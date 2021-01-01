Saw some shit YouTube channel of theirs recommend with a video praising Ten Haag for taking the hard line with Sancho, "Ten Haags authority is what we need", hahaha, he's actually being praised for bombing out an £80m footballer on £350k per week, he should really be using some man management ability to motivate Sancho, enhance his confidence and try and coach him into being an effective member of the squad, but no, bombs him completely and is labelled some sort of genius by the Mutants!
Shame he wasn't available for a reasonable fee and wages, Klopp could unlock his talent.