Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.



There has long been a rumour that he's really a Forest fan but saw that pretending to be a Man Utd fan would earn him more moneyNo idea if that's true but it doesn't really matter either way because what is true is that he is 100% performing, like any other actor in a scripted comedy. The things he says and does are pre-scripted, ready to drop in if the team does well or does badly or a certain player fucks up etc. Same with the Pig guy, who is even more obviously scripted.There's nothing wrong with that; indeed, I think both are pretty good at what they do - playing the role of angry Man U fan in different ways. Just as long as people realise it isn't real