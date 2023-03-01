« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 57242 times)

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 05:20:06 pm »
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,147
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 05:20:11 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 05:09:36 pm
Bayern should paste them if they are any good at all.
Harry Kane will be wanking himself silly at the thought of playing against them.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,145
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 05:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 05:20:06 pm


Glazers see pics like that and their first thought is Kerching since most of the idiots will have bought them from their own club shop.  ;D
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 05:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Harry Kane will be wanking himself silly at the thought of playing against them.
Not an image I wanted before tea
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 05:21:25 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 05:10:30 pm
I rarely experience a bigger joy in life than Utd having a shite manager. Beautiful.

Reminds me of the David Moyes days. They were a traveling circus. Getting close to that here.

The trepidation of the Munich fixture must be extreme. 
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
  • @tharris113
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 05:21:51 pm »
Bold strategy to sign a keeper who doesn't save anything.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,611
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 05:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:21:14 pm
Glazers see pics like that and their first thought is Kerching since most of the idiots will have bought them from their own club shop.  ;D

Were their fans genuinely buying green and gold scarves from their club shop in order to protest against the Glazers? They can't be that stupid? Though I understand we're talking about Man Utd fans here.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,681
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 05:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:20:11 pm
Harry Kane will be wanking himself silly at the thought of playing against them.
The UK media will have a tough time deciding who to support: Kane or Man U?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 05:23:30 pm »
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:21:14 pm
Glazers see pics like that and their first thought is Kerching since most of the idiots will have bought them from their own club shop.  ;D
:lmao :lmao

True though.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 05:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:23:01 pm
The UK media will have a tough time deciding who to support: Kane or Man U?
Kane plays for their precious England, it's a no-brainer.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,147
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 05:25:28 pm »
 ;)
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,145
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 05:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:23:00 pm
Were their fans genuinely buying green and gold scarves from their club shop in order to protest against the Glazers? They can't be that stupid? Though I understand we're talking about Man Utd fans here.

Certainly been widely reported in the past that they sell the norwich scarves there and it would certainly be the easiest place for most of them to buy them.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 05:26:50 pm »
ETH will get it right eventually, hes got the look of greatness about him, they just need to get behind him, id give him a new bumper contract.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 05:28:12 pm »
I didnt watch their game, but if i did, id have been thinking, theyre crying out for a sancho here.
Logged

Online Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 980
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 05:28:22 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:58:27 pm
They've tried the Fergie recommendation
The wise old head
The special one who "guarantees" trophies
The club legend (ish)
The guy who taught Klopp everything
The next big thing

Who's left
This c*nt!



Matt Busby went back McGuiness got sacked...70-71.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 05:30:53 pm »
Imagine what Ferguson would say if he brought on a youngster, who then scored a late consolation at 3-0 down and celebrated it? Rubbish mentality that
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 05:31:12 pm »
Were they actually singing "We want out Money Back" en masse, near the end?
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 05:33:19 pm »
Ten Hag had a great run in the CL with a good group of players with a good attitude.
In the final reckoning they folded mentally against Spurs. The team was broken up, and those who moved on havent really stood out as world class players.
He got the United gig on the back of that. Looks like the pressure at OT is causing him to fold.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 05:34:24 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:13:57 pm
"Is the adversity faced by ETH unprecedented?"

That is the name of a thread on Red Cafe.  :lmao

They are clutching at straws bad now.

hahahaha

They already have a "would you sack 7hag thread"
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,146
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm »

Doesn't even need the condom
« Last Edit: Today at 05:36:49 pm by vivabobbygraham »
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,754
  • Cool as
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 05:36:00 pm »
Shit on a stick.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 05:36:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:18:49 am
Erik Ten Hag, we want you to stay!
I meant it :D
Logged

Online Mozology

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,095
  • FSG, spend some fucking money, miserable bastards
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 05:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:31:12 pm
Were they actually singing "We want out Money Back" en masse, near the end?

It was Brighton fans singing we want our ball back  ;D
Logged

Online Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,625
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 05:37:13 pm »
Give it Gigseh.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 05:37:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:33:19 pm
Ten Hag had a great run in the CL with a good group of players with a good attitude.
In the final reckoning they folded mentally against Spurs. The team was broken up, and those who moved on havent really stood out as world class players.
He got the United gig on the back of that. Looks like the pressure at OT is causing him to fold.
At Ajax he was managing unproven kids. The difference at United or any big club is that he has to manage big egos which he's shit at.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:45:58 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,832
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 05:38:54 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:58:27 pm
They've tried the Fergie recommendation
The wise old head
The special one who "guarantees" trophies
The club legend (ish)
The guy who taught Klopp everything
The next big thing

Who's left

I was trying to think who you meant by the one who taught Klopp everything but got it in the end. I was gutted they sacked Ole but Rangnick really carried the fun on didn't he, they continued hitting new lows every week
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,611
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 05:40:29 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:58:27 pm
They've tried the Fergie recommendation
The wise old head
The special one who "guarantees" trophies
The club legend (ish)
The guy who taught Klopp everything
The next big thing

Who's left

Ten Hag was 'The Magician' wasn't he?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 05:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:31:12 pm
Were they actually singing "We want out Money Back" en masse, near the end?

Sounded more like 'We want our Ole back' to me.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 05:50:39 pm »
I may have missed it but is there a condom head pic of Seven Tag like there has been with every one of the fatheads who have had the job since Ferguson?
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 05:53:12 pm »
Redcafe Meltdown Thread would be appropriate.

Whoppers.  :moon
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,338
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1191 on: Today at 05:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 05:37:11 pm
It was Brighton fans singing we want our ball back  ;D

Well it shows how shite their support is that I genuinely thought they might be chanting that.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,638
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1192 on: Today at 05:56:08 pm »
He's changing the culture alright.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,681
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1193 on: Today at 05:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 05:50:39 pm
I may have missed it but is there a condom head pic of Seven Tag like there has been with every one of the fatheads who have had the job since Ferguson?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1194 on: Today at 05:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:56:58 pm


I thang yew. A RAWK tradition that  ;D
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,147
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1195 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm »
 ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 