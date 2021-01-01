« previous next »
I think everyone in the game, except fans, have their own specific interests at heart, including pundits but there's something particularly oily about Neville. There's numerous reasons why but portraying himself as a social champion when his actions are the complete opposite is probably the main one.

Wasnt he the first player in a while to not donate his testimonial money to charity when he spent it on that hotel?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Score predictor?



Score predictor?





You never know they might fluke a result the way they did against PSG, & you'll then have Rio rubbing his hands with glee insisting ETH is given a contract for life.
Score predictor?





Oh god, 4 days of being reminded about that night in Barcelona :no
Neville is probably gutted the Saudis weren't on the scene when he was close to retirement. Probably would have fucked off there happily for a bumper pay day.

Ah he would have, the self proclaimed social justice warrior has contradictions littered all over the place.

He's a Tory rat, like most associated with that club.
Score predictor?





The score's already on there.

Oops, I see what you mean :-[
Che Neville found another angle



The score's already on there.

Oops, I see what you mean :-[
;D
Oh god, 4 days of being reminded about that night in Barcelona :no
What night. I was in the cinema that night. ;D

Seriously, Rob, that's just another reminder to the c*nts of how far they have fallen since Ferguson left. They are so far away from being in that game again.
What night. I was in the cinema that night. ;D

Seriously, Rob, that's just another reminder to the c*nts of how far they have fallen since Ferguson left. They are so far away from being in that game again.

I was at the gun club in Grundy Street.

My missus keeps throwing it at me, that and the fact she was actually there seeing them do the treble. I remind her that its 24 years ago love and our kids have seen Liverpool win everything since they last won the League ;D

When they lost the last final they were in to Barca, I sent the eldest to our room to wake her in his Barca Messi shirt and get gave her the 5 times wave.
You never know they might fluke a result the way they did against PSG, & you'll then have Rio rubbing his hands with glee insisting ETH is given a contract for life.
They're game-raising twats so you can never really put it beyond them, Mick.
They're game-raising twats so you can never really put it beyond them, Mick.

They need Rashford to get his shooting boots on as they have no-one else looking like they can score. Kane could have a field day against these if he gets the service
My missus keeps throwing it at me, that and the fact she was actually there seeing them do the treble. I remind her that its 24 years ago love and our kids have seen Liverpool win everything since they last won the League ;D

When they lost the last final they were in to Barca, I sent the eldest to our room to wake her in his Barca Messi shirt and get gave her the 5 times wave.
:lmao

I'm amazed you're still married mate. She must love you deeply. I look forward to your posts from your house during this weeks game. ;D
Oh god, 4 days of being reminded about that night in Barcelona :no
What night? Genuinely asking.
What night? Genuinely asking.
I'm genuinely shocked if you're genuinely asking. Didn't they beat us around the head with it for long enough? Esp. Clive Tylsdley

Unless you're very young, of course
Craig Burley is a fucking idiot but his salvo on Ten Hag is pretty spot on:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HD2gIajopW4
What night? Genuinely asking.

If its genuine, the night they got fucking battered by Bayern and scored from 2 corners in injury time
When they lost the last final they were in to Barca, I sent the eldest to our room to wake her in his Barca Messi shirt and get gave her the 5 times wave.

Thereby earning yourself a deserved spate of wafts...

:lmao

I'm amazed you're still married mate. She must love you deeply. I look forward to your posts from your house during this weeks game. ;D

She must, I'd have kicked me out years ago if I was her.

I'll probably get thrown out the room on Wednesday and Thursday I've got a commitee thing at Air Cadets, so our youngest will just give her shit.

She's had to put up with a lot that'd kill me to be honest, this is our two at the Torino friendly a few years back, youngest is getting his shirt signed by Hendo, eldest is in the Salah shirt







And I just had to remind her what is on PERMANENT display in our museum



She must, I'd have kicked me out years ago if I was her.

I'll probably get thrown out the room on Wednesday and Thursday I've got a commitee thing at Air Cadets, so our youngest will just give her shit.

She's had to put up with a lot that'd kill me to be honest, this is our two at the Torino friendly a few years back, youngest is getting his shirt signed by Hendo, eldest is in the Salah shirt







And I just had to remind her what is on PERMANENT display in our museum


That's lovely.Rob. Nothing better than seeing young Reds learning the Liverpool Way, the same way you and I did. At the ground and in the house.Thanks for posting them la.
That's lovely.Rob. Nothing better than seeing young Reds learning the Liverpool Way, the same way you and I did. At the ground and in the house.Thanks for posting them la.

Cheers mate. They get to do 3 or 4 games a season, we're in 306/67 so they absolutely love it
Cheers mate. They get to do 3 or 4 games a season, we're in 306/67 so they absolutely love it
This really bugs me. We need to find a way to get kids back in the ground, like you, I and countless thousands had back in the day.
If its genuine, the night they got fucking battered by Bayern and scored from 2 corners in injury time
Ohhh that game-raising night! Lucky twats!
Thought it was something more recent.

But that was ages ago? ;D

At least we got Barcelona. And before that, we had Bayern. And before that, we had Madrid. And before that, we had Olympiakos. And before that, we had Istanbul. And before that, we had St. Ettiene(just for the magic of winning it)...

They've got that one little night donkey's years ago.
Ohhh that game-raising night! Lucky twats!
Thought it was something more recent.


But that was ages ago?

At least we got Barcelona. And before that, we had Bayern. And before that, we had Madrid. And before that, we had Olympiakos. And before that, we had Istanbul. And before that, we had St. Ettiene...

They've got that one little night donkey's years ago.
And for those of us who are old enough, Internazionale in 1965. The midweek after we'd beaten Leeds at Wembley to win our first FA Cup.

Celtic the following year in the ECWC wasn't too shabby either.
