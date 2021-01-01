« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 54724 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,277
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 02:40:46 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 02:26:26 pm
I remember a post on here a few years back - maybe from rob1966 - which mentioned that before Ferguson they'd been the rich also rans who'd only been notable during the Busby years and he suspected they'd go back to being the same afterwards.  Pretty prescient so far.  You'd think with that much money eventually they'll get it right but they're making a good showing of how not to for the moment.

Yeah, they went 25 years without winning the title [we didn't half mock them over it at the time too].

 Ferguson was a match away from getting fired during the 89/90 season, United had an appalling start to that season [including getting hammered 5-1 at City] United eventually recovered to finish 13th, the FA cup run saved Ferguson from getting fired, that was the first trophy United won in the Ferguson era.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,766
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 02:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:40:46 pm
Yeah, they went 25 years without winning the title [we didn't half mock them over it at the time too].

 Ferguson was a match away from getting fired during the 89/90 season, United had an appalling start to that season [including getting hammered 5-1 at City] United eventually recovered to finish 13th, the FA cup run saved Ferguson from getting fired, that was the first trophy United won in the Ferguson era.

Think Rob has spoken about being there before too but when we beat them in 92 to confirm Leeds as champions it was hilarious. Have you ever seen United win the Leagueyoull never win the league, you lost the league on MerseysideI can see why they rubbed our noses in it so much when they did start winning it, the twats.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 02:26:26 pm
I remember a post on here a few years back - maybe from rob1966 - which mentioned that before Ferguson they'd been the rich also rans who'd only been notable during the Busby years and he suspected they'd go back to being the same afterwards.  Pretty prescient so far.  You'd think with that much money eventually they'll get it right but they're making a good showing of how not to for the moment.

I recall being laughed out of the staff room at work the day Ferguson retired for telling a couple of Manc fans that they'd drop like a stone now that he's leaving. Laughed their heads off they did.

Admittedly, I thought they'd have had a few bottom half finishes by now but I do like to remind them how wrong they were when I see them now.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,126
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 03:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 01:54:24 pm

I want them to get destroyed in every single game (unless it helps us) and end up in Division 2

The only exceptions to this for me would be when they are playing somebody where a draw works out better, although as the recent Arsenal game shows, managing to lose in injury time is a hilarious alternative to a more helpful draw.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,067
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 03:39:22 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Yesterday at 02:40:02 pm
Get it in while you can mate... just in case!

I'm going to ;D

This is the mate who missed the 5-0 at OT as he was in a coma (seriously). I went to visit him in hospital once he was well enough to talk and have visitors and we had a bit of a joke about it, called him a twat and stuff for being out of it/messed about saying I'd missed the chance to slaughter him, he was saying he was glad he was and stuff. After the 7-0 he said "wish I'd been in a fucking coma for that" ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,137
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 03:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:03:21 pm
Obviously. Why would we want them to win?

Just to give them some false hope I guess. The mocking is sweeter when they think they're good.
There was a point under ole that they were contemplating how good winning the league would be.  Watching it crash down was joyful.

On the other hand , I'd happily take them losing every week :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,159
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:39:22 pm
I'm going to ;D

This is the mate who missed the 5-0 at OT as he was in a coma (seriously). I went to visit him in hospital once he was well enough to talk and have visitors and we had a bit of a joke about it, called him a twat and stuff for being out of it/messed about saying I'd missed the chance to slaughter him, he was saying he was glad he was and stuff. After the 7-0 he said "wish I'd been in a fucking coma for that" ;D

That's a reasonably good sense of humo(u)r from a United supporter, to be fair... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,067
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 05:28:31 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm
That's a reasonably good sense of humo(u)r from a United supporter, to be fair... :D

His Ma is Scouse ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,159
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 06:43:59 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:39:22 pm
I'm going to ;D

