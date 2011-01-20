the fucking rat keep repeating about glazer this glazer that. unfortunate their fans have negative braincells and keep believing it. its a fucking cult. the mental gymnastics is amazing



billions spent and still glazers fault? maybe about time glazers do a hit job and silence the rat. and do a PR piece setting the record straight.



think the signs were already not good during pre season fixtures but the fans were all celebrating having mount choosing them over us and getting a propeh ball playing gk that is key to ten hag ball or whatever system he is playing.



i still do hope they come out with a bit more luck in their CL matches and qualify for europa at least. going to be fun seeing them playing on thursdays



anyway long live the glazers



It's all very well them blaming the Glazers for all and sundry, but the Glazers aren't the overriding problem they have. Thing is, like our own cousins across the park, they need a scapegoat. Across the park it's us, Kenwright, the board, Rafa etc.. Pre Moshiri they'd bang on about how they'd be amazing "if only they could spend like Liverpool."At OT it's all on the Glazers "not backing the manager." Thing is, neither club and neither fanbase can see the wood for the trees. The real problems lie with the mentalities of both clubs and both fanbases. Often delusional. Always consumed with entitlement and delusions of grandeur. Default setting it to look for scapegoats rather than take responsibility then build from there.At OT, Ferguson reined a lot of that nonsense in. He demanded substance, and he eventually got it too. But now, they are back to believing that they are owed success simply because they're Man United. They don't even want to build it now. They want it bought and paid for by an oil state. We have the unedifying sight of ex players/pundits pulling their pants down and bending over, hoping a sheikh will fill the void.The real problems at OT, and indeed Goodison, is mentality. Mindset. Approach. Attitude. From club to fanbase, it's entitled, lazy and rotten. The fans are actually a big part of the problem, and not the saviours and speakers of truth they believe themselves to be. If anything, both clubs listen far too much to the delusional rantings of their fans. That's resulted in constant changes of manager and a scattergun approach where hundreds of millions are wasted again and again.