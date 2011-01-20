« previous next »
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:00:15 am
I love what they've done with the Clubs infrastructure  ;D

What spend nearky 2 billion quid and have a sex abuse culture ?
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:25:02 am
I'm afraid we may need to merge this thread with the City thread, because from what I've been reading many United supporters intend to support City for the rest of the year
Intend? Most of them never stopped supporting them  ;D
i haven't been in here for quite some time, have they reached 'tenhag out' yet?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:41:00 am
The longer and slower the decline the better, a quick decline and they bring in a new manager they might eventually get someone who knows what they are doing.

Is there any evidence to support that? The last six managers say no. Its not just player recruitment theyre crap at.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:07:22 am
Yeah, im thinking a decent run in the Champions League wont go amiss, if they can get to something like the quarterfinals before they get knocked out to keep him in the job while continuing their current Premier League form that would be perfect.

Oh yeah, that sounds wayyyy better than them losing all their group stage games, sign me up!
the fucking rat keep repeating about glazer this glazer that. unfortunate their fans have negative braincells and keep believing it. its a fucking cult. the mental gymnastics is amazing

billions spent and still glazers fault? maybe about time glazers do a hit job and silence the rat. and do a PR piece setting the record straight.

think the signs were already not good during pre season fixtures but the fans were all celebrating having mount choosing them over us and getting a propeh ball playing gk that is key to ten hag ball or whatever system he is playing.

i still do hope they come out with a bit more luck in their CL matches and qualify for europa at least. going to be fun seeing them playing on thursdays

anyway long live the glazers ;D

Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:02:02 am
This is what the scuffy meff is saying ...

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12962731/man-utd-1-3-brighton-erik-ten-hag-insists-his-side-are-not-in-crisis-after-old-trafford-defeat

Neville: Big concern is this wasn't a surprise

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"I've just got back from Old Trafford and you always have to be optimistic pre-match but the most concerning thing is what we ended up watching wasn't a surprise. This wasn't a lack of effort or a group of players not interested. This was a team well-beaten by opponents that were well drilled and knew what they were doing. Simple as that

"Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It's how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They've overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club. It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that reset the tone and culture. Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it."

So I'm assuming the Glazers won all those league titles and the CL and not Fergie
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:47:08 am
So I'm assuming the Glazers won all those league titles and the CL and not Fergie

Don't know about that but they're slowly winning my heart.
Has to be said, the Glazers have been there for donkeys, but you can clearly see the difference between them and FSG, an outfit that actually took the time to learn what works and didn't work when it comes to football.

FSG invested in the infrastructure, the academy, the training facilities, got to grips with the DoF side of things, coaches etc. Not only have the Glazers allowed OT to go to wrack and ruin, but their answer to all problems on the pitch is to fire the coach, hire the next guy, and continue to blow wads of money on fees and wages in the hopes something sticks.

In that sense, it IS their fault. It's not that they're not spending money, it's that they keep making the same mistakes because they never seem to learn from them. I guess that's what happens when you walk into a club rules by ORN.
Want these to do badly but not bad enough that the Glazers decide to sell up to Qatar.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:39:40 am
Has to be said, the Glazers have been there for donkeys, but you can clearly see the difference between them and FSG, an outfit that actually took the time to learn what works and didn't work when it comes to football.

FSG invested in the infrastructure, the academy, the training facilities, got to grips with the DoF side of things, coaches etc. Not only have the Glazers allowed OT to go to wrack and ruin, but their answer to all problems on the pitch is to fire the coach, hire the next guy, and continue to blow wads of money on fees and wages in the hopes something sticks.

In that sense, it IS their fault. It's not that they're not spending money, it's that they keep making the same mistakes because they never seem to learn from them. I guess that's what happens when you walk into a club rules by ORN.

I think FSG have done a lot of things right, Glazers obviously haven't.

Ferguson made them complacent because they did the bare minimum and kept winning the league most years anyway and competitive in Europe. A bit of a concern for FSG was Klopp has done similar and it'll be difficult after he goes.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:44:06 am
Want these to do badly but not bad enough that the Glazers decide to sell up to Qatar.

Its make no difference as they have no plan.

There are so many issues and its nothing to with the Owners.
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:02:02 am
This is what the scuffy meff is saying ...

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12962731/man-utd-1-3-brighton-erik-ten-hag-insists-his-side-are-not-in-crisis-after-old-trafford-defeat

Neville: Big concern is this wasn't a surprise

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"I've just got back from Old Trafford and you always have to be optimistic pre-match but the most concerning thing is what we ended up watching wasn't a surprise. This wasn't a lack of effort or a group of players not interested. This was a team well-beaten by opponents that were well drilled and knew what they were doing. Simple as that

"Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It's how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They've overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club. It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that reset the tone and culture. Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it."

