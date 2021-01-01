« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 59945 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 07:40:29 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:13:57 pm
"Is the adversity faced by ETH unprecedented?"

That is the name of a thread on Red Cafe.  :lmao

They are clutching at straws bad now.
;D


Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 07:48:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:17:24 pm
They have a thread titled "Liverpool are a mess"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Absolute weirdos. Theyve been in a mess for years, the debacles over the last year or so an few months have added to it.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 07:48:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Ten Hag had a great run in the CL with a good group of players with a good attitude.
In the final reckoning they folded mentally against Spurs. The team was broken up, and those who moved on havent really stood out as world class players.
He got the United gig on the back of that. Looks like the pressure at OT is causing him to fold.
Ten Hag - like Potter, Espirito Santo, De Zerbi and co, benefitted from a system ran by DoFs/SDs and a good structure behind them- with players ready-made for that system just coming in every transfer window. The club just need their signature.

When they are tasked to run everything or they don't gel with the powers in their new surroundings... that's when it falls apart.

United supporters now want De Zerbi. ;D
They never learn...
Instead of doing that- DO WHAT BRIGHTON'S DOING BEHIND THE SCENES! De Zerbi will be another Potter/Santo!

United... their problem is the players they recruit, and the competitive structures within the club- they don't support each other, they fight against each other. The club's, supporters' and players' attitudes are rotten and decaying.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:02:48 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 07:52:28 pm »
Ere's Andeh

Apparentleh Erik asnt been backed properleh.
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:55 pm by Flaccido Dongingo »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,302
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 07:54:11 pm »
Darren Fletcher is still the Technical Director of Manchester United.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,155
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 07:54:23 pm »
Something is not right at Yernited.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,063
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 07:54:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:25:08 pm
Neville will be on MNF crying about the Glazers and demanding they spend another £250m, despite spending £400m in 15 months.

It won't wash. United today fielded a team that cost £347m. Brighton's cost £17m. They were undone by a goal from Danny Welbeck, a United reject who has a 1 in 5 scoring record since leaving United. He is now 32. The other scorer alongside him is Pascal Gross, also 32.  Adam lallana was also on the pitch, 35, and another ex Liverpool player, James Milner, 37 came on after 77 minutes. So, the manager, De Zerbi, had a team that outplayed and out-scored his counterpart despite his team costing 1/20th of 10 Hag's and containing a bunch of old men in the middle.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:54:11 pm
Darren Fletcher is still the Technical Director of Manchester United.
Figures. That's why the players they sign are crap, with 90's attitudes! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,995
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 08:05:11 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:27:49 pm
Martinez positioning for all 3 goals today was absolutely world class
Don't blame the butcher.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 08:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:59:49 pm
This'll be their 11th year without a title challenge. Doesn't time fly when you're having fun.
Yep. Can't believe it'd be like 1990 - 2001, or 1999 - 2010! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:11:30 pm
Still doesn't have a club. An emotional return on the cards?
With a 500k p/w pay-packet?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,806
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 08:10:40 pm »
these are gonna get a very very bad bumming off bayern. 6,7 or 8 nil.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:28 pm
Ere's Andeh

Apparentleh Erik asnt been backed properleh.
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf

So is Hojlund a second-rate player, Andy?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 08:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:30:00 pm
They'll try and get whomsoever the media say is the flavour of the month, because they love being popula and doing the popular thing.

They'll try and wave a wedge in front of De Zerbi or Ange
Ange will never go for them. He's a Liverpool fan through and through. He even made fun of United in a Liverpool fan sort of way, in his last match out against them.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,694
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 08:26:03 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:14:02 pm
Ange will never go for them. He's a Liverpool fan through and through. He even made fun of United in a Liverpool fan sort of way, in his last match out against them.
That's good if true, but I bet they'll try if De Zerbi knocks them back.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,833
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 08:33:39 pm »
That Harry Maquire player/Manager is a belter.
Fucking hell it's hilarious. Whoever came up wit that is a fucken genius, honest to fuck hahahahahahahah
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 08:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:10:40 pm
these are gonna get a very very bad bumming off bayern. 6,7 or 8 nil.

We'll have less of that, there's only one team that dishes out the 7 nil bummings to the mancs
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,833
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:28 pm
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf
If I didn't know from back in the day that Andeh is a real match going fan I'd have thought that entire set up was just a massive piss take.
The shite coming out of them about the manager not getting backed.
And wtf is with the huge table and tiny telly?
What a parody.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 09:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:28 pm
Ere's Andeh

Apparentleh Erik asnt been backed properleh.
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf

The only best thing out of Scotland was 007, Sean Connery ;D

Thick twat must have forgotten where their 2 greatest managers came from
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 09:01:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
  • Sound
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 09:32:40 pm »
Shower of inbred shit c*nts, ye shite
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,146
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 09:34:00 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:48:25 pm
Ten Hag - like Potter, Espirito Santo, De Zerbi and co, benefitted from a system ran by DoFs/SDs and a good structure behind them- with players ready-made for that system just coming in every transfer window. The club just need their signature.

