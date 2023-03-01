Bayern should paste them if they are any good at all.
Harry Kane will be wanking himself silly at the thought of playing against them.
I rarely experience a bigger joy in life than Utd having a shite manager. Beautiful.
Glazers see pics like that and their first thought is Kerching since most of the idiots will have bought them from their own club shop.
The UK media will have a tough time deciding who to support: Kane or Man U?
Were their fans genuinely buying green and gold scarves from their club shop in order to protest against the Glazers? They can't be that stupid? Though I understand we're talking about Man Utd fans here.
They've tried the Fergie recommendationThe wise old headThe special one who "guarantees" trophiesThe club legend (ish)The guy who taught Klopp everythingThe next big thingWho's left
"Is the adversity faced by ETH unprecedented?" That is the name of a thread on Red Cafe. They are clutching at straws bad now.
Erik Ten Hag, we want you to stay!
Were they actually singing "We want out Money Back" en masse, near the end?
Ten Hag had a great run in the CL with a good group of players with a good attitude. In the final reckoning they folded mentally against Spurs. The team was broken up, and those who moved on havent really stood out as world class players. He got the United gig on the back of that. Looks like the pressure at OT is causing him to fold.
It was Brighton fans singing we want our ball back
I may have missed it but is there a condom head pic of Seven Tag like there has been with every one of the fatheads who have had the job since Ferguson?
