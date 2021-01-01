« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 53699 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,271
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 02:40:46 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:26:26 pm
I remember a post on here a few years back - maybe from rob1966 - which mentioned that before Ferguson they'd been the rich also rans who'd only been notable during the Busby years and he suspected they'd go back to being the same afterwards.  Pretty prescient so far.  You'd think with that much money eventually they'll get it right but they're making a good showing of how not to for the moment.

Yeah, they went 25 years without winning the title [we didn't half mock them over it at the time too].

 Ferguson was a match away from getting fired during the 89/90 season, United had an appalling start to that season [including getting hammered 5-1 at City] United eventually recovered to finish 13th, the FA cup run saved Ferguson from getting fired, that was the first trophy United won in the Ferguson era.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,758
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 02:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:40:46 pm
Yeah, they went 25 years without winning the title [we didn't half mock them over it at the time too].

 Ferguson was a match away from getting fired during the 89/90 season, United had an appalling start to that season [including getting hammered 5-1 at City] United eventually recovered to finish 13th, the FA cup run saved Ferguson from getting fired, that was the first trophy United won in the Ferguson era.

Think Rob has spoken about being there before too but when we beat them in 92 to confirm Leeds as champions it was hilarious. Have you ever seen United win the Leagueyoull never win the league, you lost the league on MerseysideI can see why they rubbed our noses in it so much when they did start winning it, the twats.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,793
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:26:26 pm
I remember a post on here a few years back - maybe from rob1966 - which mentioned that before Ferguson they'd been the rich also rans who'd only been notable during the Busby years and he suspected they'd go back to being the same afterwards.  Pretty prescient so far.  You'd think with that much money eventually they'll get it right but they're making a good showing of how not to for the moment.

I recall being laughed out of the staff room at work the day Ferguson retired for telling a couple of Manc fans that they'd drop like a stone now that he's leaving. Laughed their heads off they did.

Admittedly, I thought they'd have had a few bottom half finishes by now but I do like to remind them how wrong they were when I see them now.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,125
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 03:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:54:24 pm

I want them to get destroyed in every single game (unless it helps us) and end up in Division 2

The only exceptions to this for me would be when they are playing somebody where a draw works out better, although as the recent Arsenal game shows, managing to lose in injury time is a hilarious alternative to a more helpful draw.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,053
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 03:39:22 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 02:40:02 pm
Get it in while you can mate... just in case!

I'm going to ;D

This is the mate who missed the 5-0 at OT as he was in a coma (seriously). I went to visit him in hospital once he was well enough to talk and have visitors and we had a bit of a joke about it, called him a twat and stuff for being out of it/messed about saying I'd missed the chance to slaughter him, he was saying he was glad he was and stuff. After the 7-0 he said "wish I'd been in a fucking coma for that" ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,134
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 03:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:03:21 pm
Obviously. Why would we want them to win?

Just to give them some false hope I guess. The mocking is sweeter when they think they're good.
There was a point under ole that they were contemplating how good winning the league would be.  Watching it crash down was joyful.

On the other hand , I'd happily take them losing every week :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,155
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 04:26:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:39:22 pm
I'm going to ;D

This is the mate who missed the 5-0 at OT as he was in a coma (seriously). I went to visit him in hospital once he was well enough to talk and have visitors and we had a bit of a joke about it, called him a twat and stuff for being out of it/messed about saying I'd missed the chance to slaughter him, he was saying he was glad he was and stuff. After the 7-0 he said "wish I'd been in a fucking coma for that" ;D

That's a reasonably good sense of humo(u)r from a United supporter, to be fair... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,053
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 05:28:31 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:26:58 pm
That's a reasonably good sense of humo(u)r from a United supporter, to be fair... :D

His Ma is Scouse ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 