Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 02:27:32 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 02:35:27 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:00:15 am
I love what they've done with the Clubs infrastructure  ;D

What spend nearky 2 billion quid and have a sex abuse culture ?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 02:46:53 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 02:25:02 am
I'm afraid we may need to merge this thread with the City thread, because from what I've been reading many United supporters intend to support City for the rest of the year
Intend? Most of them never stopped supporting them  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 02:47:12 am »
i haven't been in here for quite some time, have they reached 'tenhag out' yet?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 03:38:32 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:41:00 am
The longer and slower the decline the better, a quick decline and they bring in a new manager they might eventually get someone who knows what they are doing.

Is there any evidence to support that? The last six managers say no. Its not just player recruitment theyre crap at.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 03:52:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:07:22 am
Yeah, im thinking a decent run in the Champions League wont go amiss, if they can get to something like the quarterfinals before they get knocked out to keep him in the job while continuing their current Premier League form that would be perfect.

Oh yeah, that sounds wayyyy better than them losing all their group stage games, sign me up!