This is the mate who missed the 5-0 at OT as he was in a coma (seriously). I went to visit him in hospital once he was well enough to talk and have visitors and we had a bit of a joke about it, called him a twat and stuff for being out of it/messed about saying I'd missed the chance to slaughter him, he was saying he was glad he was and stuff. After the 7-0 he said "wish I'd been in a fucking coma for that" ;D

LFC is good like that, though.  Just like players visiting kids' hospitals, or giving a grand day out at Anfield for a disabled fan, because your mate missed the 5-0 drubbing because of his coma, Liverpool kindly arranged another, even better drubbing for him to watch and feel a part of. :D

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm »
Is it just me or does every single manager who enforces strict discipline in the dressing room end up making his team worse? Turns out you really don't help people like Sancho fulfil his potential if you try to rule them with an iron fist.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 07:23:38 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm
Is it just me or does every single manager who enforces strict discipline in the dressing room end up making his team worse? Turns out you really don't help people like Sancho fulfil his potential if you try to rule them with an iron fist.

Or announce to the world that one of your players is having mental health issues.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 07:35:50 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 07:21:15 pm
Is it just me or does every single manager who enforces strict discipline in the dressing room end up making his team worse? Turns out you really don't help people like Sancho fulfil his potential if you try to rule them with an iron fist.
Depends on weeding out the genuine bad eggs first really, was one of the best things Houllier done here when he arrived.
Logged
AHA!

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,159
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 07:46:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:23:38 pm
Or announce to the world that one of your players is having mental health issues.

Which isn't strict discipline, it's strict dick-headedness...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 07:58:22 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:35:50 pm
Depends on weeding out the genuine bad eggs first really, was one of the best things Houllier done here when he arrived.

Only then Houllier bought his own batch of bad eggs to replace them with.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,067
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 08:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:58:45 pm
LFC is good like that, though.  Just like players visiting kids' hospitals, or giving a grand day out at Anfield for a disabled fan, because your mate missed the 5-0 drubbing because of his coma, Liverpool kindly arranged another, even better drubbing for him to watch and feel a part of. :D



;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,958
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:58:22 pm
Only then Houllier bought his own batch of bad eggs to replace them with.

El Hadji Diouf?
Nicolas Anelka?

But then again, his good signings probably outweighed his mistakes. Some exceptional names in there:-

Sami Hyypia, Stephane Henchoz, Sander Westerveld, Didi Hamann, Gary McAllister, Markus Babbel, Nick Barmby, Christian Ziege, Jari Litmanen, John Arne Riise, Steve Finnan, Harry Kewell.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 11:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm
El Hadji Diouf?
Nicolas Anelka?

But then again, his good signings probably outweighed his mistakes. Some exceptional names in there:-

Sami Hyypia, Stephane Henchoz, Sander Westerveld, Didi Hamann, Gary McAllister, Markus Babbel, Nick Barmby, Christian Ziege, Jari Litmanen, John Arne Riise, Steve Finnan, Harry Kewell.

You cannot put Anelka in the same bracket as that horrible bastard, one of our biggest mistakes was not getting him on a long contract at the end of his loan, fucking criminal it was.

Proper had our pants pulled down.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,481
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm »
Whew... [gasps for breath]... just dug myself out of a mountain of popcorn... what's happening, guys?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,022
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm
El Hadji Diouf?
Nicolas Anelka?

But then again, his good signings probably outweighed his mistakes. Some exceptional names in there:-

Sami Hyypia, Stephane Henchoz, Sander Westerveld, Didi Hamann, Gary McAllister, Markus Babbel, Nick Barmby, Christian Ziege, Jari Litmanen, John Arne Riise, Steve Finnan, Harry Kewell.

Harry Kewell? The man who made a habit of skipping finals?

