7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

keyop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1400 on: Today at 01:27:07 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 12:37:33 pm
Who do they turn to when he (inevitably) gets sacked?
Agent Rafa?  :-X
Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1401 on: Today at 01:27:19 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:04:50 pm
It'll be like Dot Cotton walking into the house and catching Charlie wiping his cock on her best doily

Top Ten all time Eastenders episode that one.
Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:28:21 pm
It's usually curtains for Charlie...
Bennett

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:19:25 pm
I'm not sure he wants to be trying to compare spending with somebody like Brighton:


During his time at untied where they have spent £400m, Brighton have spent about £100m, but they have also sold so much that their net spending is negative £180m. Obviously this comparison is a little unfair on united as they'd have needed to find players that were worth £280m to make that much in sales.  ;D

Point he makes about clubs asking for an inflated fee because it is United is probably true. But that same principle works for player departures. 10 apps at United carries more weight + value than 10 apps at Brighton.

The only players they've sold for significant fees over the past decade are Di Maria, Lukaku and Mkhitaryan (and the last two were still for less than they bought them for).

Their entire recruitment has been a shambles but in the case of ten Hag, he has been given most players he asked for (De Jong aside) so he only has himself to blame.
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1404 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 01:23:46 pm
That's a fantastic point - it's looking like it's going to be a graveyard for a while...happy days!
Ironically, Jürgen would have been perfect for them. Why? Because in addition to being a great coach, he knows how to carry everybody (fans, owners, media) along and handle the expectations and the "backpack" associated with a rich history.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1405 on: Today at 01:33:12 pm
Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.
GinKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1406 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:30:18 pm
Ironically, Jürgen would have been perfect for them. Why? Because in addition to being a great coach, he knows how to carry everybody (fans, owners, media) along and handle the expectations and the "backpack" associated with a rich history.

Spot on again. We are beyond lucky to have him given the paucity of top-level leaders out there.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1407 on: Today at 01:33:49 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:30:18 pm
Point he makes about clubs asking for an inflated fee because it is United is probably true. But that same principle works for player departures. 10 apps at United carries more weight + value than 10 apps at Brighton.


While that bit is true, prices don't get inflated enough to account for £300m more spending than Brighton during the last two years, he's just blindly scrabbling about for excuses at this point. Also, it doesn't matter how much your fees are inflated if you keep throwing money at shite players as they'd still be shite at half the price.
Legs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1408 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:33:12 pm
Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.

Apparently a Forest fan.

He used to be in the police I think and seems to be earning good cash "acting" on youtube
ScouserAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1409 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:33:12 pm
Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.

A lot of them are talking about checking out and not being interested anymore

Wonder why
Ghost Town

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1410 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:33:12 pm
Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.
There has long been a rumour that he's really a Forest fan but saw that pretending to be a Man Utd fan would earn him more money

No idea if that's true but it doesn't really matter either way because what is true is that he is 100% performing, like any other actor in a scripted comedy. The things he says and does are pre-scripted, ready to drop in if the team does well or does badly or a certain player fucks up etc. Same with the Pig guy, who is even more obviously scripted.

There's nothing wrong with that; indeed, I think both are pretty good at what they do - playing the role of angry Man U fan in different ways. Just as long as people realise it isn't real
Dim Glas

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1411 on: Today at 01:40:29 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:37:02 pm
Apparently a Forest fan.

He used to be in the police I think and seems to be earning good cash "acting" on youtube

he is an united fan, but is from Nottingham, so may well have followed and watched them too at some point, not unusual for Man Utd fans to be of the bandwagon variety  :P
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1412 on: Today at 01:40:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:36:43 am
Brentford stuck four past this lot last season.
Spurs were trailing deep into extra time and only manged to win it at the death against Sheffield.
Scored on 98 minutes and 100 minutes.
If this had been last season- without the extra, extra time, Spurs would've lost AT HOME to Sheffield.
Brentford's havin this lot for lunch and Palace is always tricky.