So basically...

Team does badly = bad owners.

Team does well = good owners.

Only I don't remember the Glazers being praised when they were winning the League? Or when they (somehow) finished second with Solskjaer?

In a sense they must be a great club to be a manager of. You get a shit load of money to spend, and if you do badly all the angst is directed towards the owners rather than you. Do well, and you get even more praise because you've apparently done it in spite of the owners.
Ten Haag is a slight above average manager. He is decent, but not the exceptional manager he was made out to be. With specific players maybe he can be good. But, he is not fit to turn around a giant club in crisis.
Another thing I saw is De Zerbi has made this Brighton team in to a magnificent team. All are so comfortable in all phases of the game.
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:42:51 am
He's doing no better than Solskjaer did with the team, just he has brought in his own players from the dutch leagues to recreate it, rather than using what they already had

I said last season it reminded me of when Rodgers came here from Swansea and we heard all summer about how we were going to be tiki-taka and be a possession based side/death by football and all that. A couple of August defeats and we ripped that up and played without much of an identity. Ten Hag took over and playing out from the back they got mauled by Brentford and Brighton in their first two games. They played us at a good time in the next match and a more backs to basics approach and they ground out a win. The rest of the season it was just the usual counter attacking approach, hitting it to the forwards.

They've got this keeper in to try and play out more but it still doesn't work with the players they've got and there's no real style there.

They got lucky last season. They had ridiculous draws in the domestic cups (and all at home, they were shite away last season) and one decent win in the Europa which was beating Barca with Barca's whole midfield missing at Old Trafford. In the league a lot of the usual luck with refs. They got some momentum beating us (Rashford goal offside), decisions massively went their way against Arsenal at Old Trafford and beating City with the most ludicrous offside decision giving them an equaliser and then soon after a winner against a City side in shock. They also got a good half season out of Casemiro who it was obvious when they signed him was a very short term signing and he didn't have 3 or 4 good years in him.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:56:59 am
I said last season it reminded me of when Rodgers came here from Swansea and we heard all summer about how we were going to be tiki-taka and be a possession based side/death by football and all that. A couple of August defeats and we ripped that up and played without much of an identity. Ten Hag took over and playing out from the back they got mauled by Brentford and Brighton in their first two games. They played us at a good time in the next match and a more backs to basics approach and they ground out a win. The rest of the season it was just the usual counter attacking approach, hitting it to the forwards.

They've got this keeper in to try and play out more but it still doesn't work with the players they've got and there's no real style there.

There has to be deeper issues behind the scenes.

The players dont seem to get on very well and that cant be helped my some of the mad wages they pay.
Went through years of them winning as a kid and their pain in the arse fans. Beautiful watching this currently  8)
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:39:40 am
Has to be said, the Glazers have been there for donkeys, but you can clearly see the difference between them and FSG, an outfit that actually took the time to learn what works and didn't work when it comes to football.

FSG invested in the infrastructure, the academy, the training facilities, got to grips with the DoF side of things, coaches etc. Not only have the Glazers allowed OT to go to wrack and ruin, but their answer to all problems on the pitch is to fire the coach, hire the next guy, and continue to blow wads of money on fees and wages in the hopes something sticks.

In that sense, it IS their fault. It's not that they're not spending money, it's that they keep making the same mistakes because they never seem to learn from them. I guess that's what happens when you walk into a club rules by ORN.

Spot on mate, but the likes of Che Neville and the rabble in the fanbase are too fucking thick to see this. FSG made mistakes but importantly learnt from them. The structure we have in place allowed us to win the lot, they just hire and fire without a clue and the idiot supporters just lap up each manager appointment as "he's the one to bring glory back" without having a fucking clue. They think that being bought by Qatar magically fixes things, they don't see that Abu Dhabi built everything to allow Ped to perform, that FSG did the same to allow Jurgen to perform, they just think Qatar = money = win things, thick c*nts.
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:55:46 am
Ten Haag is a slight above average manager. He is decent, but not the exceptional manager he was made out to be. With specific players maybe he can be good. But, he is not fit to turn around a giant club in crisis.
Another thing I saw is De Zerbi has made this Brighton team in to a magnificent team. All are so comfortable in all phases of the game.

