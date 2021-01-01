« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 59214 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,846
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 07:40:29 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:13:57 pm
"Is the adversity faced by ETH unprecedented?"

That is the name of a thread on Red Cafe.  :lmao

They are clutching at straws bad now.
;D


Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 07:48:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:17:24 pm
They have a thread titled "Liverpool are a mess"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Absolute weirdos. Theyve been in a mess for years, the debacles over the last year or so an few months have added to it.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,846
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 07:48:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Ten Hag had a great run in the CL with a good group of players with a good attitude.
In the final reckoning they folded mentally against Spurs. The team was broken up, and those who moved on havent really stood out as world class players.
He got the United gig on the back of that. Looks like the pressure at OT is causing him to fold.
Ten Hag - like Potter, Espirito Santo, De Zerbi and co, benefitted from a system ran by DoFs/SDs and a good structure behind them- with players ready-made for that system just coming in every transfer window. The club just need their signature.

When they are tasked to run everything or they don't gel with the powers in their new surroundings... that's when it falls apart.

United supporters now want De Zerbi. ;D
They never learn...
Instead of doing that- DO WHAT BRIGHTON'S DOING BEHIND THE SCENES! De Zerbi will be another Potter/Santo!

United... their problem is the players they recruit, and the competitive structures within the club- they don't support each other, they fight against each other. The club's, supporters' and players' attitudes are rotten and decaying.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:02:48 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 07:52:28 pm »
Ere's Andeh

Apparentleh Erik asnt been backed properleh.
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:55 pm by Flaccido Dongingo »
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,302
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 07:54:11 pm »
Darren Fletcher is still the Technical Director of Manchester United.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,155
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 07:54:23 pm »
Something is not right at Yernited.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,063
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 07:54:59 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:25:08 pm
Neville will be on MNF crying about the Glazers and demanding they spend another £250m, despite spending £400m in 15 months.

It won't wash. United today fielded a team that cost £347m. Brighton's cost £17m. They were undone by a goal from Danny Welbeck, a United reject who has a 1 in 5 scoring record since leaving United. He is now 32. The other scorer alongside him is Pascal Gross, also 32.  Adam lallana was also on the pitch, 35, and another ex Liverpool player, James Milner, 37 came on after 77 minutes. So, the manager, De Zerbi, had a team that outplayed and out-scored his counterpart despite his team costing 1/20th of 10 Hag's and containing a bunch of old men in the middle.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,846
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:54:11 pm
Darren Fletcher is still the Technical Director of Manchester United.
Figures. That's why the players they sign are crap, with 90's attitudes! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,994
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 08:05:11 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:27:49 pm
Martinez positioning for all 3 goals today was absolutely world class
Don't blame the butcher.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,846
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 08:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:59:49 pm
This'll be their 11th year without a title challenge. Doesn't time fly when you're having fun.
Yep. Can't believe it'd be like 1990 - 2001, or 1999 - 2010! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,846
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 08:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:11:30 pm
Still doesn't have a club. An emotional return on the cards?
With a 500k p/w pay-packet?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,806
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 08:10:40 pm »
these are gonna get a very very bad bumming off bayern. 6,7 or 8 nil.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 08:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:28 pm
Ere's Andeh

Apparentleh Erik asnt been backed properleh.
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf

So is Hojlund a second-rate player, Andy?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,846
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 08:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:30:00 pm
They'll try and get whomsoever the media say is the flavour of the month, because they love being popula and doing the popular thing.

They'll try and wave a wedge in front of De Zerbi or Ange
Ange will never go for them. He's a Liverpool fan through and through. He even made fun of United in a Liverpool fan sort of way, in his last match out against them.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,692
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 08:26:03 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:14:02 pm
Ange will never go for them. He's a Liverpool fan through and through. He even made fun of United in a Liverpool fan sort of way, in his last match out against them.
That's good if true, but I bet they'll try if De Zerbi knocks them back.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,830
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 08:33:39 pm »
That Harry Maquire player/Manager is a belter.
Fucking hell it's hilarious. Whoever came up wit that is a fucken genius, honest to fuck hahahahahahahah
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 08:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 08:10:40 pm
these are gonna get a very very bad bumming off bayern. 6,7 or 8 nil.

We'll have less of that, there's only one team that dishes out the 7 nil bummings to the mancs
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,830
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:28 pm
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf
If I didn't know from back in the day that Andeh is a real match going fan I'd have thought that entire set up was just a massive piss take.
The shite coming out of them about the manager not getting backed.
And wtf is with the huge table and tiny telly?
What a parody.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 09:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:52:28 pm
Ere's Andeh

Apparentleh Erik asnt been backed properleh.
https://youtu.be/i2SecCWBBRQ?si=Na2Vk1lTFXjKpSUf

The only best thing out of Scotland was 007, Sean Connery ;D

Thick twat must have forgotten where their 2 greatest managers came from
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 