(Still chuckling at the drooling over Spurs yesterday... who huffed and puffed and couldn't hit a wall for the entirety of the game except for when Sheffield finally tired in the end... BUT the general dismissal of our win as lucky or unimpressive and our run - and start, is just ignored)
Last Edit: Today at 01:53:10 pm by the_red_pill
leroy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1413 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm
The Glazier criticism is fair as far as they're responsible for the overall shape of the club.  Is anything working there as well as it should?  Probably their commercial team would be about it?  If the majority of a business isn't operating at the level it should and the executive aren't able to fix shit then the buck stops with the board & ownership!

Letting obscene money flow out in the form of transfers and wages non-stop for little return (performance wise) is bizarre. 
God's Left Peg

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1414 on: Today at 01:55:51 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 07:54:23 pm
Something is not right at Yernited.

You can smell it.
lamonti

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1415 on: Today at 02:07:54 pm
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1416 on: Today at 02:11:05 pm
Quote from: leroy on Today at 01:47:13 pm
The Glazier criticism is fair as far as they're responsible for the overall shape of the club.  Is anything working there as well as it should?  Probably their commercial team would be about it?  If the majority of a business isn't operating at the level it should and the executive aren't able to fix shit then the buck stops with the board & ownership!

Letting obscene money flow out in the form of transfers and wages non-stop for little return (performance wise) is bizarre. 

While that's true in theory, the obvious issue is that the vast majority of the criticism has been about them not spending enough or not backing the manager rather than focusing on the real issues like an abysmal culture, crumbling infrastructure and the off the field structure.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1417 on: Today at 02:13:12 pm
Saw the highlights of the game, noticed that their tried and trusted game plan for last season isn't working this - get the ball to Rashford and hope scores. Now that his purple patch of scoring has evaporated, they're fucked.

Oh and Onana is fucking shit, De Gea is a better keeper ;D
Bobinhood

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1418 on: Today at 02:13:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:11:28 am
Don't know about that but they're slowly winning my heart.

Way under rated Owners. Put some quality management in place, fund them and get out of the way. Real soft spot for these lads. I heard that at one point they even bought a new vcr for the video room even though the old one was still under warranty. These are the stories that don't get told, just the knee jerk "its ten years of utter shite" over reactions.

 It's not their fault Moysey Giggsy Luis Ole Michael Ralf Eric and all of the players they bought woefully and unexpectedly underperformed expectations, the cultures a toxic mess and the stadium, share price and fan base are all crumbling like public school concrete.

Just a confluence of bad luck. they need to stay the course things will turn.
darragh85

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1419 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm
Imagine having a guy who looks like he is always on the verge of tears as your captain.

I don't blame them for criticising Maguire but the stuff he is subjected to is ott and very personal. It's bullying and they do that a lot. Same thing happened to Phil Jones. They are a nasty bunch . Could never imagine Liverpool supporters going that low with criticism .
keyop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1420 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm
My mate sent me this which I thought I'd share.

It's how they've spent that £1.6 billion (excluding loan players) in a decade - with most of the players also on wages and contracts that don't match their talent.

Probably only Mata and Fernandez on that list were any good, but even they both declined quickly after early promise. At a push, I'd say Ronaldo goals were worth his fee, but his toxic behaviour and lack of contribution to the team ruined that. What's also noticeable is how many players turned shit when joining them - especially Alexis Sanchez, Mkhitaryan, Di Maria, Depay, Pogba, Matic and Sancho.

2013/14 (Moyes)
Fellaini: £30m
Mata: £35m

2014/15 (Van Gaal)
Di Maria: £70m
Shaw: £30m
Herrera: £30m
Rojo: £20m
Blind: £15m

2015/16 (Van Gaal)
Martial: £60m
Schneiderlin: £30m
Depay: £30m
Darmian: £15m
Schweinsteiger: £10m