He's another Rodgers. Decent coach, abysmal manager.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:05 am
Spot on mate, but the likes of Che Neville and the rabble in the fanbase are too fucking thick to see this. FSG made mistakes but importantly learnt from them. The structure we have in place allowed us to win the lot, they just hire and fire without a clue and the idiot supporters just lap up each manager appointment as "he's the one to bring glory back" without having a fucking clue. They think that being bought by Qatar magically fixes things, they don't see that Abu Dhabi built everything to allow Ped to perform, that FSG did the same to allow Jurgen to perform, they just think Qatar = money = win things, thick c*nts.

I said in the early days that FSG were clueless. They were. But they clued up. I'm not going to say that they're the be all and end all now, but they now know what works and what doesn't. They're certainly not generous, but they're intelligent. The opposite of the Glazers (and Boehly, for that matter).
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:05 am
Spot on mate, but the likes of Che Neville and the rabble in the fanbase are too fucking thick to see this. FSG made mistakes but importantly learnt from them. The structure we have in place allowed us to win the lot, they just hire and fire without a clue and the idiot supporters just lap up each manager appointment as "he's the one to bring glory back" without having a fucking clue. They think that being bought by Qatar magically fixes things, they don't see that Abu Dhabi built everything to allow Ped to perform, that FSG did the same to allow Jurgen to perform, they just think Qatar = money = win things, thick c*nts.

It's not just their idiot supporters either, the media lap up every new signing they make, whether it's player or manager as next coming without a clue of how it's going to work out, look at the nauseating wankfest Seven Hag got after they won the EFL cup last February [only to get humiliated a couple of weeks later ;D], the media then turn on them, like their idiot fans do after a few poor results.

Like you say United make hundreds of millions of money now, [arguably one of the few clubs that don't need Qatar], but piss the money up on poor expensive signings anyway.
Bayern Munich v MUFC might be the definition of top class sporting comedy
They'll go for De Zerbi next before season ends?
The old sayings spring to mind when thinking about utd as a club.

'All fur coat and no knickers' or 'brass but no class'.

This weird idea they have that the more money spent on a player = best in the world. 

They never discuss what type of player they are or how they fit in the team or how or what they'll improve, it's just how much they've cost and how high their wages are.

The great thing is, they believe they've got the 2nd best squad but 7hag isn't the coach they thought he was.
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:11:14 am
the fucking rat keep repeating about glazer this glazer that. unfortunate their fans have negative braincells and keep believing it. its a fucking cult. the mental gymnastics is amazing

billions spent and still glazers fault? maybe about time glazers do a hit job and silence the rat. and do a PR piece setting the record straight.

think the signs were already not good during pre season fixtures but the fans were all celebrating having mount choosing them over us and getting a propeh ball playing gk that is key to ten hag ball or whatever system he is playing.

i still do hope they come out with a bit more luck in their CL matches and qualify for europa at least. going to be fun seeing them playing on thursdays

anyway long live the glazers ;D


Neville just wanted United to use his and Giggseh's hotel accomodations,he'd certainly be singing to a different tune now if they did,the rat.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2806344-manchester-united-reportedly-to-swerve-gary-nevilles-hotel-football
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:44:06 am
Want these to do badly but not bad enough that the Glazers decide to sell up to Qatar.
They are not selling, they are seeing the potential $$$$$$ signs from the potential streaming rights if the PL decide to holds the TV rights instead of Sky & TNT  and make their own in house channel with clubs also being able to stream games.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:09:05 am
Spot on mate, but the likes of Che Neville and the rabble in the fanbase are too fucking thick to see this. FSG made mistakes but importantly learnt from them. The structure we have in place allowed us to win the lot, they just hire and fire without a clue and the idiot supporters just lap up each manager appointment as "he's the one to bring glory back" without having a fucking clue. They think that being bought by Qatar magically fixes things, they don't see that Abu Dhabi built everything to allow Ped to perform, that FSG did the same to allow Jurgen to perform, they just think Qatar = money = win things, thick c*nts.

It's baffling, Rob. The Glazers can't be that thick. They have eyes, they must see what FSG have done. How hard can it be to appoint competent people who can run the club effectively?

Obviously I'm glad they haven't, but after 10 years you would think they would change their approach, if only to boost United's value. They could take so much more out of their asset if they could only get it performing better.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:40:25 am

Neville just wanted United to use his and Giggseh's hotel accomodations,he'd certainly be singing to a different tune now if they did,the rat.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2806344-manchester-united-reportedly-to-swerve-gary-nevilles-hotel-football

He was all matey with the Glazers until he fell out with them over business. It's always money with Neville, the fucking fraud.

