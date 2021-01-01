« previous next »
Offline 4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 02:27:32 am »


Offline rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 02:35:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:00:15 am
I love what they've done with the Clubs infrastructure  ;D

What spend nearky 2 billion quid and have a sex abuse culture ?




Offline Tokyoite

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 02:46:53 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:25:02 am
I'm afraid we may need to merge this thread with the City thread, because from what I've been reading many United supporters intend to support City for the rest of the year
Intend? Most of them never stopped supporting them  ;D
Offline Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 02:47:12 am »
i haven't been in here for quite some time, have they reached 'tenhag out' yet?




Offline Brian Blessed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 03:38:32 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:41:00 am
The longer and slower the decline the better, a quick decline and they bring in a new manager they might eventually get someone who knows what they are doing.

Is there any evidence to support that? The last six managers say no. Its not just player recruitment theyre crap at.
Offline GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 03:52:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:07:22 am
Yeah, im thinking a decent run in the Champions League wont go amiss, if they can get to something like the quarterfinals before they get knocked out to keep him in the job while continuing their current Premier League form that would be perfect.

Oh yeah, that sounds wayyyy better than them losing all their group stage games, sign me up!
Online xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 06:11:14 am »
the fucking rat keep repeating about glazer this glazer that. unfortunate their fans have negative braincells and keep believing it. its a fucking cult. the mental gymnastics is amazing

billions spent and still glazers fault? maybe about time glazers do a hit job and silence the rat. and do a PR piece setting the record straight.

think the signs were already not good during pre season fixtures but the fans were all celebrating having mount choosing them over us and getting a propeh ball playing gk that is key to ten hag ball or whatever system he is playing.

i still do hope they come out with a bit more luck in their CL matches and qualify for europa at least. going to be fun seeing them playing on thursdays

anyway long live the glazers ;D

Online ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 06:47:08 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 12:02:02 am
This is what the scuffy meff is saying ...

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12962731/man-utd-1-3-brighton-erik-ten-hag-insists-his-side-are-not-in-crisis-after-old-trafford-defeat

Neville: Big concern is this wasn't a surprise

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"I've just got back from Old Trafford and you always have to be optimistic pre-match but the most concerning thing is what we ended up watching wasn't a surprise. This wasn't a lack of effort or a group of players not interested. This was a team well-beaten by opponents that were well drilled and knew what they were doing. Simple as that

"Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It's how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They've overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club. It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that reset the tone and culture. Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it."

So I'm assuming the Glazers won all those league titles and the CL and not Fergie


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 07:11:28 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:47:08 am
So I'm assuming the Glazers won all those league titles and the CL and not Fergie

Don't know about that but they're slowly winning my heart.


Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 07:39:40 am »
Has to be said, the Glazers have been there for donkeys, but you can clearly see the difference between them and FSG, an outfit that actually took the time to learn what works and didn't work when it comes to football.

FSG invested in the infrastructure, the academy, the training facilities, got to grips with the DoF side of things, coaches etc. Not only have the Glazers allowed OT to go to wrack and ruin, but their answer to all problems on the pitch is to fire the coach, hire the next guy, and continue to blow wads of money on fees and wages in the hopes something sticks.

In that sense, it IS their fault. It's not that they're not spending money, it's that they keep making the same mistakes because they never seem to learn from them. I guess that's what happens when you walk into a club rules by ORN.



