Popped over to RedCafe earlier. A lad was arguing very earnestly that Salah is hugely overrated due to xG stuff. This poster then suggested Rashford was superior.
One of Uniteds biggest problems is their lack of quality in the Salah category. Some decent players but nothing approaching world class. An indictment of their recruitment.
I read those posts, utter delusion.
Salah has 4 or 5 golden boots, is the ultimate team player, scores, assists, presses and is clutch, other than being injury prone and scoring with his one purple patch during a season, what else does Rashford do.
I'm just waiting for the Mount is better than Szobo or Onana (11 shots faced 8 goals conceded) is better than Alisson posts from the 6 fingered mutants, that'll be fun reading.