My mate sent me this which I thought I'd share.
It's how they've spent that £1.6 billion (excluding loan players) in a decade - with most of the players also on wages and contracts that don't match their talent.
Probably only Mata and Fernandez on that list were any good, but even they both declined quickly after early promise. At a push, I'd say Ronaldo goals were worth his fee, but his toxic behaviour and lack of contribution to the team ruined that. What's also noticeable is how many players turned shit when joining them - especially Alexis Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Di Maria, Depay, Pogba, Matic and Sancho.2013/14 (Moyes)
Fellaini: £30m
Mata: £35m2014/15 (Van Gaal)
Di Maria: £70m
Shaw: £30m
Herrera: £30m
Rojo: £20m
Blind: £15m2015/16 (Van Gaal)
Martial: £60m
Schneiderlin: £30m
Depay: £30m
Darmian: £15m
Schweinsteiger: £10m2016/17 (Mourinho)
Pogba: £85m
Mkhitaryan: £35m
Bailly: £35m2017/18 (Mourinho)
Lukaku: £75m
Matic: £35m
Lindelof: £30m
Sanchez: £30m2018/19 (Mourinho/Solskjaer)
Fred: £50m
Dalot: £15m2019/20 (Solskjaer)
Maguire: £80m
Fernandes £60m
Wan-Bissaka: £50m
James: £15m2020/21 (Solskjaer)
Van Der Beek: £35m
Diallo: £20m
Telles: £12m
Pellistri: £7m2021/22 (Rangnick)
Sancho: £80m
Varane: £35m
Ronaldo: £15m2022/23 (Ten Hag
Antony: £85m
Casemiro: £65m
Martinez: £50m
Malacia: £12m2023/24 (Ten Hag)
Hojlund: £70m
Mount: £60m
Onana: £45m
Johnny Evans: £0
An absolute scattergun, dysfunctional shitshow on every level. Like going round a casino putting huge bets on every table hoping you'll win big.