When they are tasked to run everything or they don't gel with the powers in their new surroundings... that's when it falls apart.

United supporters now want De Zerbi. ;D
They never learn...
Instead of doing that- DO WHAT BRIGHTON'S DOING BEHIND THE SCENES! De Zerbi will be another Potter/Santo!

United... their problem is the players they recruit, and the competitive structures within the club- they don't support each other, they fight against each other. The club's, supporters' and players' attitudes are rotten and decaying.

The biggest issue getting in their way is the same one as Everton, it is the fanbase, united need to be strong enough to recognise that they need to overhaul their entire structure and can't just spend their way out of trouble no matter how often they try to do so, but their fickle fanbase would be staging sit-ins and other protests in a sea of norwich scarves.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 09:41:46 pm »
Don't think we'll see the mauling we're all hoping for against Bayern. Perhaps only a 7-0

They'll regroup and keep it tight and try and nick a goal.(possibly 7-1 in the end)
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,511
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 09:46:43 pm »
Bayern would need to look a lot better than they did on Friday, they where not at all impressive, outplayed for chunks of the game by Leverkusen. Kane was the invisible man 2nd half of that game, did nothing, so hopefully hes well rested at least.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 09:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:46:43 pm
Bayern would need to look a lot better than they did on Friday, they where not at all impressive, outplayed for chunks of the game by Leverkusen. Kane was the invisible man 2nd half of that game, did nothing, so hopefully hes well rested at least.
They also had internationals on duty though mate?
They'll look way better when this match comes around. I mean look at what a match on the other side of the world did to Mac.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,146
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 09:51:54 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:41:46 pm
Don't think we'll see the mauling we're all hoping for against Bayern. Perhaps only a 7-0

They'll regroup and keep it tight and try and nick a goal.(possibly 7-1 in the end)
And what will happen in the second half?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,079
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 09:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:46:43 pm
Bayern would need to look a lot better than they did on Friday, they where not at all impressive, outplayed for chunks of the game by Leverkusen. Kane was the invisible man 2nd half of that game, did nothing, so hopefully hes well rested at least.

Even if they play like they did against Leverkusen last night, Bayern will put 4-5 past Man Utd. They are absolutely shocking ...
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,234
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 10:00:41 pm »
ahaha Had stuff to do after out game just come in and checked this  ;D

The Seagulls rock up to OT, make 6 changes and casually win strolling away. The mickeys been taken out behind the woodshed and put out of its misery. Pure derision. 7h the conehead clone is for the chopper already if this keeps up much longer. Damn we hardly knew ya bud.


Seriously the only real talent they have is packed inside the heads of aging formers and they can all only do a decant half at the most at the level. Bruno might qualify as a decent not great player but his antics and demeanour must have his teammates dreaming of filling him in rather than playing with him or for him. Rashford had a little spell a year or two ago and flashes talent now and again but hes pretty meh almost all the time, albeit he feeds kids which is nice.  They are down to playing a basic hatchet man league 2 style in the hopes of just scaring the oppo into losing. Sideshow bob all over again what is it with that hairdo anyway?

Unreal crap team. Its great.





Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 10:05:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:51:54 pm
And what will happen in the second half?
;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,382
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 10:09:28 pm »
That Flying Pig boy is going to have a heart attack by the end of the season. I hope his mum knows he is still the basement when the ambulance arrives.
Logged

Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 10:11:30 pm »
Gary Neville, what you saying??
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,300
  • Indefatigability
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 10:16:46 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:13:57 pm
"Is the adversity faced by ETH unprecedented?"

That is the name of a thread on Red Cafe.  :lmao

They are clutching at straws bad now.
Popped over to RedCafe earlier. A lad was arguing very earnestly that Salah is hugely overrated due to xG stuff. This poster then suggested Rashford was superior.

One of Uniteds biggest problems is their lack of quality in the Salah category. Some decent players but nothing approaching world class. An indictment of their recruitment.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,511
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 10:20:42 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:48:54 pm
They also had internationals on duty though mate?
They'll look way better when this match comes around. I mean look at what a match on the other side of the world did to Mac.

It was Leverkusen who had to do without one of their best players due to the internationals mind, and had another who was playing for Argentina midweek! Bayern dont have any south American players.

but yes, playing Friday night after a break isnt great, and hopefully them now having an extra day before the CL games will help. Not convinced with Bayern though, and Tuchel is a cautious coach, hopefully Kane fancies a hattrick and blows em away  ;D
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,961
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 10:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:28 pm
Ere's Andeh

Apparentleh Erik asnt been backed properleh.
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf

Wow, he really is thick isn't he?
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,397
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 10:29:18 pm »
Just watched their match vs Brighton. Brighton controlled the game totally. Utter humiliation again
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 10:30:28 pm »
That united keeper is shite. He cant dive, just falls over in the general direction of the ball.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,706
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 10:30:47 pm »
That Hannibal celebrating like he's just scored a winner rather than a consolation ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • Hates Poodles
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 10:30:51 pm »
That keeper is dog shit.

Wonderful.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 