Has to be said, the Glazers have been there for donkeys, but you can clearly see the difference between them and FSG, an outfit that actually took the time to learn what works and didn't work when it comes to football.



FSG invested in the infrastructure, the academy, the training facilities, got to grips with the DoF side of things, coaches etc. Not only have the Glazers allowed OT to go to wrack and ruin, but their answer to all problems on the pitch is to fire the coach, hire the next guy, and continue to blow wads of money on fees and wages in the hopes something sticks.



In that sense, it IS their fault. It's not that they're not spending money, it's that they keep making the same mistakes because they never seem to learn from them. I guess that's what happens when you walk into a club rules by ORN.