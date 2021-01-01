I remember a post on here a few years back - maybe from rob1966 - which mentioned that before Ferguson they'd been the rich also rans who'd only been notable during the Busby years and he suspected they'd go back to being the same afterwards. Pretty prescient so far. You'd think with that much money eventually they'll get it right but they're making a good showing of how not to for the moment.
Yeah, they went 25 years without winning the title [we didn't half mock them over it at the time too].
Ferguson was a match away from getting fired during the 89/90 season, United had an appalling start to that season [including getting hammered 5-1 at City] United eventually recovered to finish 13th, the FA cup run saved Ferguson from getting fired, that was the first trophy United won in the Ferguson era.