7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 10:35:45 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 10:16:46 pm
Popped over to RedCafe earlier. A lad was arguing very earnestly that Salah is hugely overrated due to xG stuff. This poster then suggested Rashford was superior.

One of Uniteds biggest problems is their lack of quality in the Salah category. Some decent players but nothing approaching world class. An indictment of their recruitment.
I read those posts, utter delusion.

Salah has 4 or 5 golden boots, is the ultimate team player, scores, assists, presses and is clutch, other than being injury prone and scoring with his one purple patch during a season, what else does Rashford do.

I'm just waiting for the Mount is better than Szobo or Onana (11 shots faced 8 goals conceded) is better than Alisson posts from the 6 fingered mutants, that'll be fun reading.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 10:36:14 pm
Andeh has had as big of a mare as his ratshit infested team.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm
That united keeper is shite. He cant dive, just falls over in the general direction of the ball.
For a keeper that is good with his feet, when it comes to shot stopping his footwork is completely abysmal. He's fucking nowhere near anything.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
Bet they wish they'd pulled out of the Onana deal now




(That will never stop being funny ;D )
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm
All these predictions of a hammering by Bayern. The mancs will Nick it 1-0. :P
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm
Theyve got some proper shite teams coming up after the Bayern game. Hopefully that will ease the pressure off Seven Haag a bit. Their run from now till December, they should be picking up a decent amount of points. Only hard game is against city.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
Flying Pig is dying. Some hilarious commentary making fun of Yernited however.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_cBbB2tz_o

:lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 10:51:44 pm
I'm sure Flying Pig and Goldbridge and several others were secretly pleased that they could use some of their latest pre-scripted lines, and earn more wonga.

Fair play, they are decent performers offering an entertaining product
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm
Even if they play like they did against Leverkusen last night, Bayern will put 4-5 past Man Utd. They are absolutely shocking ...

I'd suspect that they will play within themselves, aiming for a comfortable win and clean sheet rather than a complete rout.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
I'd suspect that they will play within themselves, aiming for a comfortable win and clean sheet rather than a complete rout.

Man Utd's defence is comical. The likes of Kane, Gnabry, Sane and Musiala will have a field day against them ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 10:59:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
It was Leverkusen who had to do without one of their best players due to the internationals mind, and had another who was playing for Argentina midweek! Bayern dont have any south American players.

but yes, playing Friday night after a break isnt great, and hopefully them now having an extra day before the CL games will help. Not convinced with Bayern though, and Tuchel is a cautious coach, hopefully Kane fancies a hattrick and blows em away  ;D
Yeah - with Tuchel as coach they can easily contrive to draw this.
He loves playing on weaknesses, rather than maximizing strengths (which is fine if you're going up against superior opponents, but not at Bayern, Chelsea etc..)

And when you play on weaknesses, you can only really be as good as your opponent.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm
It was Leverkusen who had to do without one of their best players due to the internationals mind, and had another who was playing for Argentina midweek! Bayern dont have any south American players.

but yes, playing Friday night after a break isnt great, and hopefully them now having an extra day before the CL games will help. Not convinced with Bayern though, and Tuchel is a cautious coach, hopefully Kane fancies a hattrick and blows em away  ;D

Isn't that a contradiction? They played poorly after a break but will play better because they have an extra day's break?
 :o
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 11:02:56 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
Isn't that a contradiction? They played poorly after a break but will play better because they have an extra day's break?
 :o
Think Dim means an extra day compared to United mate, but yeah - I see what you did there. ;D

Hopefully, they are also responsible for a "break"... ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
The longer they keep the overrated ouef in charge the better.

Hes basically a shit Frank De Boer.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm
They're turning on the best DM in the world now :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 11:27:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
Flying Pig is dying. Some hilarious commentary making fun of Yernited however.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_cBbB2tz_o

:lmao
That lad's head will explode! ;D
https://youtu.be/5_cBbB2tz_o?si=aiWa6XMd8ehrYFN_&t=692

He's on the brink of crying, and Onana - wtf!? ;D
At this point, any shot on goal goes in.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:46:55 pm
Theyve got some proper shite teams coming up after the Bayern game. Hopefully that will ease the pressure off Seven Haag a bit. Their run from now till December, they should be picking up a decent amount of points. Only hard game is against city.
No, I hope they lose all except the city game. I hope seven Haag gets sacked ASAP. the replacement will also fail with this crap, Frankenstein team. Wanting a manager to keep his because hes rubbish, but Kees it by winning games does not make sense.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 11:41:04 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
No, I hope they lose all except the city game. I hope seven Haag gets sacked ASAP. the replacement will also fail with this crap, Frankenstein team. Wanting a manager to keep his because hes rubbish, but Kees it by winning games does not make sense.

It's the same shite every season, you'd think by now they'd have learned this is the real united way and Ferguson was the anomaly
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 04:58:27 pm
They've tried the Fergie recommendation
The wise old head
The special one who "guarantees" trophies
The club legend (ish)
The guy who taught Klopp everything
The next big thing

Who's left

Am I the only one who read this to the tune of Tubthumping?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm
No, I hope they lose all except the city game. I hope seven Haag gets sacked ASAP. the replacement will also fail with this crap, Frankenstein team. Wanting a manager to keep his because hes rubbish, but Kees it by winning games does not make sense.

A million times this, been saying it for years, the chaotic manager flips just make them worse and worse, just let it happen and enjoy!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1300 on: Today at 12:02:02 am
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm
Gary Neville, what you saying??
This is what the scuffy meff is saying ...

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12962731/man-utd-1-3-brighton-erik-ten-hag-insists-his-side-are-not-in-crisis-after-old-trafford-defeat

Neville: Big concern is this wasn't a surprise

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville:

"I've just got back from Old Trafford and you always have to be optimistic pre-match but the most concerning thing is what we ended up watching wasn't a surprise. This wasn't a lack of effort or a group of players not interested. This was a team well-beaten by opponents that were well drilled and knew what they were doing. Simple as that

"Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It's how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They've overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch. They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club. It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that reset the tone and culture. Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it."
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #1301 on: Today at 12:03:00 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
Flying Pig is dying. Some hilarious commentary making fun of Yernited however.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_cBbB2tz_o

:lmao
Child in an adults body.