2016/17 (Mourinho)
Pogba: £85m
Mkhitaryan: £35m
Bailly: £35m

2017/18 (Mourinho)
Lukaku: £75m
Matic: £35m
Lindelof: £30m
Sanchez: £30m

2018/19 (Mourinho/Solskjaer)
Fred: £50m
Dalot: £15m

2019/20 (Solskjaer)
Maguire: £80m
Fernandes £60m
Wan-Bissaka: £50m
James: £15m

2020/21 (Solskjaer)
Van Der Beek: £35m
Diallo: £20m
Telles: £12m
Pellistri: £7m

2021/22 (Rangnick)
Sancho: £80m
Varane: £35m
Ronaldo: £15m

2022/23 (Ten Hag
Antony: £85m
Casemiro: £65m
Martinez: £50m
Malacia: £12m

2023/24 (Ten Hag)
Hojlund: £70m
Mount: £60m
Onana: £45m
Johnny Evans: £0  ;D


An absolute scattergun, dysfunctional shitshow on every level. Like going round a casino putting huge bets on every table hoping you'll win big.
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1421 on: Today at 02:29:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:13:12 pm
Saw the highlights of the game, noticed that their tried and trusted game plan for last season isn't working this - get the ball to Rashford and hope scores. Now that his purple patch of scoring has evaporated, they're fucked.

Oh and Onana is fucking shit, De Gea is a better keeper ;D
I saw a youtube short from a United supporter after the game yesterday - "The loyalty of United fans - Chants go up for De Gea"
That was during the game. Nevermind supporting the new 47million-pound goalie... let's chant for the old one! ;D
Although it serves him right, Onana must've felt like a used rag.
darragh85

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1422 on: Today at 02:34:55 pm
Morgan schneiderlin, completely forgot about him. What a flop. This was the type of signing we were ridiculed over for years and not a thing when they do it.
lamonti

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1423 on: Today at 02:43:24 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:29:14 pm
2015/16 (Van Gaal)
Martial: £60m
Schneiderlin: £30m
Depay: £30m
Darmian: £15m
Schweinsteiger: £10m

2020/21 (Solskjaer)
Van Der Beek: £35m
Diallo: £20m
Telles: £12m
Pellistri: £7m

wowzers
Bob Harris

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1424 on: Today at 02:47:23 pm
Pogba 85m
Fred 50m
Maguire 80m

Zoiks. Excellent spending from them, let loose an idiot making sums up on a calculator
Bennett

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1425 on: Today at 02:47:59 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:33:49 pm
While that bit is true, prices don't get inflated enough to account for £300m more spending than Brighton during the last two years, he's just blindly scrabbling about for excuses at this point. Also, it doesn't matter how much your fees are inflated if you keep throwing money at shite players as they'd still be shite at half the price.

Agree, but I also do find it a little bit pointless to compare their recruitment models. United are a side that should aspire to winning the biggest honours. You need a certain profile of player and character for that. Players who've developed at Brighton wouldn't have had the same journey / impact at Man United.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1426 on: Today at 02:55:42 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:07:39 pm
If he has anything about him his thinking should be to wait at Brighton until a less toxic 'big club' post open ups; maybe even waiting to see if Kloppo renews. I'm not saying he should be our next manager nor touting him for the job, but from his point of view, if he's as good as all that and believes in himself, then surely that's the calculation he should be making? Not casting himself between the Scylla and Charybdis over at Mordor (now there's a composite metaphor several milennia in the making!)



You make a good point there. I'd be pretty sure that if Jurgen is looking to finish at the end of his contract, he'd be at least asked by the owners who he thinks could come in and is he a candidate they should look at. We all know the way the game works, somehow we'd make his agent aware if he are interested without breaking and rules.
xbugawugax

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1427 on: Today at 03:02:04 pm
im hoping the shitshow never ever ends with this lot

from getting the father of geggenpressing to flogging him out

offering a massive contract to your player of the season and then backtracking on it(how is that even possible)



Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1428 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:15 am
There is a lot of acrimony there over that hotel. Utd never even considered using the space and then Che bought it up, threw in a planning application to Trafford Council and Utd went nuts, They objected to the development, but the council were all for it - they lost a money making stream to an ex player and were not happy about it ;D

I think everyone in the game, except fans, have their own specific interests at heart, including pundits but there's something particularly oily about Neville. There's numerous reasons why but portraying himself as a social champion when his actions are the complete opposite is probably the main one.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1429 on: Today at 03:19:14 pm
