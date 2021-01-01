Ten Hag had a great run in the CL with a good group of players with a good attitude.

In the final reckoning they folded mentally against Spurs. The team was broken up, and those who moved on havent really stood out as world class players.

He got the United gig on the back of that. Looks like the pressure at OT is causing him to fold.



Ten Hag - like Potter, Espirito Santo, De Zerbi and co, benefitted from a system ran by DoFs/SDs and a good structure behind them- with players ready-made for that system just coming in every transfer window. The club just need their signature.When they are tasked to run everything or they don't gel with the powers in their new surroundings... that's when it falls apart.United supporters now want De Zerbi.They never learn...Instead of doing that- DO WHAT BRIGHTON'S DOING BEHIND THE SCENES! De Zerbi will be another Potter/Santo!United... their problem is the players they recruit, and the competitive structures within the club- they don't support each other, they fight against each other. The club's, supporters' and players' attitudes are rotten and decaying.