I was thinking more of the likes of Cheryou, who might not have been a "bad egg" in the way Diouf was, but clearly wasn't cut out to take us to the next level either. Plus the idiocy of letting Houllier buy Cisse right before they fucking FIRED him. I seem to remember Cisse pushed his pregnant wife down the stairs?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,440
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:39:22 pm
I'm going to ;D

This is the mate who missed the 5-0 at OT as he was in a coma (seriously). I went to visit him in hospital once he was well enough to talk and have visitors and we had a bit of a joke about it, called him a twat and stuff for being out of it/messed about saying I'd missed the chance to slaughter him, he was saying he was glad he was and stuff. After the 7-0 he said "wish I'd been in a fucking coma for that" ;D
United's defence were in a collective coma for that one
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 12:47:11 am »
Love how sensitive some of these lot are. I saw an article posted on reddit of the hag saying Antony is disappointed he isn't playing but he's doing ok. So I said why can't he just say no comment? Will look like a a massive c*nt if/when Antony is proven to be guilty. So many of them came after me for that, love it  ;D
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,958
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 01:27:34 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:58:22 pm
Only then Houllier bought his own batch of bad eggs to replace them with.

The bad eggs only came after he got a dickie ticker  his judgement never seemed quite 100% after his heart attack. God rest his soul, that man loved the club.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 01:31:34 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:27:34 am
The bad eggs only came after he got a dickie ticker  his judgement never seemed quite 100% after his heart attack. God rest his soul, that man loved the club.

He really did, took me a while to warm to him as I felt that they did Evans dirty.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,490
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 01:39:26 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:27:34 am
The bad eggs only came after he got a dickie ticker  his judgement never seemed quite 100% after his heart attack. God rest his soul, that man loved the club.

absolutely.

Ged was a great man, and a Liverpool man (club AND city) through and through, that cup treble season is one of the absolute most fun seasons Ive enjoyed in all sport.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 01:46:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:26 am
absolutely.

Ged was a great man, and a Liverpool man (club AND city) through and through, that cup treble season is one of the absolute most fun seasons Ive enjoyed in all sport.

Great end to the season that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,227
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 02:05:03 am »
I really liked Houllier as well.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 02:38:15 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:26 am
absolutely.

Ged was a great man, and a Liverpool man (club AND city) through and through, that cup treble season is one of the absolute most fun seasons Ive enjoyed in all sport.

Yeah loved Gerard too, but in my opinion probably outstayed his welcome which made me think less of him at the time. But time heal all wounds as they say.

Started well in that 2002/03 season and then we went on a mad winless run from November to near February(IIRC) and it never really was the same until his departure.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:41:40 am by Garlicbread »
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 03:00:49 am »
If Houllier's 'bad eggs' where Diouf, Cisse and Cheyrou then he didn't really replace the ones he got rid of with his own.

Diouf had a Worldy World Cup and no real issues before we signed him, just ended up being a c*nt.
Cheyrou, while not good enough overall, wasn't trouble, and scored one of the best goals of the Houllier era away at Chelsea.
Cisse had signed quite a while before that summer from what I remember, so the deal was done well before the decision to sack houllier. Don't remember him throwing his wife down the stairs?
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 03:23:27 am »
Thought Ten Haag was fairly level headed guy until the last couple of weeks. See his desperate and pathetic post match comments after Arsenal and boasting hes turning the bad culture of the club around. Meanwhile, while hes on this moral crusade, hes giving all his support behind Greenwood and Antony.

He can do one like the rest of those reprehensible sad sacks.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,873
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 03:30:18 am »
Saw some shit YouTube channel of theirs recommend with a video praising Ten Haag for taking the hard line with Sancho, "Ten Haags authority is what we need", hahaha, he's actually being praised for bombing out an £80m footballer on £350k per week, he should really be using some man management ability to motivate Sancho, enhance his confidence and try and coach him into being an effective member of the squad, but no, bombs him completely and is labelled some sort of genius by the Mutants!

Shame he wasn't available for a reasonable fee and wages, Klopp could unlock his talent.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 