United fans hated the fact he'd never call them out until then.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:40:25 am

Neville just wanted United to use his and Giggseh's hotel accomodations,he'd certainly be singing to a different tune now if they did,the rat.

https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2806344-manchester-united-reportedly-to-swerve-gary-nevilles-hotel-football

There is a lot of acrimony there over that hotel. Utd never even considered using the space and then Che bought it up, threw in a planning application to Trafford Council and Utd went nuts, They objected to the development, but the council were all for it - they lost a money making stream to an ex player and were not happy about it ;D
They haven't found a manager that imposes a style or dominates teams. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, Maureen, Ole and ETh go back to defending and hitting teams on the break and relying on percentage football.

Rinse and repeat.
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 06:11:14 am
the fucking rat keep repeating about glazer this glazer that. unfortunate their fans have negative braincells and keep believing it. its a fucking cult. the mental gymnastics is amazing

billions spent and still glazers fault? maybe about time glazers do a hit job and silence the rat. and do a PR piece setting the record straight.

think the signs were already not good during pre season fixtures but the fans were all celebrating having mount choosing them over us and getting a propeh ball playing gk that is key to ten hag ball or whatever system he is playing.

i still do hope they come out with a bit more luck in their CL matches and qualify for europa at least. going to be fun seeing them playing on thursdays

anyway long live the glazers ;D
It's all very well them blaming the Glazers for all and sundry, but the Glazers aren't the overriding problem they have. Thing is, like our own cousins across the park, they need a scapegoat. Across the park it's us, Kenwright, the board, Rafa etc.. Pre Moshiri they'd bang on about how they'd be amazing "if only they could spend like Liverpool."

At OT it's all on the Glazers "not backing the manager." Thing is, neither club and neither fanbase can see the wood for the trees. The real problems lie with the mentalities of both clubs and both fanbases. Often delusional. Always consumed with entitlement and delusions of grandeur. Default setting it to look for scapegoats rather than take responsibility then build from there.

At OT, Ferguson reined a lot of that nonsense in. He demanded substance, and he eventually got it too. But now, they are back to believing that they are owed success simply because they're Man United. They don't even want to build it now. They want it bought and paid for by an oil state. We have the unedifying sight of ex players/pundits pulling their pants down and bending over, hoping a sheikh will fill the void.

The real problems at OT, and indeed Goodison, is mentality. Mindset. Approach. Attitude. From club to fanbase, it's entitled, lazy and rotten. The fans are actually a big part of the problem, and not the saviours and speakers of truth they believe themselves to be. If anything, both clubs listen far too much to the delusional rantings of their fans. That's resulted in constant changes of manager and a scattergun approach where hundreds of millions are wasted again and again.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/15/manchester-united-had-sights-set-on-title-charge-but-right-now-its-chaos

Another article from their mouth piece.

That picture has a player that has committed a crime in a foreign country and a wife-beating c*nt having to try and defend his actions.

Plus some weird looking conker and a lad that thinks they are c*nts and wants to leave.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:01:24 pm
Fergie? Andy @ allerton? Robs wife?

I'd manage them into fucking oblivion!

Have it!
Yeah, it doesn't help United's cause that the media is populated with sycophants who only tell them what they want to hear rather than what they need to hear.

Even now, when United get media criticism, it's more a case of carrion birds feasting on a carcass. The perpetual chaos at United is manna from heaven for journos looking for clicks.
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 10:01:28 am
They haven't found a manager that imposes a style or dominates teams. Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, Maureen, Ole and ETh go back to defending and hitting teams on the break and relying on percentage football.

Rinse and repeat.
Their problems run much deeper than the manager.
They buy so many bad players and always overpay.
After all that spending, 30M lindelof is their least shit defender and academy player Rashford is their main man on top
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:46:43 pm
Bayern would need to look a lot better than they did on Friday, they where not at all impressive, outplayed for chunks of the game by Leverkusen. Kane was the invisible man 2nd half of that game, did nothing, so hopefully hes well rested at least.

I follow Leverkusen - got loads of brilliant mates that support them and we all meet up every year or so when we go over and they come to Liverpool and they are a really good, well organised team.

I think Bayern will fancy their chances against this Norwich scarf shitstained wank covered piece of vomit when they play them.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:52:15 am
He was all matey with the Glazers until he fell out with them over business. It's always money with Neville, the fucking fraud.
It's the United way. Nobody ever really mentions exactly how they got lumped with the Glazers in the first place. Greedy Ferguson's dispute with former owners Magnier/McManus over racehorse sperm. Don't ever hear the inbred oxygen thief Neville mentioning that particular inconvenient detail.
