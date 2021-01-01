If Houllier's 'bad eggs' where Diouf, Cisse and Cheyrou then he didn't really replace the ones he got rid of with his own.



Diouf had a Worldy World Cup and no real issues before we signed him, just ended up being a c*nt.

Cheyrou, while not good enough overall, wasn't trouble, and scored one of the best goals of the Houllier era away at Chelsea.

Cisse had signed quite a while before that summer from what I remember, so the deal was done well before the decision to sack houllier. Don't remember him throwing his wife down the stairs?