I love what they've done with the Clubs infrastructure
I'm afraid we may need to merge this thread with the City thread, because from what I've been reading many United supporters intend to support City for the rest of the year
The longer and slower the decline the better, a quick decline and they bring in a new manager they might eventually get someone who knows what they are doing.
Yeah, im thinking a decent run in the Champions League wont go amiss, if they can get to something like the quarterfinals before they get knocked out to keep him in the job while continuing their current Premier League form that would be perfect.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.97]