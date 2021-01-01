Same issues we had in the 90s. Still think they are the dogs bollix.



Completely unaware of the fact that they are not "the" destination for top players, and that they have to overpay amounts that other top clubs won't pay.



Sancho and Mount didn't choose United. They went there because they were the only mugs willing to give them the wage they asked for. United see it as winning a "battle" for their signature, when in reality they are handing out blank cheques to players who will no longer have any hunger.



Varane and Casemiro didn't leave Madrid to join the "biggest club in the world", they saw an opportunity to receive a bigger paycheck despite the fact they were going from a winning environment to a losing one. Its really akin to joining the Saudi league. But no, United celebrate signing a 29 year old crocked CB, and a 31 year old DM for a combined £120 million despite the fact both will soon need to be replaced, and it would have been better to spend a fraction of that on young, talented and hungry players at a fraction of the transfer fee and wages. The mind boggles. Its like they look at a players status rather than their worth into the future.



The financial waste has been eye watering, it really has. The need to shift away from the past, and focus on reinventing themselves as a place where they try to make stars, develop them rather than buy them.



The contracts they dish out are crazy too, did Rashford sign one recently for nearly 400k per week? The lad is so overrated its crazy.