7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

keyop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1400 on: Today at 01:27:07 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 12:37:33 pm
Who do they turn to when he (inevitably) gets sacked?
Agent Rafa?  :-X
Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1401 on: Today at 01:27:19 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:04:50 pm
It'll be like Dot Cotton walking into the house and catching Charlie wiping his cock on her best doily

Top Ten all time Eastenders episode that one.
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:28:21 pm
It's usually curtains for Charlie...
Bennett

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:19:25 pm
I'm not sure he wants to be trying to compare spending with somebody like Brighton:


During his time at untied where they have spent £400m, Brighton have spent about £100m, but they have also sold so much that their net spending is negative £180m. Obviously this comparison is a little unfair on united as they'd have needed to find players that were worth £280m to make that much in sales.  ;D

Point he makes about clubs asking for an inflated fee because it is United is probably true. But that same principle works for player departures. 10 apps at United carries more weight + value than 10 apps at Brighton.

The only players they've sold for significant fees over the past decade are Di Maria, Lukaku and Mkhitaryan (and the last two were still for less than they bought them for).

Their entire recruitment has been a shambles but in the case of ten Hag, he has been given most players he asked for (De Jong aside) so he only has himself to blame.
MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1404 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm
Quote from: GinKop on Today at 01:23:46 pm
That's a fantastic point - it's looking like it's going to be a graveyard for a while...happy days!
Ironically, Jürgen would have been perfect for them. Why? Because in addition to being a great coach, he knows how to carry everybody (fans, owners, media) along and handle the expectations and the "backpack" associated with a rich history.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1405 on: Today at 01:33:12 pm
Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.
GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1406 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:30:18 pm
Ironically, Jürgen would have been perfect for them. Why? Because in addition to being a great coach, he knows how to carry everybody (fans, owners, media) along and handle the expectations and the "backpack" associated with a rich history.

Spot on again. We are beyond lucky to have him given the paucity of top-level leaders out there.
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1407 on: Today at 01:33:49 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 01:30:18 pm
Point he makes about clubs asking for an inflated fee because it is United is probably true. But that same principle works for player departures. 10 apps at United carries more weight + value than 10 apps at Brighton.


While that bit is true, prices don't get inflated enough to account for £300m more spending than Brighton during the last two years, he's just blindly scrabbling about for excuses at this point. Also, it doesn't matter how much your fees are inflated if you keep throwing money at shite players as they'd still be shite at half the price.
Legs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1408 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:33:12 pm
Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.

Apparently a Forest fan.

He used to be in the police I think and seems to be earning good cash "acting" on youtube
ScouserAtHeart

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1409 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:33:12 pm
Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.

A lot of them are talking about checking out and not being interested anymore

Wonder why
Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1410 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:33:12 pm
Is the Goldbridge fella really a Man U fan? It looks to me like he's acting and emotionally detached.
There has long been a rumour that he's really a Forest fan but saw that pretending to be a Man Utd fan would earn him more money

No idea if that's true but it doesn't really matter either way because what is true is that he is 100% performing, like any other actor in a scripted comedy. The things he says and does are pre-scripted, ready to drop in if the team does well or does badly or a certain player fucks up etc. Same with the Pig guy, who is even more obviously scripted.

There's nothing wrong with that; indeed, I think both are pretty good at what they do - playing the role of angry Man U fan in different ways. Just as long as people realise it isn't real
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1411 on: Today at 01:40:29 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:37:02 pm
Apparently a Forest fan.

He used to be in the police I think and seems to be earning good cash "acting" on youtube

he is an united fan, but is from Nottingham, so may well have followed and watched them too at some point, not unusual for Man Utd fans to be of the bandwagon variety  :P
the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1412 on: Today at 01:40:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:36:43 am
Brentford stuck four past this lot last season.
Spurs were trailing deep into extra time and only manged to win it at the death against Sheffield.
Scored on 98 minutes and 100 minutes.
If this had been last season- without the extra, extra time, Spurs would've lost AT HOME to Sheffield.
Brentford's havin this lot for lunch and Palace is always tricky.

(Still chuckling at the drooling over Spurs yesterday... who huffed and puffed and couldn't hit a wall for the entirety of the game except for when Sheffield finally tired in the end... BUT the general dismissal of our win as lucky or unimpressive)
leroy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1413 on: Today at 01:47:13 pm
The Glazier criticism is fair as far as they're responsible for the overall shape of the club.  Is anything working there as well as it should?  Probably their commercial team would be about it?  If the majority of a business isn't operating at the level it should and the executive aren't able to fix shit then the buck stops with the board & ownership!

Letting obscene money flow out in the form of transfers and wages non-stop for little return (performance wise) is bizarre. 
