it within 5 minutes of every match we played on telly, let alone any featuring them.
Mind you I'd take Tydesley in a heart beat over the likes of jenas, murphy, carragher and rat boy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1495 on: Today at 11:20:32 am
Neville says its the glazers fault because theyve allowed the manager to influence the signings, and theres no structure in place. God forbid the owners provide the funds for players a manager wants. Poor sod.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1496 on: Today at 11:37:54 am
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1497 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 11:37:54 am
;D

https://twitter.com/i/status/1703348511025099012

We've gone from the Spanish Oscar Pistorius to the Cameroonian Jeremy Beadle.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1498 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:01:20 pm
We've gone from the Spanish Oscar Pistorius to the Cameroonian Jeremy Beadle.  ;D

Great line. :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1499 on: Today at 12:12:37 pm
Landed in our gaff in Portugal last night and noticed a few manc shirts around.
I may just go to the hotel bar on Wednesday night and watch these c*nts squirm.

I'll try not to throw in a few "oh dears" and not look too delighted when they get ripped a new one.  :P ;D
Last Edit: Today at 12:16:55 pm by Terry de Niro
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1500 on: Today at 12:19:19 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1501 on: Today at 12:24:12 pm
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 12:42:18 pm »
Same issues we had in the 90s. Still think they are the dogs bollix.

Completely unaware of the fact that they are not "the" destination for top players, and that they have to overpay amounts that other top clubs won't pay.

Sancho and Mount didn't choose United. They went there because they were the only mugs willing to give them the wage they asked for. United see it as winning a "battle" for their signature, when in reality they are handing out blank cheques to players who will no longer have any hunger.

Varane and Casemiro didn't leave Madrid to join the "biggest club in the world", they saw an opportunity to receive a bigger paycheck despite the fact they were going from a winning environment to a losing one. Its really akin to joining the Saudi league. But no, United celebrate signing a 29 year old crocked CB, and a 31 year old DM for a combined £120 million despite the fact both will soon need to be replaced, and it would have been better to spend a fraction of that on young, talented and hungry players at a fraction of the transfer fee and wages. The mind boggles. Its like they look at a players status rather than their worth into the future.

The financial waste has been eye watering, it really has. The need to shift away from the past, and focus on reinventing themselves as a place where they try to make stars, develop them rather than buy them.

The contracts they dish out are crazy too, did Rashford sign one recently for nearly 400k per week? The lad is so overrated its crazy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm »
What shocks me most is there are people (not on here like) who are shocked at how they've started the season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 12:54:53 pm »
Neville really comes out with the most ridiculous things sometimes:

Quote
Theyve allowed the manager to influence the signings

So in other words Ten Hag is making ridiculous signings? Cant blame the Glazers for that!
ANYTHING - any little thing to blame the Glazers for everything!

Even saying that every buck should stop and start with them- the failures and the successes:

on Twitter:
Quote
The Glazers are responsible. Its how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you!

They inherited the best in all areas. Theyve overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision, and uncertainty that runs right through the club.

Leading Carra to (rightly-ish) reply -
Quote
All this time I thought it was Alex Ferguson who stopped us from winning the league, but it was actually Martin Edwards!

Of course, he didn't react, but notice, he's now also shifted the state/culture of the club onto the Glazers?
United was always filled with undisciplined, greedy bastards who either dodged drug tests, shagged grannies/wives, Kung-fu'd fans etc.. and the fans reflected the attitude of the club.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 01:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:51:17 am
True that. We all know what a classic City goal looks like. Same with Arsenal, invariably involving good link up between their front three and Odegaard getting on the end of it. With us, its interchange and then a bear post ball for Jota/Nunez/Diaz or Gakpo at the back post.


Only grizzled veterans making the bear post run...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 01:10:13 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:05:12 pm
Only grizzled veterans making the bear post run...

Fuck off!

Back post run
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 01:20:17 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:05:12 pm
Only grizzled veterans making the bear post run...
Producing those Kodiak moments we all remember
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 01:22:15 pm »
AWB out for two months.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1509 on: Today at 01:24:28 pm »
Finally some good news.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1510 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Erik ten Hag
I admire them both, Man City and Liverpool. They play fantastic football. But eras come to an end.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1511 on: Today at 01:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 01:27:18 pm

Well, he's Man United manager, so he knows all about eras ending.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1512 on: Today at 01:32:51 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:24:28 pm
Finally some good news.

Nah, it strengthens them
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1513 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 07:44:01 am
Direct contrast with Fabinho.  We get good money when Fab was clearly exiting his prime, they pay £70mil for a player in a similar situation.. and on god knows what contract.

but they (and the media) lauded it as a brilliant signing for about 60% of the last season. Then they stopped talking about him.

Real Madrid have to love united - giving them OVER 100m for two washed up players in Varane and Casemiro.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1514 on: Today at 01:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:31:05 pm
Well, he's Man United manager, so he knows all about eras ending.

His errors will never come to an end.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1515 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:12:37 pm
Landed in our gaff in Portugal last night and noticed a few manc shirts around.
I may just go to the hotel bar on Wednesday night and watch these c*nts squirm.

I'll try not to throw in a few "oh dears" and not look too delighted when they get ripped a new one.  :P ;D

Come on, we know you, you will be walking around the place in your LFC shirt, grinning from ear to ear ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1516 on: Today at 02:07:20 pm »
Last time we were on the Algarve a Man United fan in a bar asked for a song from the band for their birthday.

The band played ... You'll Never Walk Alone.

It was glorious.  :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1517 on: Today at 02:11:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:32:51 pm
Nah, it strengthens them

Precisely. They may have to resort to a 3-5-2 which allows Maguire back into the team.
