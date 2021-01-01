I thought hoijland looked a threat. Couple of times he burst into the box when rashford opted for a low xg shot.
Problem with Rashford though Rob is that he's greedy, always taking the harder option if it means him grabbing the glory. Seen plenty of occasions when he's got himself into a good position & a team-mate is in attendance just waiting for a tap-in & he'll fuck it up by hitting it wide or the keeper saves it. He could learn a lot by watching Mo Salah.
Stevie Nicol grinning like a cat that got the cream the whole way through Burleys tirade as well.
Read this on Twitter, crazy if true:Brighton Starting XI: Steele £0, Veltman £1m, Van Hecke £2m, Dunk £0, Lamptey £3m, Dahoud £0, Gross £3m, Adringa £8m, Mitoma £3m, Lallana £0, Welbz £0 = TOTAL £20mIn other words, 1/4th of a Maguire
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
When Shearer and his goblin were asked on MoD where we any good, the Goblin said yes. But the tone was one of they are in a transitional period so they wont win anything. Obviously Arsenal and Arteta had a run as the faves last season and now its darling Pochs turn.
Crosby Nick never fails.
It is true.In fact, its actually less than that - Lamptey was only £1.2m, which brings it down to £18.8m for a PL first 11. They have hardly any injuries either, so its not like that was a patched up team.Incredible scouting, coaching and team building to achieve that - testament to hard work, players that fit the system, and making the whole better than the sum of its parts. Whereas Utd are actually worse than the very expensive sum of all their highly overpaid, overpriced parts. Brighton's wage bill is only around £33m a year. Utds soared to £385m this summer.That £18.8m cost of Brighton's first 11 on Saturday is also £0.2m less than Utd pay the Glazers each year in debt interest payments
Don't tell FSG.....
I remember when Ten Haag was hired they had a European expert on the Football Ramble who basically said that it was a huge gamble for United, despite his decent record at Ajax. He surmised that he had the easiest job in world football because he was just being asked to coach players to play in the same way they had been playing since they were about 5 year olds, given how the club is ran and the academy they have in place. Because of this, there was very little managing or coaching to do, and he didn't have any say in recruitment either because another team was in charge of that to ensure the right types of players were being brought in. It kind of went against the grain at the time, with most people thinking the success would be transferable. In reality, they now have a guy with no defined way of playing, making terrible signings and being unable to manage the dressing room. He's faced with issues he never encountered at Ajax and doesn't have a clue what to do about it.
Shows how a system is needed to make a team competitive and also how Ten Haag has fuck all plan, as he's not got near any kind of patterns or 'style of play' with his players.
They're in a position and have been for years where they can't hire someone without there being some (big) questions over them. I'd also say there isn't enough top managers who'd go there. If they went for someone now it'd be, I guess, De Zerbi, Zidane and Nagelsmann as favourites and they all would have big questions over them being good enough to challenge at the very top over a long period, which I'm assuming would be the aim. Their recruitment is still awful and really the biggest issue, Ten Hag has fucked them there as well. Cant believe they managed to get to the stage where FFP was an issue and they still haven't sorted it, honestly didn't think they could be that wasteful for so long at one point, thought they'd just fluke something good eventually.
I'm genuinely shocked if you're genuinely asking. Didn't they beat us around the head with it for long enough? Esp. Clive TylsdleyUnless you're very young, of course
https://twitter.com/i/status/1703348511025099012
We've gone from the Spanish Oscar Pistorius to the Cameroonian Jeremy Beadle.
Great line.
